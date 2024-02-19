Global Laboratory Informatics Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030 - Growing Trend Towards Laboratory Automation Spurs Demand as Cloud Adoption Booms

19 Feb, 2024, 05:15 ET
Global Laboratory Informatics Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Laboratory Informatics estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN) segment is estimated at 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Laboratory Informatics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$683.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pandemic Impact on Laboratory Informatics Market
- Overwhelming COVID-19 Testing Volumes Elevate Demand for Laboratory Information Systems
- Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Select Countries: As of October 17th, 2021
- Laboratory Informatics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Laboratory Informatics
- Types of Lab Informatics Solutions
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- LIMS: A Major Category in the Laboratory Informatics Market
- Service Segment Leads Lab Informatics Market
- Cloud-based Laboratory Informatics Poised for High Growth
- Competition
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Trend towards Laboratory Automation Spurs Demand for Laboratory Informatics
- Global Lab Automation Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Laboratory Informatics Market Gains Traction amidst Growing Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs
- Digital Transformation and Connected Laboratories to Benefit Informatics Market
- Cloud: A Key Aspect of Connected Labs
- Overcoming Challenges to a Fully Connected Laboratory
- Noteworthy Trends in Laboratory Informatics Marketplace
- User-Centered Designs
- Connectivity & Interoperability
- Cost of Automation
- Lab of the Future
- Healthcare Laboratory Informatics: Favorable Growth Outlook
- Advanced Informatics Become Vital for Health Labs
- Burgeoning Population and Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: A Key Market Driver for Lab Informatics Market
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2020
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)
- Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020
- Aging Global Population Presents Opportunities for Laboratory Informatics Market
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
- Lab Informatics Market to Benefit from the Increasing R&D Spending in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors
- Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025
- Increasing Popularity of Cloud-based Lab Informatics: A Market Opportunity
- Cloud-based ELNs Address Challenges Facing Labs
- Application of Augmented Reality (AR) to Support Evolution of Lab Informatics
- AI and ML to Shape the Future Trends in Laboratory Informatics
- AI Spending in Healthcare & Lifesciences in US$ Million for Years 2020 & 2025
- Technology Advancements in LIMS and ELN
- Lab Informatics and Analytics Emerge as Key Tools in Modern-Day Labs
- LIMS Market Poised to Benefit from Digitization of Laboratories
- Significant Advantages of LIMS for Laboratories Drive Adoption
- Digitization of Healthcare Drives Integration of LIS
- Accelerating Pace of Digital Pathology Increases LIMS Adoption
- LIMS to Resolve Challenges Facing Biobanking Research
- Notable LIMS Trends Fuel Radical Changes in Most Laboratories
- Rise in Consolidation of Healthcare Providers Creates Need for Robust and Comprehensive LIS
- Increasing Integration of Informatics Solutions in Life Science Laboratories
- Informatics Approaches to In Silico Drug Discovery
- Building Laboratory Informatics Capacity: Essential for Effective AMR Surveillance
- Lab Informatics Tool Helps Improve Food and Beverage Testing Lab Capabilities
- Rising Prominence of Lab Informatics Tools for Environmental Monitoring
- Global Environmental Testing Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2027
- Challenges Facing Laboratory Informatics Market
