Global Laboratory Balances and Scales Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Laboratory Balances and Scales in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Sectors: Food Laboratories, Chemical Laboratories, Academia Laboratories, Pharma & Biotech Laboratories, and Other Research Laboratories.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- A&D Company Ltd.
- Adam Equipment Co. Ltd.
- Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC
- Bonso Electronics International, Inc.
- CAS - USA Corp.
LABORATORY BALANCES AND SCALES MCP-3503 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Balances and Scales: Essential Equipment for Accurate & Reliable Lab Operations
Slow Yet Stable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Laboratory Balances Market
Table 1: World Real GDP Growth in % by Country/ Region for 2015-2017P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Pharmaceutical Industry: The Largest End-User of Lab Balances & Scales
Table 2: Growth (%) of Major Pharmaceutical Markets for the Years 2014 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increased Spending in Pharmaceutical R&D Sector - Opportunity for Lab Balances & Scales Market
Table 3: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Analytical Balance - A Vital Cog in Pharmaceutical Lab Operations
Pharmaceutical Compounding - High Significance of Precision Lab Balances
Revised Weighing Guidelines Aim at Reducing Unwarranted Testing
Increased Funding Support for Academia R&D Activities to Foster Demand for Laboratory Balances and Scales
Table 4: US R&D Funding Mix (2016E) - Percentage Breakdown of R&D Spending by Academia, Federal Government, Industry and Non-Profit Organizations (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: US R&D Funding in Academia Sector (2016E) - Proportion (%) of Academia Sector in R&D Funding for Basic Research, Applied Research, Development and Total R&D (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Food Industry: Rising Significance of Lab Balances for Regulatory Compliance & Food Safety
High Significance of Lab Balances & Scales in Food Safety Testing
Forensic Laboratories - An Emerging & Promising Application Market for Lab Balances
Reliability, Durability & Precision - Key Factors Considered in Purchasing Decisions of Customers
Table 6: Key Factors Considered while Purchasing Laboratory Balances and Scales - Breakdown of % of Customers Considering the Factor/Feature in their Purchase Decisions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Factors Contributing to Purchase of Laboratory Balance and Scale - Percentage Breakdown of Number of Customers by Reason for Purchase (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Demand for New & Improved Models: Opportunity for Market Players
Technological Advancements Causing Surge in Replacement Demand
Streamlined Data Collection and Data Transfer Features to Sustain Future Demand
Calibration: An Often Overlooked but Vital Necessity
Need for Calibration
Regular Maintenance & Calibration: Keys to an Effective Lab Balance
Competitive Landscape
Table 8: Leading Players in the Global Laboratory Balances Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Mettler-Toledo, Sartorius and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Balance
The Balancing Act
Precision of Balances
Scale
Types of Laboratory Balances and Scales
Analytical Balance
Equal Arm Balance/Trip Balance
Platform Scale
Spring Balance
Top-Loading Balance
Torsion Balance
Triple-Beam Balance
Pendulum Balance Scale
Hybrid Spring and Balance Scales
Measurement Errors in Lab Balances & Scales
End-Use Markets for Laboratory Balances & Scales - An Overview
Food Laboratories
Chemical Laboratories
Academia Laboratories
Pharmaceutical & Biotech Laboratories
Other Laboratories
3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Shimadzu Launches Nine New Models in AP-W, AP-X and AP-Z Series
Precisa Launches Series 390 in Asia-Pacific and China
METTLER TOLEDO Launches New XPR Balance Line
Adam Equipment Rolls Out Eclipse Series of Analytical and Precision Balances
BEL Engineering Unveils HPB Series of Analytical Balances
METTLER TOLEDO Introduces New Excellence XPE206DR Analytical Balance
METTLER TOLEDO Rolls Out ME-T, Entry level Balance Model
METTLER TOLEDO Unveils Precision ML-T Compact Balances
METTLER TOLEDO Launches MS-TS Analytical Balances
OHAUS Introduces Explorer Semi-Micro Balances
RADWAG Launches 4Y Series of Laboratory Balances
Adam Equipment Rolls Out Nimbus Balances in Australia and South Africa
Adam Equipment Unveils Nimbus Balances in North and Latin America
Adam Equipment Introduces Nimbus Balances in Europe
Mettler Toledo Rolls Out XS Balance Line
Mettler Toledo Rolls Out XPE Balance Line
Sartorius AG Launches Entris Precision and Analytical Balance
RADWAG Launches 3Y Microbalance
Mettler Toledo Rolls Out Excellence Analytical Balance Line
Stable Micro Systems Launches Dynamic Integrated Balance
Sartorius Launches QuintixÂ® Laboratory Balance
4. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A&D Company Ltd (Japan)
Adam Equipment Co. Ltd (UK)
Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC (UK)
Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (China)
CAS - USA Corp (US)
Contech Instruments Ltd (India)
Gram Precision S.L (Spain)
Kern & Sohn GmbH (Germany)
Mettler Toledo International, Inc. (US)
OHAUS Corporation (US)
Panomex, Inc. (India)
RADWAG Balances and Scales (Poland)
Sartorius AG (Germany)
Scientech, Inc. (US)
Setra Systems Inc. (US)
Shimadzu UK Limited (UK)
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: World Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Food Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Food Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Food Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Chemical Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Chemical Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Chemical Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Academia Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Academia Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Academia Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Pharma & Biotech Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Pharma & Biotech Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Pharma & Biotech Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales Use in Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: The US Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: The US 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 30: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Canadian Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launch
A&D Company Ltd - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 33: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Japanese Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
Market Analysis
Table 36: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: European Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: European 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: European Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: European 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 42: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: French Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: French 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: German Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: German 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 48: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Italian Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: UK Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: UK 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Gram Precision S.L (Spain) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Spanish Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 57: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Russian Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launches
RADWAG Balances and Scales (Poland) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launch
Bonso Electronics International Inc - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Chinese Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 75: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Latin American Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Table 78: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Rest of World Historic Review for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Balances and Scales by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Food, Chemicals, Academia, Pharma & Biotech and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 41) The United States (19) Japan (2) Europe (11) - France (1) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (4) - Italy (1) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8) Latin America (1)
