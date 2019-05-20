Global Laboratory Reagents Industry

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Laboratory Chemical Reagents in US$ Thousand by the following Segments by Application Area: Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies, Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing, Gene Synthesis, PCR Reagents, Enzymes, & Others), Biochemistry, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues, & Others).







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485931/?utm_source=PRN







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 160 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- A.G. Scientific, Inc.

- Abbott Diagnostics

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- BD Biosciences

- Beckman Coulter, Inc.

- bioMérieux







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485931/?utm_source=PRN



LABORATORY REAGENTS MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Molecular Biology

Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies

Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing

PCR Reagents

Enzymes

Others

Biochemistry (IVD)

Cytokine & Chemokine Testing

Cell/Tissue Culture

Carbohydrate Analysis

Immunohistochemistry

Environmental Testing





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Laboratory Reagents: An Introductory Prelude

Growing Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive Environment for Laboratory Reagents

Table 1: Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Leading Countries with Highest Healthcare Spending as a Percentage of GDP (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Upward Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities

Developed Regions to Remain as Major Revenue Contributors

Table 5: Developed Regions Account for over 4/5th Share of the World Laboratory Reagents Market: Percentage Breakdown of Laboratory Reagents Sales (Value) for Developed and Developing Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Regions: Hotspots for Future Growth

Table 6: Global Laboratory Reagents Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, US, Rest of World, Japan, Canada and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Factors Influencing Demand for Laboratory Technologies in Developing Nations

A Growing Biotech Sector

Rising Healthcare Awareness

Increased Access to Healthcare

Proliferation of Medical Tourism

Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near Term

Table 7: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



Growing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Diseases Pushes Demand for Laboratory Reagents

Review of Select Disease Segments where Use of Reagents is Highly Relevant

Autoimmune Diseases

Cancer

Table 8: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2013, 2020P & 2030P): Number of New Cases Diagnosed (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Cancer Incidence by Income Group: 2012 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

HIV-AIDS

Emphasis on Advanced Disease Diagnosis Methods Underpins Volume Growth

Expanding Role of Contract Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market Growth

Recent Trends in Contract Manufacturing

Business Models Driving the Need for Contract Manufacturing

Reagents Assume Critical Importance in Molecular Biology Processes

Antibodies: Therapies of Future

Recombinant Antibodies Hold Immense Potential

PCR Reagents Benefit from Growing Popularity of PCR Technologies

qRT-PCR - The Mainstay in Research Laboratories

dPCR Systems - An Emerging Segment

Uptrend in Gene Expression Analysis Steers Momentum for Gene Expression Reagents

Increased Use of Automated Gene Extraction Systems

Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies Steer Demand for Highly Pure Reagents

Expanding Use Case for Cytokine & Chemokine Immunoassay Reagents

Increased Opportunities for Carbohydrate Analysis Reagents

Types of Carbohydrates: A Snapshot

Areas where Carbohydrate Analysis Gains Prominence in Food Processing

Growing Use of Immunohistochemistry Creates High-Potential Opportunities

Walk Away Instrument Reagents Sense Significant Opportunity

Concerns over Environmental Issues Spur Demand for Environmental Testing Reagents

Cell Culture and Tissue Culture: A Key Area for Laboratory Reagents

Factors Fuelling Demand for Cell Culture and Tissue Culture Reagents

Biopharmaceuticals - An Opportunity Market

Table 10: Increasing Share of Biologics in the Global Pharmaceutical Market: 2013 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Personalized Medicine Offers New Growth Avenues

Cell-Based Vaccine Production

Regenerative Medicine Unfurls Exciting Prospects

Stem Cell Research - A Growing Venue

Transgenic Creation of Life

Trend towards Serum-Free Media

Contract Cell Culture Optimization

Chromatography Reagents Demonstrate Steady Growth

Electrophoresis Reagents Set to Make Bigger Gains

Separation & Purification Products: Important in Academic & Industrial Research

Extraction Kits Continue to Gain Popularity

Reagents Market Gears Up for PoC Tests

POC Tests Seek Modifications in Reagent Application

Liquid-Stable Reagent Formulations Gain Prominence

Complex Reagents Seek Opportunities in Multiplex Assays

Market Sees Significant Shift in Demand Patterns





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Product Segmentation by Application Area

