Global Laboratory Reagents Industry
May 20, 2019, 17:08 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Laboratory Chemical Reagents in US$ Thousand by the following Segments by Application Area: Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies, Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing, Gene Synthesis, PCR Reagents, Enzymes, & Others), Biochemistry, Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues, & Others).
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 160 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- A.G. Scientific, Inc.
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- BD Biosciences
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- bioMérieux
LABORATORY REAGENTS MCP-3
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Molecular Biology
Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies
Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing
PCR Reagents
Enzymes
Others
Biochemistry (IVD)
Cytokine & Chemokine Testing
Cell/Tissue Culture
Carbohydrate Analysis
Immunohistochemistry
Environmental Testing
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Laboratory Reagents: An Introductory Prelude
Growing Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive Environment for Laboratory Reagents
Table 1: Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Leading Countries with Highest Healthcare Spending as a Percentage of GDP (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Upward Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities
Developed Regions to Remain as Major Revenue Contributors
Table 5: Developed Regions Account for over 4/5th Share of the World Laboratory Reagents Market: Percentage Breakdown of Laboratory Reagents Sales (Value) for Developed and Developing Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Regions: Hotspots for Future Growth
Table 6: Global Laboratory Reagents Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, US, Rest of World, Japan, Canada and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Factors Influencing Demand for Laboratory Technologies in Developing Nations
A Growing Biotech Sector
Rising Healthcare Awareness
Increased Access to Healthcare
Proliferation of Medical Tourism
Stable Economic Scenario to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near Term
Table 7: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Growing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Diseases Pushes Demand for Laboratory Reagents
Review of Select Disease Segments where Use of Reagents is Highly Relevant
Autoimmune Diseases
Cancer
Table 8: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2013, 2020P & 2030P): Number of New Cases Diagnosed (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Cancer Incidence by Income Group: 2012 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
HIV-AIDS
Emphasis on Advanced Disease Diagnosis Methods Underpins Volume Growth
Expanding Role of Contract Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market Growth
Recent Trends in Contract Manufacturing
Business Models Driving the Need for Contract Manufacturing
Reagents Assume Critical Importance in Molecular Biology Processes
Antibodies: Therapies of Future
Recombinant Antibodies Hold Immense Potential
PCR Reagents Benefit from Growing Popularity of PCR Technologies
qRT-PCR - The Mainstay in Research Laboratories
dPCR Systems - An Emerging Segment
Uptrend in Gene Expression Analysis Steers Momentum for Gene Expression Reagents
Increased Use of Automated Gene Extraction Systems
Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies Steer Demand for Highly Pure Reagents
Expanding Use Case for Cytokine & Chemokine Immunoassay Reagents
Increased Opportunities for Carbohydrate Analysis Reagents
Types of Carbohydrates: A Snapshot
Areas where Carbohydrate Analysis Gains Prominence in Food Processing
Growing Use of Immunohistochemistry Creates High-Potential Opportunities
Walk Away Instrument Reagents Sense Significant Opportunity
Concerns over Environmental Issues Spur Demand for Environmental Testing Reagents
Cell Culture and Tissue Culture: A Key Area for Laboratory Reagents
Factors Fuelling Demand for Cell Culture and Tissue Culture Reagents
Biopharmaceuticals - An Opportunity Market
Table 10: Increasing Share of Biologics in the Global Pharmaceutical Market: 2013 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Personalized Medicine Offers New Growth Avenues
Cell-Based Vaccine Production
Regenerative Medicine Unfurls Exciting Prospects
Stem Cell Research - A Growing Venue
Transgenic Creation of Life
Trend towards Serum-Free Media
Contract Cell Culture Optimization
Chromatography Reagents Demonstrate Steady Growth
Electrophoresis Reagents Set to Make Bigger Gains
Separation & Purification Products: Important in Academic & Industrial Research
Extraction Kits Continue to Gain Popularity
Reagents Market Gears Up for PoC Tests
POC Tests Seek Modifications in Reagent Application
Liquid-Stable Reagent Formulations Gain Prominence
Complex Reagents Seek Opportunities in Multiplex Assays
Market Sees Significant Shift in Demand Patterns
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Product Segmentation by Application Area
Molecular Biology
Monoclonal Antibodies
FDA Classification of Monoclonal Antibodies
Types of Monoclonal Antibodies
Murine Monoclonal Antibodies
Human Antibodies
Chimeric Antibodies
Bispecific Antibodies
Applications
Used in Diagnostics and Therapeutics
Regulatory Status
Polyclonal Antibodies
Gene Expression
Gene Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing
Gene Vectors
DNA Cloning
DNA Sequencing
Gene Synthesis
Enzymes
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): An Overview
PCR Reagents
Reagents and Components used in PCR
Reaction Steps
Denaturation
Annealing
Extension
Biochemistry (IVD)
Cytokine & Chemokine Testing
Chemokines
Classification of Chemokines
Cytokines
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELlSA)
Cell Culture
Cell Culture Reagents
Cell Culture and Tissue Culture: Overview
Immunohistochemistry
Carbohydrate Analysis
Environmental Testing
End-Use Markets
Academic Segment
Commercial Interests and Issues
Healthcare Entities
Corporate Segment
Biotechnology Companies
Regulatory Guidelines
MSDS and Hazardous Information
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the Global Laboratory Reagents Market
M&A Emerges as a Key Business Expansion Tool
Select M&A Deals Announced in the Laboratory Reagents Market (2013-2018)
Vendors Emphasize Novel Distribution Practices to Maintain Competitive Edge
