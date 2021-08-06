Global Lactose-free Milk Market Expected to Reach USD 13,133.2 Million by 2027, With a CAGR Of 10.6% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports titled, "Global Lactose-free Milk Market by Type (Plain Milk & Flavored Milk), By Processing (Ultra-high Temperature Milk & Fresh/Pasteurized Milk), Sales Channel (Online & Offline), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027", the market was valued at USD 5,843.6 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 10.6% by the year 2027. The global lactose-free milk market is anticipated to grow significantly during forecast period. Increasing awareness about lactose-intolerance, growing lactose intolerant population, and availability of lactose-free products with added health benefits are some of the factors contributing to market growth.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Agropur

Arla Foods amba

Borden Dairy Company

fairlife LLC.

Hiland Dairy

Kreider Farms

LALA

MARY ANNE CO. LTD.

Organic Valley

PRAIRIE FARMS DAIRY

Procal Dairies Pty Ltd.

Saputo Inc.

Seprod Limited

SHAMROCK FARMS

STERILGARDA

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/1266

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Lactose-free Milk Market

In terms of Type, the global lactose-free milk market is segmented into plain milk and flavored milk. The plain milk segment accounted for a significant share of the market in 2019, owing to increasing popularity of lactose-free products among consumers. The plain milk segment accounted for the market a share of 74.9% in 2020. The flavored milk segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. New improvements in flavors and packaging are trending in the flavored milk segment, with companies introducing locally preferred flavors. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the flavored milk segment.

On the basis of Processing, the global lactose-free milk market is segmented into ultra-high temperature milk and fresh/pasteurized milk. The fresh/pasteurized milk segment accounted for 63.8% share of the market in 2020. Increased operational efficiency offered by this processing method is the primary driver for the substantial segment share. The ultra-high temperature milk processing segment is projected to expand at substantial CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the extended shelf life offered by this method. In addition, the ultra-high temperature milk processing method has numerous advantages such as less processing time and high quality. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the growth of the ultra-high temperature milk segment during the forecast period.

Based on Sales Channel, the lactose-free milk market is categorized as online and offline. The offline segment accounted for 70.9% share of the market in 2019. The online segment is expected to gain traction in the future, as it offers a variety of products with specific features and product descriptions. This increases the flexibility for consumers to compare and choose the product. Moreover, online channels offer various discounts and offers that customer avail of at the time of purchase. Increasing internet penetration and growing popularity of the online shopping of dairy products is also anticipated to boost the growth of the online segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of Regions, the market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America held a significant share of the market in 2019 owing to product innovation offered by manufacturers in this region. Moreover, increasing number of health-conscious people is anticipated to drive the market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to factors such as increasing disposable income, changing lifestyle standards, and growing demand for premium & health-benefiting products. The untapped market in Asia Pacific anticipated to create growth opportunities for manufacturers in the lactose-free milk market owing to increasing awareness about lactose intolerance.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/lactose-free-milk-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The lactose-free milk market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing lactose intolerance population and growing awareness regarding the same are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Changing consumption pattern and growing dairy industry is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Adoption of lactose-free milk in the countries such as India , China , among others is projected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing lactose intolerance population and growing awareness regarding the same are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Changing consumption pattern and growing dairy industry is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Adoption of lactose-free milk in the countries such as , , among others is projected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The lactose-free milk market in the US accounted for a significant share of the market in 2019 owing to the wide lactose intolerant customer base in the country. Moreover, customers in the country are increasingly becoming health conscious and reducing the sugar intake in the diet. The lactose-free milk demand in Canada is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about the benefits of lactose-free milk and associated health benefits is projected to shape the market growth of Canada during the forecast period.

Read 213 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Lactose-free milk Market by Type (Plain Milk & Flavored Milk), By Processing (Ultra-high Temperature Milk & Fresh/Pasteurized Milk), Sales Channel (Online & Offline), and Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028"

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/1266

Key Segments Covered

By Type

Plain

Flavored

By Processing

Ultra-high Temperature Milk

Fresh/Pasteurized Milk

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Other Trending Reports:

South America Lactic Acid Market by Source (Natural and Synthetic), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Meat, Poultry and Seafood, Dairy Product, Beverage, Fruits and Vegetable, Others) and Regions ( Brazil , Columbia and rest of South America ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2021–2028

Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market by Shareholders (Research Organizations, Traders, Importers, Exporters, Suppliers, and Industry End-Users) and Regions ( Asia Pacific , North America , Latin America , Europe , and Middle East & Africa )- Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028

Lactate Meter Market by Types (Chargeable Lactate Meters and, Battery Operated Lactate Meters), Applications (Medical and Sports Training), and Regions ( Asia Pacific , North America , Latin America , Europe , and Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028

Global Reduced Lactose Whey Market by Type (Organic Reduced Lactose Whey, Conventional Reduced Lactose Whey), By Application (Supermarket, Specialty Store, Online Store, Others) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Global Low Lactose Milk Market by Type (Whole Milk, Low-Fat Milk, Fat-Free Milk), By Application (Adults, Baby) And By Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

1st Floor, Kalpavruksha Office No 1,

GK Lane Number 3,

Ingawale Nagar, Pimple Nilakh, Pune,

Maharashtra 411027

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

SOURCE Growth Market Reports