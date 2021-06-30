Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



Global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026

LIS or Laboratory Information System is a software solution that enables labs to effectively manage test samples and also the associated data. LIS is advanced software that stores and manages data in laboratories, and is used for sending test orders, recording laboratory test results, sorting data in databases. These platforms are widely used by clinics, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories to maintain data related to tests and medical history of patients, track data quality and send laboratory test orders. The demand for LIS is driven by their ability to enhance productivity, allow precise and accurate diagnosis, reduce diagnostic errors and improve patient satisfaction. Growth in the global market is strengthened by rising incidence of chronic diseases, the huge volume of test data obtained from clinical testing, the need for enhanced lab automation and efficiency. Rising adoption of laboratory automation and advances in R&D, particularly in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, are slated to push the market growth. The drive towards personalized medicine and genomic testing is heightening the need for adoption of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) data analytics & reporting and artificial intelligence (AI) in digital pathology. This is expected to drive the demand for SaaS-based LIS.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Integrated segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.7% share of the global Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market. Standalone LIS segment holds a dominant share of the market, owing to key factors such as user-friendly nature, enhanced data security, affordability, and ability to work offline. Technological innovations is also expected to further boost demand for standalone LIS. Integrated LIS lower dependencies on interfaces, vendor contracts, and total cost of ownership.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $159.5 Million by 2026

The Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 52.8% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$159.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$172 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US is at the forefront of adoption of LIS systems on account of technological advancements and expansion of the healthcare sector, encompassing clinical research laboratories and diagnostic centers. The market growth in the region is fueled by rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases and medical insurance along with the ability of LIS to facilitate workflow management and data storage. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness robust growth due to extensive penetration of these systems in the region. More