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
A.G. Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Abbott Diagnostics (USA)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
BD Biosciences (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
bioMérieux (France)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Exalpha Biologicals, Inc. (USA)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan)
GE Healthcare (UK)
Lonza Biologics Ltd. (Switzerland)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Meridian Life Science, Inc. (USA)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
Promega Corporation (USA)
Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)
R&D Systems (USA)
SDIX, LLC (USA)
Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
Waters Corp. (USA)
5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Altogen Biosystems Introduces AltoFect Transfection Reagent
Visikol Launches Visikol® HISTO-M™ Reagent for Advanced 3D Cell Culture Models
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
General Electric to Spin Off GE Healthcare
Exalpha Biologicals Acquires Gallus Immunotech
Merck Inks Distribution Deal with HistoCyte Laboratories
Merck to Expand Gillingham Distribution Centre in the UK
Merck to Further Expand Life Sciences Production and Distribution Platform in Asia
CellGenix Expands Freiburg Headquarters
Agilent Technologies Acquires Luxcel Biosciences
R-Biopharm Teams Up with ELITechGroup
Sekisui Chemical Snaps Up Veredus Laboratories
Fujifilm Renames Wako Pure Chemical Industries as FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation
FUJIFILM to Acquire Irvine Scientific Sales and IS JAPAN
LGC Acquires Lucigen
Absolute Antibody and Kerafast Merge
Sakura Finetek USA Relocates Genemed Reagents Operations to Torrance Facility
ThermaGenix Inks Global Distribution Agreement with MilliporeSigma for PCR Reagents
Bio-Techne Acquires Atlanta Biologicals
Fujifilm Snaps Up Wako Pure Chemical Industries
LGC Acquires LINK
Denka Seiken Receives FDA's 510k Clearance for sd LDL-C Marker
TTP Labtech Teams Up with Abcam
HTG and Illumina Amend IVD Test Development and Component Supply Deal
Bio-Techne Inks License Agreement with Multiclonal Therapeutics for Research Reagents and Media
Takara Bio USA Acquires WaferGen Bio-systems
Anatrace Acquires Molecular Dimensions
PerkinElmer to Acquire Tulip Diagnostics
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Laboratory Reagents Market by Application Area
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Biology Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Molecular Biology Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Molecular Biology Reagents by Product Segment - Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Historic Review for Molecular Biology Reagents by Product Segment - Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Biology Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Molecular Biology Reagents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gene Synthesis Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Gene Synthesis Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Gene Synthesis Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCR Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Historic Review for PCR Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for PCR Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enzymes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Historic Review for Enzymes by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Enzymes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Molecular Biology Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Molecular Biology Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Molecular Biology Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Reagents Used in Biochemistry (IVD) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Historic Review for Reagents Used in Biochemistry (IVD) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Reagents Used in Biochemistry (IVD) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cytokine & Chemokine Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World Historic Review for Cytokine & Chemokine Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Cytokine & Chemokine Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Reagents Used in Cell Culture/Tissue Culture by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World Historic Review for Reagents Used in Cell Culture/Tissue Culture by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective for Reagents Used in Cell Culture/Tissue Culture by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Reagents Used in Carbohydrate Analysis by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: World Historic Review for Reagents Used in Carbohydrate Analysis by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: World 14-Year Perspective for Reagents Used in Carbohydrate Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Immunohistochemistry Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: World Historic Review for Immunohistochemistry Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: World 14-Year Perspective for Immunohistochemistry Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Reagents Used in Environmental Testing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: World Historic Review for Reagents Used in Environmental Testing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Reagents Used in Environmental Testing by Product Segment - Pesticide Residues and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: World Historic Review for Reagents Used in Environmental Testing by Product Segment - Pesticide Residues and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: World 14-Year Perspective for Reagents Used in Environmental Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: World 14-Year Perspective for Reagents Used in Environmental Testing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pesticide Residues and Other Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pesticide Residues Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: World Historic Review for Pesticide Residues Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: World 14-Year Perspective for Pesticide Residues Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Environment Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: World Historic Review for Other Environment Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Environment Testing Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