Molecular Biology

Monoclonal Antibodies

FDA Classification of Monoclonal Antibodies

Types of Monoclonal Antibodies

Murine Monoclonal Antibodies

Human Antibodies

Chimeric Antibodies

Bispecific Antibodies

Applications

Used in Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Regulatory Status

Polyclonal Antibodies

Gene Expression

Gene Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing

Gene Vectors

DNA Cloning

DNA Sequencing

Gene Synthesis

Enzymes

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): An Overview

PCR Reagents

Reagents and Components used in PCR

Reaction Steps

Denaturation

Annealing

Extension

Biochemistry (IVD)

Cytokine & Chemokine Testing

Chemokines

Classification of Chemokines

Cytokines

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELlSA)

Cell Culture

Cell Culture Reagents

Cell Culture and Tissue Culture: Overview

Immunohistochemistry

Carbohydrate Analysis

Environmental Testing

End-Use Markets

Academic Segment

Commercial Interests and Issues

Healthcare Entities

Corporate Segment

Biotechnology Companies

Regulatory Guidelines

MSDS and Hazardous Information





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Leading Players in the Global Laboratory Reagents Market

M&A Emerges as a Key Business Expansion Tool

Select M&A Deals Announced in the Laboratory Reagents Market (2013-2018)

Vendors Emphasize Novel Distribution Practices to Maintain Competitive Edge

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

A.G. Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Abbott Diagnostics (USA)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

BD Biosciences (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

bioMérieux (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Exalpha Biologicals, Inc. (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Lonza Biologics Ltd. (Switzerland)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Meridian Life Science, Inc. (USA)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

Promega Corporation (USA)

Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)

R&D Systems (USA)

SDIX, LLC (USA)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)

Waters Corp. (USA)

5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Altogen Biosystems Introduces AltoFect Transfection Reagent

Visikol Launches Visikol® HISTO-M™ Reagent for Advanced 3D Cell Culture Models

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

General Electric to Spin Off GE Healthcare

Exalpha Biologicals Acquires Gallus Immunotech

Merck Inks Distribution Deal with HistoCyte Laboratories

Merck to Expand Gillingham Distribution Centre in the UK

Merck to Further Expand Life Sciences Production and Distribution Platform in Asia

CellGenix Expands Freiburg Headquarters

Agilent Technologies Acquires Luxcel Biosciences

R-Biopharm Teams Up with ELITechGroup

Sekisui Chemical Snaps Up Veredus Laboratories

Fujifilm Renames Wako Pure Chemical Industries as FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

FUJIFILM to Acquire Irvine Scientific Sales and IS JAPAN

LGC Acquires Lucigen

Absolute Antibody and Kerafast Merge

Sakura Finetek USA Relocates Genemed Reagents Operations to Torrance Facility

ThermaGenix Inks Global Distribution Agreement with MilliporeSigma for PCR Reagents

Bio-Techne Acquires Atlanta Biologicals

Fujifilm Snaps Up Wako Pure Chemical Industries

LGC Acquires LINK

Denka Seiken Receives FDA's 510k Clearance for sd LDL-C Marker

TTP Labtech Teams Up with Abcam

HTG and Illumina Amend IVD Test Development and Component Supply Deal

Bio-Techne Inks License Agreement with Multiclonal Therapeutics for Research Reagents and Media

Takara Bio USA Acquires WaferGen Bio-systems

Anatrace Acquires Molecular Dimensions

PerkinElmer to Acquire Tulip Diagnostics





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Laboratory Reagents Market by Application Area

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Biology Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Molecular Biology Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Biology Reagents by Product Segment - Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Molecular Biology Reagents by Product Segment - Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Biology Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Biology Reagents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gene Synthesis Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Gene Synthesis Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Gene Synthesis Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCR Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for PCR Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for PCR Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enzymes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Enzymes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Enzymes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Molecular Biology Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Molecular Biology Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Molecular Biology Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Reagents Used in Biochemistry (IVD) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Historic Review for Reagents Used in Biochemistry (IVD) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Reagents Used in Biochemistry (IVD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cytokine & Chemokine Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Historic Review for Cytokine & Chemokine Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Cytokine & Chemokine Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Reagents Used in Cell Culture/Tissue Culture by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Historic Review for Reagents Used in Cell Culture/Tissue Culture by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective for Reagents Used in Cell Culture/Tissue Culture by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Reagents Used in Carbohydrate Analysis by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World Historic Review for Reagents Used in Carbohydrate Analysis by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World 14-Year Perspective for Reagents Used in Carbohydrate Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Immunohistochemistry Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World Historic Review for Immunohistochemistry Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World 14-Year Perspective for Immunohistochemistry Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Reagents Used in Environmental Testing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World Historic Review for Reagents Used in Environmental Testing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Reagents Used in Environmental Testing by Product Segment - Pesticide Residues and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World Historic Review for Reagents Used in Environmental Testing by Product Segment - Pesticide Residues and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World 14-Year Perspective for Reagents Used in Environmental Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: World 14-Year Perspective for Reagents Used in Environmental Testing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pesticide Residues and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pesticide Residues Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: World Historic Review for Pesticide Residues Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: World 14-Year Perspective for Pesticide Residues Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Environment Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: World Historic Review for Other Environment Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Environment Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

