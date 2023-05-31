Global Laboratory Automation Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $8.85 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.3%

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Automation Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global laboratory automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% to reach $8.85 billion in 2030 from $6.15 billion in 2023.

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies

Aurora Biomed

Biomatrix

Biotech Instruments

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Eppendorf

Labware

Olympus

Perkin Elmer

Roche Holdings

Siemens Healthcare

Thermo Fisher

Qiagen

This report on global laboratory automation market provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global laboratory automation market by segmenting the market based on type, software, end user and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Global laboratory automation market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing grants for R&D lab in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors

Growing need for accurate results and high reproducibility in R&D

Challenges

High Initial Cost

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Modular Automation

Whole Lab Automation

by Eqipment & Software Type

Automated Clinical Laboratory Systems

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

Workstations

Sample Transport Systems

Specimen Handling Systems

Storage Retrieval System

Automated Drug Discovery Laboratory System

Plate Readers

Automated Liquid Handling System

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

Storage Retrieval System

Robotic Systems

Dissolution Testing System

by End User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

Research & Academic Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostics Laboratories

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

