Global Laboratory Automated Incubators Market Report 2018-2022

The global laboratory automated incubators market to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Laboratory Automated Incubators Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of automation in healthcare. Automation replaces manually intensive tasks allowing researchers to devote more time in R&D. As a result, automation in incubators is also helping in saving time and producing accurate and precise results.

One trend in the market is growing investments in healthcare. The healthcare spending will increase in the forthcoming years to meet the rising demand for cost-effective products. For instance, the US spent more than USD 3 trillion on healthcare.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high capital cost requirement. Laboratory automation involves assembling different parts to make the final product. The cost of individual parts, from standard computers to highly designed systems that have been tuned to specific healthcare applications, is high.

Key vendors

BD

bioMrieux

BioTek Instruments

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Global laboratory automated incubators market by B&P companies

Global laboratory automated incubators market by A&R institutes

Global laboratory automated incubators market by CROs

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Laboratory automated incubators market in Americas

Laboratory automated incubators market in EMEA

Laboratory automated incubators market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing investments in healthcare

Growing focus on personalized medicine

Technological advances

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/43tb4f/global_laboratory?w=5





