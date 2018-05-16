LONDON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market to Reach $9.55 Billion by 2026



The laboratory automation industry is a multi-billion market which consists of multitudinous companies involved in the manufacturing of systems and components as well as software to bolster the increasing demand for laboratory automation systems.



Laboratory automation systems include integrated and workflow instruments, robotic systems, components, and software to improve the overall process efficiency (e.g., pre-analytical and post-analytical process, among others). Currently, laboratory automation solutions are indispensable tools for the healthcare companies and laboratories that are facing increasing level of demand for high productivity and cost reduction.



In the early 1980s, commercial laboratory automation systems and robotics were developed by a group of scientists in Japan and later on was introduced in several labs in the Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions, to improve quality as well as efficiency of laboratory process. Moreover, implementation of laboratory automation reduces turn-around time and risk of human-error by replacing labour intensive manual operations. Furthermore, the advent of automation technologies in R&D procedures and diagnostic procedures has enabled the companies to meet the regulatory compliance as well as manage their profit margins and remain competitive in the market.



The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the laboratory automation systems market in terms of various influencing factors, such as recent trends and technological advancements. The scope of this report constitutes of an in-depth study of the global laboratory automation systems market, including a thorough analysis of the products across different regions.



The market has been segmented into 'product', 'application', 'end user', and 'regions'. The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the market.



This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global laboratory automation systems market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints and challenges that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market. Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities and challenges) and industry analysis as well.



The research study considers the market share analysis for a comprehensive understanding of the global laboratory automation systems market, and assesses the factors governing the same. Porter's Five Force analysis and detailed product mapping have been included in the report. The market by region has been further sub-segmented in various countries, and in each sub-segment the key market trends, list of the key players, and the recent developments that have taken place, have been discussed.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

• What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global laboratory automation systems market?

• What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global laboratory automation systems market in 2016?

• How will each segment of the global laboratory automation systems market grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2026?

• What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

• How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2017- 2026?

• What are the key developmental strategies that are being implemented by the key players to sustain in this market?

• Who are the key end users of the laboratory automation systems market? What are the major benefits of laboratory automation achieved by each category of the end users?

• How has the market been segmented on the basis of types of laboratory automation systems? Which type of laboratory automation system is being adopted extensively by the end users and why?

• What is the market share of each of the companies by laboratory automation software and systems which includes integrated, work-flow, and robotic systems?

• Who are the key players in the laboratory automation software and components market and what are their contributions?

• What are the major benefits of the implementation of laboratory automation solutions in different field of applications including life science & biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, and forensic?

• What is the scope of automation in the emerging economies of Europe?

• What is the scope for expansion by the key players of the laboratory automation systems market in East and South-East Asia?



The key players who have been contributing significantly to the laboratory automation systems market include Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Apricot Designs, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Biosero Inc., BioTek Instruments, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dassault Systèmes, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilson, Inc., Hamilton Company, Hudson Robotics Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., SCINOMIX, Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others.



Executive Summary

The global healthcare expenditure was valued at approximately $7 trillion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach $8.5 trillion by 2020, owing to the high prevalence of various types of illness such as communicable diseases, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and chronic diseases, among others. The rise in the global geriatric population is also bolstering the increasing level of industry demand and aiding the rise of the global healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the recent roll out of significant regulatory changes for cost containment has remarkably increased the pressure on the healthcare industry. The companies are extremely pressurized to take necessary initiatives to reduce the cost of pharmaceuticals as well as diagnostic tests.



Besides, in the pharmaceutical industry the R&D investment had been rising at an annual rate of approximately 4.5%, since 2010. Therefore, the companies have been continuously trying to maintain the profit margins and remain competitive. The emergence of automation technologies has enabled the healthcare companies to automate vital procedures involved in R&D activities, ensuring remarkable levels of accuracy while downsizing the development costs.



Similarly, the automation of diagnostic procedures has increased the accuracy level and reduced the turn-around time by replacing labor intensive repetitive routine laboratory work. The advent of automation technologies in R&D and diagnostic procedures has enabled the healthcare companies to meet the regulatory compliance, and to manage their profit margins as well. The laboratory automation systems generally involve any instrument, software, and components which improve the efficiency of laboratory operations by automating traditional manual laboratory processes.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the laboratory automation systems market in terms of various factors influencing it such as recent trends and technological advancements of the market. The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the solutions allied with the laboratory automation systems market, which includes automated liquid handling solutions as well as automated solutions for pre-analytical and post-analytical process. However, the research study does not incorporate automated analyzing systems, or any automation systems used for manufacturing purpose at industrial scale.



The global laboratory automation systems market is segmented into four different parts namely by product, by application, by end user and by region. The global market value was estimated using these four different approaches and was validated with one another. These segments are further segmented into several sub- segments to ease the market estimation and to gain a holistic view of the market.



The global laboratory automation systems market was estimated at $5.05 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach $9.55 billion by 2026. With the increasing demand for genomics and proteomics research-based technologies and diagnostics tests, the laboratory automation systems market is expected to witness moderate growth. In addition, the automation systems sub-segment dominated the global laboratory automation systems market in 2016 in terms of products. However, the software sub segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period from 2017 to 2026.



The life sciences & biotechnology application specific laboratory automation solutions witnessed the highest industry demand. Besides, the laboratory automation solutions specific to clinical diagnostics are also expected to witness impressive CAGR in the forecast period 2017-2026. And by end user, presently, the pharmaceutical &bio-pharmaceutical industries and contract research organizations (CRO) contribute to the largest share of the global laboratory automation systems market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.71% in the forecast period from 2017 to 2026.



The global laboratory automation systems market is segmented by the geographical regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the leading contributor to the global laboratory automation systems market and contributed 45% of the global market values in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.93% in the forecast period 2017-2026. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market contributed approximately 9% of the total global market value in 2016. The global laboratory automation systems market is majorly dominated by the U.S. players. The U.S. companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Danaher Corporation contributed approximately more than 35% of the market value in 2016.



The key players who have significant contributions to the laboratory automation systems market are Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aim Lab Automation Technologies, Apricot Designs, Inc., ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Biosero Inc., BioTek Instruments, Inc., COPAN DIAGNOSTICS INC., Danaher Corporation, Dassault Systèmes, EDC Biosystems Inc., Eppendorf AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genohm, Gilson, Inc., Hamilton Company, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Hudson Robotics Inc., kbiosystems Ltd., Labcyte Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Labware, Inc., Peak Analysis & Automation Ltd, PerkinElmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., SCINOMIX, SIEMENS AG, Tecan Group Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Switzerland

• Belgium

• Denmark

• Italy

• Sweden

• Spain

• Rest of the Europe

• Australia

• Japan

• China

• APAC

• Rest of the World