The United States: Prime Market for Laboratory Reagents
Table 65: US Represents nearly 2/5th Share of the World Laboratory Reagents Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for the US and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: US Laboratory Reagents Market by Application Area (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic, Clinical & Healthcare, and Pharmaceutical & Biotech (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Analysis by Segment
Molecular Biology Reagents
Table 67: US Molecular Biology Reagents and Kits Market by End-Use Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Academic, Biotech, Government and Pharmaceuticals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rating of Factors Contributing to Brand Preference for Monoclonal Antibodies among Researchers (On Scale of 1-5)
Gene Sequencing Reagents
Cytokine & Chemokine Testing (Immunoassay) Reagents
Table 68: US Laboratory Reagents Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Organizations Engaged in Use of Cytokines and Growth Factors by Level of Expertise (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Immunoassay Reagents
Cell & Tissue Culture Reagents
Production and R&D Drive Media, Sera and Reagents Demand
Environmental Testing Reagents
Pesticide Residues
Growing Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases & Ageing Population Inflate the Demand
Table 69: Cancer Incidence in the US by Gender (2018E): Estimated New Cases for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Cancer Incidence in the US by Gender (2018E): Estimated Deaths for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Diabetes Statistics in the US (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)
Table 72: Leading Causes of CVD Fatalities in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Mortality for Coronary Heart Disease, HBP, Heart Failure, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Obesity Prevalence in US Adults by Type of Obesity (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: US Elderly Population by Age Group for Years 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Emphasis on Personalized Medicine & Companion Diagnostics Widens Market Scope
High Uptake in Research Applications Widens Market Prospects
Biotechnology Industry - The Way Ahead
Competitive Scenario
Leading Specialist Companies by Segment Type - Electrophoresis, PCR/Labeling and Detection Reagents, Research Reagents, and Molecular Biology Reagents
B.Market Analytics
Table 75: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: US Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: US 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 78: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Canadian Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Japan Offers Robust Opportunities
Demographics Drive Demand for Laboratory Processes and Supplies
Table 81: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Japanese Population by Age Group (2017E): Percentage Breakdown for 0-14 Years, 15-24 Years, 25-
Years, 55-64 Years, 65 Years and Above (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Japanese Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
A Mature yet Growing Market
Market Analysis by Segment
Molecular Biology Reagents
Cell Culture and Tissue Culture Reagents
Diagnostics Reagents
Reagents Gain from Healthy Momentum in Research Programs
B.Market Analytics
Table 86: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: European Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: European Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: European 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: European 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 92: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: French Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: French 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Germany: The Most Prolific Market in Europe
Table 95: Germany Enjoys Significant Share in the European Laboratory Reagents Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Germany and Rest of Europe (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Uptrend in Analytical Instruments & Supplies Market Bodes Well
B.Market Analytics
Table 96: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: German Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: German 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 99: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Italian Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 102: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: UK Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: UK 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Review of Select Regional Markets
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
B.Market Analytics
Table 105: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Rest of European Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
A Rapidly Growing Market for Laboratory Reagents
PCR Reagents Market Set to Make Bigger Gains
Significant Expansion in Cell Culture Market Generates Parallel Opportunities
Uptrend in IVD Space Augurs Well for Market Growth
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Australia and New Zealand
China
Laboratory Equipment and Supplies
India
Laboratory Equipment and Supplies
In Vitro Diagnostics
Taiwan
B.Market Analytics
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 111: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Latin American Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Table 114: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Rest of World Historic Review for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory Reagents by Application Area - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Molecular Biology (Monoclonal & Polyclonal Antibodies; Gene Expression, Vectors, Cloning & Sequencing; Gene Synthesis; PCR Reagents; Enzymes; and Others), Biochemistry (IVD), Cytokine & Chemokine Testing, Cell/Tissue Culture, Carbohydrate Analysis, Immunohistochemistry, and Environmental Testing (Pesticide Residues and Others) Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 160 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 187) The United States (114) Canada (4) Japan (8) Europe (52) - France (4) - Germany (11) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (3) - Spain (5) - Rest of Europe (20) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
