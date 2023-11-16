Global Laboratory Automation Research Report 2023: Technology Advances and Growth Opportunities - Robotics and AI Enable a Paradigm Shift

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Advances and Growth Opportunities in Laboratory Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clinical diagnostics, life science research, genomics and proteomics, and drug discovery labs are adopting lab automation solutions to overcome tremendous operational pressure because of the demand for high throughput and shortage of technicians. Solutions that automate pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical processes are available.

Most robotic innovations emerging in the industry are liquid handling robots enabling precise liquid pipetting or dispensing. Principal players focus on ease of use, modularity for easy adoption and scalability, and remote operation, monitoring, and maintenance.

Most digital solutions supporting lab automation integrate AI/ML algorithms for intelligent imaging, analysis, data management, lab workflow management, and robot operation. Cloud labs provide a cost-effective and time-efficient option for labs to conduct automated experiments on top-quality equipment.

Labs will become remote, autonomous, and unstaffed in the next 5 to 10 years. The technological advances in robotics, AI, microfluidic technologies, and sensors enable significant advancements in lab automation equipment capabilities, allowing various applications to adopt solutions across different sectors.

The increasing adoption in emerging markets provides growth opportunities for the lab automation industry. The improvements in the ease of use, competencies, and interoperability of lab software, especially LIMSs, enable the adoption of lab automation solutions.

Questions Answered in the Research:

What are the benefits and challenges of adopting lab automation solutions?

What technologies enable the automation of analytical processes in lab workflow?

What are the growth drivers and restraints of the lab automation industry?

Who are the participants in the robotics and digital solutions segments?

What technologies do they employ, and what are the applications of their solutions?

What are their target impact sectors and commercial readiness levels?

What are the regional trends?

What is the technology roadmap?

What are funding and M&A trends?

What is the industry's patent filing trend?

What are the growth opportunities for the lab automation industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Lab Automation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Lab Automation - An Overview

Principal End-user Markets for Lab Automation Solutions

Automation of Different Stages of Lab Workflow

Automation Solutions for Analytical Lab Processes

Experiment and Data Analytics Enabling Technologies - Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Scope of Analysis

3 Technology Analysis: Robotics

Robotics in Lab Automation - Technology Overview

Robotics - Competitive Environment

4 Technology Analysis: Digital Solutions

Digital Solutions in Lab Automation - Technology Overview

Digital Solutions - Competitive Environment

5 Innovation Indicators

Comparison of Lab Automation Solutions

Regional Trends of Lab Automation Development and Adoption

Technology Roadmap of Lab Automation Solutions

Analysis of M&As in the Lab Automation Industry, 2021-2023

Analysis of Government Funding for Lab Automation, 2021-2023

Snapshot of Private Funding for Lab Automation, 2021-2023

Analysis of Private Funding for Lab Automation, 2020-2023

6 Patent Analysis

IP Activity Analysis in Lab Automation Industry (2018-2023)

Innovation Themes Analysis on Lab Automation Patents, 2018-2023

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Convergence of Robotics, Microfluidics, Sensors, and AI for Next-generation Lab Automation

Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Adoption in Emerging Markets

Growth Opportunity 3: Cost-efficient and Convenient LIMS

