Global Laboratory Information Management System Market Report 2023: Low Implementation Costs, Effective Time Management and Easier Compliance Drive Adoption

Research and Markets

01 Jun, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Information Management System Market Size, Trends, By Product, By Component, By End-use, By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Laboratory Information Management System Market was valued at US$ 2.4 Bn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 4.7 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.21% from 2023-2030.

Market Drivers

The market for these systems is anticipated to increase over the next years as a result of technological developments relevant to pharmaceutical laboratories and the growing demand for lab automation. It is anticipated that improvements in R&D labs, particularly in pharmaceutical and biotechnology laboratories, will support favorable industrial growth.

In addition, the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) business is growing as a result of low implementation costs, effective time management, and compliance with GDP, GCP, and GMP.

Collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and the approval and launch of new products have all had a big impact on the market lately. Due to the growing knowledge of LIMS, there has also been a considerable increase in demand for it, which is also boosting market expansion.

Market Restraints

Data complexity and a lack of user-friendly tools can be a problem, which is estimated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. The expense of data administration and software is the bottleneck and is one of the restraining factors for the market.

Market Segmentation

The scope of the Global Laboratory Information Management System Market covers segmentation based on Type, Application, Deployment, and Region.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Cloud-based, Web-hosted.

Based on Component, the market is classified into Software and Services.

Based on End-use, the market is divided into Life Sciences and CROs.

Regional Analysis

The Global Laboratory Information Management System Market is segmented into 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Due to the region's established healthcare IT sector and government initiatives to facilitate easy access to laboratory services, North America is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the market for laboratory information systems. It also rules the laboratory informatics market and is expected to do so for a while longer.

Due to the country's rising investments in firms creating laboratory informatics software and its growing adoption of digital healthcare, the United States has dominated the market for laboratory informatics in North America.

Market Taxonomy
By Product

  • Cloud-based
  • Web-hosted

By Component

  • Software
  • Services

By End-use

  • Life Sciences
  • CROs

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Peru
  • Chile
  • Venezuela
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Egypt
  • Kuwait
  • South Africa
  • Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Bonsai Market?
  • What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?
  • Which segment/region will have the highest growth?
  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
  • What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Laboratory Information Management System Market Outlook

5 Global Laboratory Information Management System Market, By Product

6 Global Laboratory Information Management System Market, By Component

7 Global Laboratory Information Management System Market, By End-use

8 Global Laboratory Information Management System Market, By Region

9 North America Laboratory Information Management System Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

10 Europe Laboratory Information Management System Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

11 Asia Pacific Laboratory Information Management System Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

12 Latin America Laboratory Information Management System Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

13 Middle East Laboratory Information Management System Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

14 Competitive Analysis

15 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Autoscribe Informatics
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Novatek International
  • Benchling
  • Agaram Technologies Pvt Ltd
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • LabWare
  • STARLIMS Corporation.

