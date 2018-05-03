LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Laboratory Benchtop Automation



Laboratory benchtop automation involves the useof compact laboratory equipment to automate repeatable manual tasks such as titration and dilution. Laboratory benchtop automation products are primarily used for saving cost and time.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global laboratory benchtop automation market to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laboratory benchtop automation market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of laboratory benchtop automation.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Agilent Technologies

• Danaher

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• PerkinElmer

• QIAGEN

• Thermo Fisher Scientific



Market driver

• Increasing product innovations

Market challenge

• Inability of small and medium-scale laboratories to adopt automation solutions

Market trend

• Growing importance of global conferences

