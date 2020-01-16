Global Laboratory Filtration Market Study, Forecast to 2025 with Analysis by Product, Technology, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Filtration Market by Product (Filtration Assembly, Filter Media Accessories), Technology (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration, RO), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical Company, F&B), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory filtration market is projected to reach USD 4.06 billion by 2025 from USD 2.51 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025.



This report analyzes the laboratory filtration market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, technique, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Rising demand for lab filters from pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to drive market growth



Growth in this market is majorly driven by the growing demand for membrane filtration technology, increasing manufacturing of biosimilars, and the growing focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals.



The filtration media segment will register the highest growth in the market, by product



Based on product, the market is segmented into filtration media (filter papers, membrane filters, syringe and syringeless filters, filtration microplates, and other filtration media), filtration assemblies (microfiltration assemblies, reverse osmosis assemblies, ultrafiltration assemblies, vacuum filtration assemblies, and other filtration assemblies), and filtration accessories (filter holders, filter funnels, filter flasks, membrane dispensers, filter housings, cartridges, vacuum pumps, seals, and other filtration accessories).

The filtration media segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the laboratory filtration market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high usage of filtration media in different industries like the food & beverage industry. Their high usage and the need for repeat purchases equate to a larger market share and higher growth rate.



Microfiltration testing is the largest technique segment of the lab filtration industry



Based on technique, the market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, vacuum filtration, and nanofiltration. In 2018, the microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory filtration market. This can be attributed to the increasing use of microfiltration membranes as a prefilter to ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis and rising pharmaceutical and biologics R&D.



North America will continue to dominate the laboratory filtration market during the forecast period



By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the laboratory filtration market. The large share of North America can be attributed to increasing health and environment concerns, which, in turn, has led to the formulation of stringent legislations regarding the quality of culture media and reagent-grade. Moreover, increasing research on the development of drugs will also boost demand, thereby driving regional growth over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Laboratory Filtration Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Market, By Product & Country (2019)

4.3 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Market: Regional Mix

4.5 Market: Developing vs Developed Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising R&D Spending in the Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Membrane Filtration Technology

5.2.1.3 Increasing Purity Requirements in End-User Segments

5.2.1.4 Focus on Developing Large-Molecule Biopharmaceuticals

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Untapped Market Potential of Emerging Regions

5.2.2.2 Advances in Nanofiber Technology

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Price Sensitivity Among End Users

5.2.3.2 Technological Developments and Alternative Technologies

5.2.3.3 Requirement of High Capital Investments for Setting Up Production Facilities



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Processing Technologies in Filtration

6.2.2 Channel Optimization

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Supply Chain Analysis

6.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.5.1 Threat From New Entrants

6.5.2 Threat From Substitutes

6.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



7 Laboratory Filtration Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Filtration Media

7.2.1 Membrane Filters

7.2.1.1 Wide Applications of Membrane Filters Will Augment Market Growth Over the Forecast Period

7.2.2 Filter Papers

7.2.2.1 Advantages of Filter Papers Such as High Dirt-Holding Capacity and Low Cost Will Benefit Segmental Growth

7.2.2.2 Cellulose Filter Papers

7.2.2.2.1 Wide Usage in Laboratory Sample Preparation and Compound Classification have Driven Market Growth

7.2.2.3 Glass Microfiber Filter Papers

7.2.2.3.1 Chemical Resistance Properties have Ensured Demand for Glass Microfiber Filter Papers

7.2.2.4 Quartz Filter Papers

7.2.2.4.1 Quartz Filter Papers are Preferred for Baking and Autoclaving Solutions

7.2.3 Filtration Microplates

7.2.3.1 Filtration Microplates are Economical and Allow Control Over Flow Rates and Retention Characteristics

7.2.4 Syringeless Filters

7.2.4.1 Wide Range of Membrane Choices Makes It the Filter of Choice for HPLC

7.2.5 Syringe Filters

7.2.5.1 Growth in R&D Activity is A Key Factor Driving the Syringe Filters Market

7.2.6 Capsule Filters

7.2.6.1 Growth in the Production of Biologics and Large Molecules is Expected to Drive the Capsule Filters Market

7.2.7 Other Filtration Media

7.3 Filtration Assemblies

7.3.1 Microfiltration Assemblies

7.3.1.1 Accounted for the Largest Share of the Filtration Assemblies Market

7.3.2 Ultrafiltration Assemblies

7.3.2.1 Ultrafiltration Assemblies are Recommended for Applications Where High Efficiency and Consistent Quality is Required

