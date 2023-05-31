Global Laboratory Automation Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $8.85 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.3%

31 May, 2023, 22:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Automation Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global laboratory automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% to reach $8.85 billion in 2030 from $6.15 billion in 2023.
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies
- Aurora Biomed
- Biomatrix
- Biotech Instruments
- Becton, Dickinson & Company
- Eppendorf
- Labware
- Olympus
- Perkin Elmer
- Roche Holdings
- Siemens Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher
- Qiagen
This report on global laboratory automation market provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global laboratory automation market by segmenting the market based on type, software, end user and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the Global laboratory automation market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing grants for R&D lab in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors
- Growing need for accurate results and high reproducibility in R&D
Challenges
- High Initial Cost
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Modular Automation
- Whole Lab Automation
by Eqipment & Software Type
- Automated Clinical Laboratory Systems
- Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)
- Workstations
- Sample Transport Systems
- Specimen Handling Systems
- Storage Retrieval System
- Automated Drug Discovery Laboratory System
- Plate Readers
- Automated Liquid Handling System
- Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)
- Storage Retrieval System
- Robotic Systems
- Dissolution Testing System
by End User
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals
- Research & Academic Institutes
- Hospitals & Diagnostics Laboratories
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