7.1 THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Market for Laboratory Reagents

Table 65: US Represents nearly 2/5th Share of the World Laboratory Reagents Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for the US and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: US Laboratory Reagents Market by Application Area (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic, Clinical & Healthcare, and Pharmaceutical & Biotech (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Analysis by Segment

Molecular Biology Reagents

Table 67: US Molecular Biology Reagents and Kits Market by End-Use Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic, Biotech, Government and Pharmaceuticals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rating of Factors Contributing to Brand Preference for Monoclonal Antibodies among Researchers (On Scale of 1-5)

Gene Sequencing Reagents

Cytokine & Chemokine Testing (Immunoassay) Reagents

Table 68: US Laboratory Reagents Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Organizations Engaged in Use of Cytokines and Growth Factors by Level of Expertise (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Immunoassay Reagents

Cell & Tissue Culture Reagents

Production and R&D Drive Media, Sera and Reagents Demand

Environmental Testing Reagents

Pesticide Residues

Growing Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases & Ageing Population Inflate the Demand

Table 69: Cancer Incidence in the US by Gender (2018E): Estimated New Cases for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Cancer Incidence in the US by Gender (2018E): Estimated Deaths for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Diabetes Statistics in the US (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)

Table 72: Leading Causes of CVD Fatalities in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Mortality for Coronary Heart Disease, HBP, Heart Failure, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Obesity Prevalence in US Adults by Type of Obesity (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: US Elderly Population by Age Group for Years 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Emphasis on Personalized Medicine & Companion Diagnostics Widens Market Scope

High Uptake in Research Applications Widens Market Prospects

Biotechnology Industry - The Way Ahead

Competitive Scenario

Leading Specialist Companies by Segment Type - Electrophoresis, PCR/Labeling and Detection Reagents, Research Reagents, and Molecular Biology Reagents

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: US Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: US 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 78: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Canadian Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Japan Offers Robust Opportunities

Demographics Drive Demand for Laboratory Processes and Supplies

Table 81: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Japanese Population by Age Group (2017E): Percentage Breakdown for 0-14 Years, 15-24 Years, 25-

Years, 55-64 Years, 65 Years and Above (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Japanese Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

A Mature yet Growing Market

Market Analysis by Segment

Molecular Biology Reagents

Cell Culture and Tissue Culture Reagents

Diagnostics Reagents

Reagents Gain from Healthy Momentum in Research Programs

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: European Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: European Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: European 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: European 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 92: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: French Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: French 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Germany: The Most Prolific Market in Europe

Table 95: Germany Enjoys Significant Share in the European Laboratory Reagents Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Germany and Rest of Europe (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Uptrend in Analytical Instruments & Supplies Market Bodes Well

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: German Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: German 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 99: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Italian Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 102: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: UK Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: UK 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Review of Select Regional Markets

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

B.Market Analytics

Table 105: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Rest of European Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

A Rapidly Growing Market for Laboratory Reagents

PCR Reagents Market Set to Make Bigger Gains

Significant Expansion in Cell Culture Market Generates Parallel Opportunities

Uptrend in IVD Space Augurs Well for Market Growth

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Australia and New Zealand

China

Laboratory Equipment and Supplies

India

Laboratory Equipment and Supplies

In Vitro Diagnostics

Taiwan

B.Market Analytics

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 111: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Latin American Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 114: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Rest of World Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 160 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 187) The United States (114) Canada (4) Japan (8) Europe (52) - France (4) - Germany (11) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (3) - Spain (5) - Rest of Europe (20) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485931/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

