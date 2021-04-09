Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market (2021 to 2026) - Growing Demand for Laboratory Automation Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market by Type (Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Zero Air, Purge Gas, ToC), Application (Gas Chromatography, LC-MS), End-user (Life Science Industry, Chemical & Petrochemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory gas generators market is projected to reach USD 686 million by 2026 from USD 353 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of the laboratory gas generators market is primarily driven by the growing importance of analytical techniques in drug and food approval processes, rising food safety concerns, increasing adoption of laboratory gas generators owing to their various advantages over conventional gas cylinders, growing demand for hydrogen gas as an alternative to helium, and the increasing R&D spending in target industries.

On the other hand, reluctance shown by lab users in terms of replacing conventional gas supply methods with modern laboratory gas generators and the availability of refurbished products are the major factors expected to hamper the growth of this market.

The hydrogen gas generators segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Laboratory gas generators market, by type, during the forecast period

Based on type, the laboratory gas generators market is segmented into nitrogen gas generators, hydrogen gas generators, zero air generators, purge gas generators, TOC gas generators, and other gas generators. The hydrogen gas generators segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Laboratory gas generators market in 2020. This can be attributed to the growing preference for hydrogen as a cost-effective alternative to helium, as it offers faster analysis and optimal results.

Gas chromatography segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on application, the laboratory gas generators market is segmented into gas chromatography (GC), liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), gas analyzers, and other applications. In 2020, gas chromatography accounted for accounted for the highest growth rate. The major factors driving the growth of this is the adoption of hydrogen over helium due to the latter's high cost and scarcity in gas chromatography.

Chemical and Petrochemical industry segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end-user, the laboratory gas generators market is segmented into the life science industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, food and beverage industry, and other end-users (environmental companies and research & academic institutes). In 2020, the chemical and petrochemical industry segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the rising number of new oil & gas fields.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the Laboratory gas generators market

The Laboratory gas generators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising foreign direct investments by North American and European pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms in the Asia-Pacific is expected to drive market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Laboratory Gas Generators Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Laboratory Gas Generators Market, by Application & Country (2020)

4.3 Laboratory Gas Generators: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing R&D Spending in Target Industries

5.2.1.2 Growing Importance of Analytical Techniques in Drug Approval Processes

5.2.1.3 Rising Food Safety Concerns

5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Laboratory Gas Generators Owing to Their Various Advantages Over Conventional Gas Cylinders

5.2.1.5 Growing Demand for Hydrogen Gas as an Alternative to Helium

5.2.2 Market Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Laboratory Automation

5.2.2.2 Opportunities in the Life Sciences Industry

5.2.2.2.1 Cannabis Testing

5.2.2.2.2 Proteomics

5.2.3 Market Challenges

5.2.3.1 Reluctance to Replace Conventional Gas Supply Methods with Modern Laboratory Gas Generators

5.2.3.2 Availability of Refurbished Products

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Laboratory Gas Generators Market

5.4 Regulatory Landscape

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Emerging Markets

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.6.1 Average Selling Price

5.6.2 Cost Analysis: Conventional Gas Cylinders vs. PeakGas Laboratory Gas Generators in Australia & New Zealand

5.6.3 Cost Analysis: Helium Gas Cylinders vs. PeakGas Hydrogen Gas Generators

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.7.1 Trade Analysis for Laboratory Gas Generators

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Supply Chain Analysis

5.11 Ecosystem Analysis of the Laboratory Gas Generators Market

5.11.1 Role in the Ecosystem

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Degree of Competition

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.13 PESTLE Analysis

6 Laboratory Gas Generators Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nitrogen Gas Generators

6.2.1 Nitrogen Gas Generators Will Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

6.3 Hydrogen Gas Generators

6.3.1 Hydrogen Gas Generators Segment to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

6.4 Zero Air Generators

6.4.1 Zero Air Generators are Ideal for Gas Chromatography Applications

6.5 Purge Gas Generators

6.5.1 Purge Gas Generators are Engineered Specifically for FT-IR Spectrometers

6.6 TOC Gas Generators

6.6.1 Wide Adoption of TOC Gas Generators in Pharmaceutical and Environmental Industries to Drive Market Growth

6.7 Other Gas Generators

7 Laboratory Gas Generators Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

7.2.1 Convenience, High Efficacy, and Wide Adoption of LC-MS are Supporting the Growth of this Segment

7.3 Gas Chromatography

7.3.1 GC is the Fastest-Growing Application Segment

7.4 Gas Analyzers

7.4.1 Portability of Gas Analyzers and Ability to Simultaneously Measure Multiple Gases Have Driven Their Use

7.5 Other Applications

8 Laboratory Gas Generators Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Life Science Industry

8.2.1 Rising Adoption of Laboratory Analytical Instruments for Drug Research is Driving the Growth of this Segment

8.3 Chemical & Petrochemical Industry

8.3.1 Application of Gases in the Analysis of Petroleum Products to Drive the Growth of this End-user Segment

8.4 Food & Beverage Industry

8.4.1 Growing Importance of Food Safety to Drive the Market Growth

8.5 Other End-users

9 Laboratory Gas Generators Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Deals

10.3.3 Other Developments

10.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.4.1 Stars

10.4.2 Emerging Leaders

10.4.3 Pervasive Players

10.4.4 Participants

10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SMEs/Start-Ups)

10.5.1 Progressive Companies

10.5.2 Starting Blocks

10.5.3 Responsive Companies

10.5.4 Dynamic Companies

10.6 Company Product Footprint

10.7 Company Geographic Footprint

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation

11.1.2 PeakGas

11.1.3 Linde plc

11.1.4 Nel ASA

11.1.5 PerkinElmer, Inc.

11.1.6 VICI DBS

11.1.7 Angstrom Advanced Inc.

11.1.8 Durr Group

11.1.9 ErreDue S.p.A.

11.1.10 F-DGSi

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 LabTech S.R.L.

11.2.2 CLAIND Srl

11.2.3 On Site Gas Systems, Inc.

11.2.4 WIRAC Automation Ltd.

11.2.5 Isolcell S.p.A

11.2.6 PCI Analytics Private Limited

11.2.7 INMATEC Gasetechnologie GmbH & Co. KG

11.2.8 Oxymat A/S

11.2.9 Nitrogenium Innovations & Filteration India Pvt. Ltd.

11.2.10 Analab Scientific Instruments Private Limited

11.2.11 LNI Swissgas Srl

11.2.12 Asynt Ltd.

11.2.13 Apex Gasgen

11.2.14 Leman Instruments

11.2.15 Laboratory Gas Africa

12 Appendix

12.1 Insights from Industry Experts

12.2 Discussion Guide

12.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

12.4 Available Customizations

