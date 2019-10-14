Global Laboratory Filtration Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Laboratory Filtration Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$622.7 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.5%. Microfiltration, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$531.7 Million by the year 2025, Microfiltration will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817887/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$18.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Microfiltration will reach a market size of US$26.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$170.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; AMD Manufacturing Inc.; GE Healthcare Life Sciences; Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG; Microfilt India Pvt., Ltd.; Pall Corporation; Sartorius AG; Thermo Fisher Scientific Australia Pty., Ltd.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817887/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Laboratory Filtration Equipment Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Microfiltration (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Microfiltration (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Microfiltration (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Reverse Osmosis (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Reverse Osmosis (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Reverse Osmosis (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Ultrafiltration (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Ultrafiltration (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Ultrafiltration (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Nanofiltration (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Nanofiltration (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Nanofiltration (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Vacuum Filtration (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Vacuum Filtration (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Vacuum Filtration (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Accessories (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Accessories (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Accessories (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Pharmaceutical & BioCompanies (End-Use) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Pharmaceutical & BioCompanies (End-Use) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Pharmaceutical & BioCompanies (End-Use) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 32: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Academic & Research Institutes (End-Use) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 34: United States Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Laboratory Filtration Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 39: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 42: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 43: Canadian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 44: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Laboratory Filtration Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Laboratory Filtration Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Laboratory Filtration Equipment in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Review in

China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 58: European Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Laboratory Filtration Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: French Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for Laboratory Filtration Equipment in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Review in

Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Laboratory Filtration

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Laboratory Filtration Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 94: Spanish Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 95: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 102: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type:

2018-2025

Table 104: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 107: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 110: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 124: Indian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 126: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 127: Indian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 128: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Laboratory

Filtration Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Laboratory Filtration Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 143: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Laboratory Filtration

Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 152: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Argentina

in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Argentinean Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 155: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 157: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Laboratory Filtration

Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Laboratory Filtration

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Laboratory Filtration

Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 173: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand

for 2009-2017

Table 174: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 176: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 179: The Middle East Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 180: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 182: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Laboratory Filtration Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Laboratory Filtration Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 188: Iranian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share Shift

in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 191: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Israel in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Israeli Laboratory Filtration Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 194: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Laboratory Filtration

Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 205: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AFRICA

Table 214: African Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African Laboratory Filtration Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 219: Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

AMD MANUFACTURING INC.

GE HEALTHCARE LIFE SCIENCES

MACHEREY-NAGEL GMBH & CO., KG.

MICROFILT INDIA PVT.

PALL CORPORATION

SARTORIUS AG

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC AUSTRALIA PTY.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817887/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

