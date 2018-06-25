Global Laboratory Balances and Scales Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Laboratory Balances and Scales in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Sectors: Food Laboratories, Chemical Laboratories, Academia Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Laboratories, and Other Research Laboratories.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- A&D Company Ltd.

- Adam Equipment Co. Ltd.

- Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC

- Bonso Electronics International, Inc.

- CAS - USA Corp.



LABORATORY BALANCES AND SCALES MCP-3503 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Balances and Scales: Essential Equipment for Accurate & Reliable Lab Operations

Slow Yet Stable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Laboratory Balances Market

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth in % by Country/ Region for 2015-2017P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Pharmaceutical Industry: The Largest End-User of Lab Balances & Scales

Table 2: Growth (%) of Major Pharmaceutical Markets for the Years 2014 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increased Spending in Pharmaceutical R&D Sector - Opportunity for Lab Balances & Scales Market

Table 3: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Analytical Balance - A Vital Cog in Pharmaceutical Lab Operations

Pharmaceutical Compounding - High Significance of Precision Lab Balances

Revised Weighing Guidelines Aim at Reducing Unwarranted Testing

Increased Funding Support for Academia R&D Activities to Foster Demand for Laboratory Balances and Scales

Table 4: US R&D Funding Mix (2016E) - Percentage Breakdown of R&D Spending by Academia, Federal Government, Industry and Non-Profit Organizations (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: US R&D Funding in Academia Sector (2016E) - Proportion (%) of Academia Sector in R&D Funding for Basic Research, Applied Research, Development and Total R&D (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Food Industry: Rising Significance of Lab Balances for Regulatory Compliance & Food Safety

High Significance of Lab Balances & Scales in Food Safety Testing

Forensic Laboratories - An Emerging & Promising Application Market for Lab Balances

Reliability, Durability & Precision - Key Factors Considered in Purchasing Decisions of Customers

Table 6: Key Factors Considered while Purchasing Laboratory Balances and Scales - Breakdown of % of Customers Considering the Factor/Feature in their Purchase Decisions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Factors Contributing to Purchase of Laboratory Balance and Scale - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Customers by Reason for Purchase (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Demand for New & Improved Models: Opportunity for Market Players

Technological Advancements Causing Surge in Replacement Demand

Streamlined Data Collection and Data Transfer Features to Sustain Future Demand

Calibration: An Often Overlooked but Vital Necessity

Need for Calibration

Regular Maintenance & Calibration: Keys to an Effective Lab Balance

Competitive Landscape

Table 8: Leading Players in the Global Laboratory Balances Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Mettler-Toledo, Sartorius and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Balance

The Balancing Act

Precision of Balances

Scale

Types of Laboratory Balances and Scales

Analytical Balance

Equal Arm Balance/Trip Balance

Platform Scale

Spring Balance

Top-Loading Balance

Torsion Balance

Triple-Beam Balance

Pendulum Balance Scale

Hybrid Spring and Balance Scales

Measurement Errors in Lab Balances & Scales

End-Use Markets for Laboratory Balances & Scales - An Overview

Food Laboratories

Chemical Laboratories

Academia Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Laboratories

Other Laboratories



3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Shimadzu Launches Nine New Models in AP-W, AP-X and AP-Z Series

Precisa Launches Series 390 in Asia-Pacific and China

METTLER TOLEDO Launches New XPR Balance Line

Adam Equipment Rolls Out Eclipse Series of Analytical and Precision Balances

BEL Engineering Unveils HPB Series of Analytical Balances

METTLER TOLEDO Introduces New Excellence XPE206DR Analytical Balance

METTLER TOLEDO Rolls Out ME-T, Entry level Balance Model

METTLER TOLEDO Unveils Precision ML-T Compact Balances

METTLER TOLEDO Launches MS-TS Analytical Balances

OHAUS Introduces Explorer Semi-Micro Balances

RADWAG Launches 4Y Series of Laboratory Balances

Adam Equipment Rolls Out Nimbus Balances in Australia and South Africa

Adam Equipment Unveils Nimbus Balances in North and Latin America

Adam Equipment Introduces Nimbus Balances in Europe

Mettler Toledo Rolls Out XS Balance Line

Mettler Toledo Rolls Out XPE Balance Line

Sartorius AG Launches Entris Precision and Analytical Balance

RADWAG Launches 3Y Microbalance

Mettler Toledo Rolls Out Excellence Analytical Balance Line

Stable Micro Systems Launches Dynamic Integrated Balance

Sartorius Launches QuintixÂ® Laboratory Balance



4. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A&D Company Ltd (Japan)

Adam Equipment Co. Ltd (UK)

Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC (UK)

Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (China)

CAS - USA Corp (US)

Contech Instruments Ltd (India)

Gram Precision S.L (Spain)

Kern & Sohn GmbH (Germany)

Mettler Toledo International, Inc. (US)

OHAUS Corporation (US)

Panomex, Inc. (India)

RADWAG Balances and Scales (Poland)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Scientech, Inc. (US)

Setra Systems Inc. (US)

Shimadzu UK Limited (UK)



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Food Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Food Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Food Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Chemical Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Chemical Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Chemical Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Academia Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Academia Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Academia Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Pharma & Biotech Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Pharma & Biotech Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Pharma & Biotech Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: The US Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: The US 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 30: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Canadian Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

A&D Company Ltd - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Japanese Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

Market Analysis

Table 36: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: European Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: European 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: European Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: European 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 42: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: French Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: French 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: German Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: German 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 48: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Italian Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: UK Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: UK 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Gram Precision S.L (Spain) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Spanish Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 57: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Russian Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launches

RADWAG Balances and Scales (Poland) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

Bonso Electronics International Inc - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Chinese Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 75: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Latin American Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 78: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Rest of World Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 41) The United States (19) Japan (2) Europe (11) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (4) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8) Latin America (1)

