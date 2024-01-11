Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Report 2024: A $2.13 Billion Market by 2030, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030

News provided by

Research and Markets

11 Jan, 2024, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Industry (Clinical Diagnostics, Cannabis), Technology (Cell Culture, PCR), End-use (CROs, Hospitals), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory proficiency testing market size is expected to reach USD 2.13 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030.

End-use industries, such as healthcare, environmental, food, and pharmaceuticals, are subject to strict regulatory requirements and accreditation standards, which is anticipated to drive the demand for laboratory proficiency testing in the coming years. Moreover, participating in proficiency testing programs helps laboratories demonstrate compliance with these standards and regulatory bodies, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of their evaluating procedures, thereby contributing to the growth of the overall market.

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Report Highlights

  • Based on industry, the clinical diagnostic segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 due to the widespread adoption of proficiency testing to keep clinical diagnostic test results reliable and high-quality
  • The cell culture technology segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to its wide usage in identifying contagious microorganisms in different applications
  • The hospitals end-use segment dominated the market in 2023. However, the contract research organizations (CROs) segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 due to the increasing demand for outsourcing services in the healthcare sector
  • North America held the largest share of 43.78% in 2023 due to the presence of well-established players, developed pharmaceutical & diagnostics industries, and high adoption of laboratory proficiency test
  • Key players operating in the market constantly focus on product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansions to maintain their industry position

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Industry and Technology Snapshot
2.3. End-use Snapshot
2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2. Market Lineage Outlook
3.3. Market Trends and Outlook
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Increasing Focus on Water Testing
3.4.2. Legalization of Medical Cannabis and Growing Number of Cannabis Testing Laboratories
3.4.3. Increase in Outbreaks of Foodborne Illnesses
3.5. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.1. High Capital Investment for Laboratory Proficiency Testing
3.6. Industry Analysis Tools
3.7. Market Opportunity Analysis, by Industry
3.7.1. Clinical Diagnostics
3.7.2. Pharmaceuticals
3.7.3. Microbiology
3.7.4. Cannabis
3.7.5. Others

Chapter 4. Industry Business Analysis
4.1. Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market: Industry Movement Analysis
4.2. Clinical Diagnostics
4.2.2. Clinical Chemistry
4.2.3. Immunochemistry
4.2.4. Hematology
4.2.5. Oncology
4.2.6. Molecular Diagnostics
4.2.6.2. PCR
4.2.6.3. Others
4.2.7. Coagulation
4.3. Pharmaceuticals
4.3.2. Biological Products
4.3.2.2. Vaccines
4.3.2.3. Blood
4.3.2.4. Tissues
4.4. Microbiology
4.4.2. Pathogen Testing
4.4.3. Sterility Testing
4.4.4. Endotoxin & Pyrogen Testing
4.4.5. Growth Promotion Testing
4.5. Cannabis
4.5.2. Medical
4.5.3. Non-Medical

Chapter 5. Technology Business Analysis
5.1. Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market: Technology Movement Analysis
5.2. Cell Culture
5.3. Spectrometry
5.4. Polymerase Chain Reaction
5.5. Chromatography
5.6. Immunoassays

Chapter 6. End-use Business Analysis
6.1. Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market: End-use Movement Analysis
6.2. Hospitals
6.3. Contract Research Organizations
6.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
6.5. Academic & Research Institutes
6.6. Laboratories
6.6.2. Independent Laboratories
6.6.3. Specialty Laboratories

Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

  • LGC
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
  • Randox Laboratories
  • QACS - The Challenge Test Laboratory
  • Merck KGaA
  • Weqas
  • BIPEA
  • NSI Lab Solutions
  • Absolute Standards, Inc.
  • INSTAND

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahs3y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Cystatin C Assay Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033, Featuring Competitive Benchmarking for F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthineers & More

Global Cystatin C Assay Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033, Featuring Competitive Benchmarking for F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthineers & More

The "Global Cystatin C Assay Market: Focus on Applications, End Users, Types, Methods, Sample and Over 14 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast,...
Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Report - IBM, Microsoft, Change Healthcare, Guardtime and Hashed Health Dominate the Market

Blockchain in the Healthcare Market Report - IBM, Microsoft, Change Healthcare, Guardtime and Hashed Health Dominate the Market

The "Blockchain In Healthcare Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Blockchain is one of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.