7.3.3 Reverse Osmosis Assemblies

7.3.3.1 The Major Advantages Offered By These Systems Include Cost-Effectiveness and Reliability

7.3.4 Vacuum Filtration Assemblies

7.3.4.1 Rising Research Activity has Contributed to the Demand for Vacuum Filtration Assemblies

7.3.5 Other Filtration Assemblies

7.4 Filtration Accessories

7.4.1 Filter Holders

7.4.1.1 Holders Prevent Displacement and Distortion of Filters During Filtration

7.4.2 Filter Flasks

7.4.2.1 Applications of Filter Flasks in Connecting to Vacuum Sources Will Increase Its Demand for R&D

7.4.3 Filter Funnels

7.4.3.1 High Efficiency of Disposable Filter Funnels has Driven Market Growth

7.4.4 Filter Dispensers

7.4.4.1 Importance of Microbiological Analysis in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Will Raise Demand for Filter Dispensers

7.4.5 Cartridge Filters

7.4.5.1 Cartridge Filters Use A Variety of Media to Remove Contaminants

7.4.6 Filter Housings

7.4.6.1 Growing Use of Filter Housings in Clarification, Sterilization, and High-Purity Filtration of Fluids Will Stimulate Segmental Growth

7.4.7 Vacuum Pumps

7.4.7.1 Applications of Vacuum Pumps in Healthcare Verticals have Driven Market Demand

7.4.8 Seals

7.4.8.1 Seals Play A Crucial Role in Maintaining the Sterility of the Sample and in Preventing Leakages

7.4.9 Other Laboratory Filtration Accessories



8 Laboratory Filtration Market, By Technique

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Microfiltration

8.2.1 Rising R&D Activity in the Pharma Industry and Wide Applications in Food & Beverage Drive Market Growth

8.3 Ultrafiltration

8.3.1 Growing Production of Biotherapeutic Molecules is Expected to Drive Demand for Ultrafiltration

8.4 Reverse Osmosis

8.4.1 Low Operating Cost and the Ability to Avoid Heat-Treatment Processes have Driven Demand for Reverse Osmosis

8.5 Vacuum Filtration

8.5.1 Vacuum Filtration is Widely Used in Pharmaceutical Laboratories for the Microbial Testing of Samples

8.6 Nanofiltration

8.6.1 Market Growth is Attributed to the Rising Demand for Nanofiltration in the Biotechnology Industry



9 Laboratory Filtration Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies are the Largest End Users of Laboratory Filtration Equipment

9.3 Academic & Research Institutes

9.3.1 Increasing R&D Expenditure is Supporting the Growth of This End-User Segment

9.4 Food & Beverage Companies

9.4.1 Growing Health Concerns are Supporting the Increased Adoption of Lab Filtration Products in Food & Beverage Companies

9.5 Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

9.5.1 Growing Public-Private Partnerships to Improve Access to Healthcare Services & Developing Healthcare Infrastructure - Key Factors Driving Market Growth



10 Laboratory Filtration Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Market: Geographical Assessment

11.5 Product Portfolio Matrix

11.6 Competitive Assessment of R&D Expenditure

11.7 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.7.1 Product Launches and Enhancements (2016 - 2019)

11.7.2 Expansions (2018-2019)

11.7.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations (2017 - 2019)

11.7.4 Acquisitions (2017 - 2019)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Merck Millipore

12.2 Danaher Corporation

12.3 Sartorius AG

12.4 3M Company

12.5 GE Healthcare

12.6 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

12.7 Cantel Medical Corporation

12.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.9 Veolia Water Technologies (A Part of Veolia Environment S.A.)

12.10 Avantor, Inc.

12.11 GVS S.P.A.

12.12 Mann+Hummel

12.13 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.14 Ahlstrom-Munksj

12.15 Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. Kg

12.16 AMD Manufacturing, Inc.

12.17 Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

12.18 Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.

12.19 Aquaporin A/S

12.20 Sterlitech Corporation



