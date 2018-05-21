Global Laboratory Automated Incubators Market Report 2018-2022

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Laboratory Automated Incubators Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global laboratory automated incubators market to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Laboratory Automated Incubators Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of automation in healthcare. Automation replaces manually intensive tasks allowing researchers to devote more time in R&D. As a result, automation in incubators is also helping in saving time and producing accurate and precise results.
One trend in the market is growing investments in healthcare. The healthcare spending will increase in the forthcoming years to meet the rising demand for cost-effective products. For instance, the US spent more than USD 3 trillion on healthcare.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high capital cost requirement. Laboratory automation involves assembling different parts to make the final product. The cost of individual parts, from standard computers to highly designed systems that have been tuned to specific healthcare applications, is high.
Key vendors
- BD
- bioMrieux
- BioTek Instruments
- Shimadzu
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Global laboratory automated incubators market by B&P companies
- Global laboratory automated incubators market by A&R institutes
- Global laboratory automated incubators market by CROs
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Laboratory automated incubators market in Americas
- Laboratory automated incubators market in EMEA
- Laboratory automated incubators market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing investments in healthcare
- Growing focus on personalized medicine
- Technological advances
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BD
- bioMrieux
- BioTek Instruments
- Shimadzu
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/43tb4f/global_laboratory?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-laboratory-automated-incubators-market-report-2018-2022-300651952.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article