Global Laboratory Equipment & Disposables Market by Product Type: Estimated to Generate a Revenue of $37, 872 Million by 2025

The laboratory equipment and disposables market accounted for $24,286 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $37,872 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025.



Laboratory is a setting that is equipped to perform scientific experiments, carry out research, and execute analyses of different scientific materials. To perform these activities, the laboratories use equipment and disposables such as incubators, laminar flow hood, micro manipulation systems, centrifuges, lab air filtration system, scopes, sonicators & homogenizers, autoclaves & sterilizers, spectrophotometers & microarray equipment, and other equipment. The disposables required during clinical testing include pipettes, tips, tubes, cuvettes, dishes, gloves, masks, cell imaging consumables, and cell culture consumables. These are used to perform different tests such as analysis of urine, blood, body tissues, and other body fluids. These are also employed in microbiological and pathological testing.



The major factors such as technological advancements in the field of laboratory equipment, increase in number of clinical diagnostic procedures, and rise in private & public healthcare investments globally drive the market growth. In addition, favorable insurance policies related to laboratory equipment further supplement the market growth. Furthermore, increase in research related to life science and biotechnology boosts the growth of the laboratory equipment and disposables market. However, high cost of technologically advanced laboratory equipment and dearth of clinical laboratories in some nations hamper the market growth. Moreover, growth in adoption of clinical diagnostic testing and high market potential in emerging economies provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies, 2017

3.3. Top player positioning, 2017

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Technological advancements in laboratory equipment

3.5.1.2. Rise in private and public healthcare investments

3.5.1.3. Favorable insurance policies related to laboratory equipment

3.5.1.4. Surge in research related to life science and biotechnology

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High costs of technologically advanced laboratory equipment

3.5.2.2. Dearth of clinical laboratories in some nations

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. High market potential in emerging economies

3.5.3.2. Growth in adoption of clinical diagnostics testing worldwide

3.5.4. Impact Analyses



Chapter: 4: LABORATORY EQUIPMENT AND DISPOSABLES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Equipment

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.2.1. Incubators

4.2.2.2. Laminar flow hood

4.2.2.3. Micro manipulation systems

4.2.2.4. Centrifuges

4.2.2.5. Lab air filtration system

4.2.2.6. Scopes

4.2.2.7. Sonicators and Homogenizers

4.2.2.8. Autoclaves and sterilizers

4.2.2.10. Others

4.3. Disposables

4.3.2.1. Pipettes

4.3.2.2. Tips

4.3.2.3. Tubes

4.3.2.4. Cuvettes

4.3.2.5. Dishes

4.3.2.6. Gloves

4.3.2.7. Masks

4.3.2.8. Cell imaging consumables

4.3.2.9. Cell culture consumables



Chapter: 5: LABORATORY EQUIPMENT AND DISPOSABLES MARKET, BY REGION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. North America

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.2.1. U.S.

5.2.2.2. Canada

5.2.2.3. Mexico

5.3. Europe

5.3.2.1. Germany

5.3.2.2. France

5.3.2.3. UK

5.3.2.4. Italy

5.3.2.5. Spain

5.3.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.4.2.1. Japan

5.4.2.2. China

5.4.2.3. Australia

5.4.2.4. India

5.4.2.5. South Korea

5.4.2.6. Taiwan

5.4.2.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5. LAMEA

5.5.2.1. Brazil

5.5.2.2. Saudi Arabia

5.5.2.3. South Africa

5.5.2.4. Turkey

5.5.2.5. Rest of LAMEA



Chapter: 6: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Agilent technologies Inc.

6.1.1. Company overview

6.1.2. Company snapshot

6.1.3. Operating business segments

6.1.4. Product portfolio

6.1.5. Business performance

6.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

6.2. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

6.3. BRUKER CORPORATION

6.4. Danaher Corporation

6.5. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Irvine Scientific Sales Company, Inc.)

6.6. PERKINELMER INC.

6.7. Sartorius AG

6.8. Shhimadzu Corporation

6.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

6.10. Waters Corporation



