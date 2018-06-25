Global Lactose Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Lactose in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Applications: Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

- Bayerische Milchindustrie eG

- Davisco Foods International Inc.

- DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

- Glanbia Plc





LACTOSE MCP-2090 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Lactose: The Primary Milk Carbohydrate with Numerous Nutritive Qualities

Table 1: Lactose Content (in Grams and Percentage) in Select Food Products

Table 2: Percentage Lactose Content in Mammalian Milk by Species (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the Overall Dairy Products Market

Evolving Lifestyle and Dietary Habits Fuel Demand for Dairy Solutions

Growing Economic Prosperity Fuels Demand for Superior Quality Dairy Solutions

Future Prospects

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Turbocharge Future Growth

Table 3: Global Market for Lactose - Countries/ Regions Ranked on the Basis of Estimated Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the Period 2015-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Growing Prominence of Dairy Ingredients that Improve Nutrition, Taste and Texture Drive Healthy Market Growth

Permeate: A High-Lactose Dairy Ingredient

Dairy Ingredients Fermentation Advancements Deliver Superior Flavor

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Promote Usage of Lactose in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Extended Shelf-life and Cost Effectiveness Drive Demand for Lactose Monohydrate in Myriad Applications

Growing Consumption of Functional Foods and Confectionery Drives Demand in the Food & Beverage End-Use Sector

Dairy Products Offer Significant Opportunities

Increased Consumption of Processed Foods

Growth in Consumption of Snack Foods

Growing Meat Consumption

Strong Demand for Beverages

Steadily Growing Demand for Infant Formula Boosts Lactose Consumption

Opportunity Indicators:

Table 4: Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years (2015E & 2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Baby Food Consumption for Children and Infants in Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Infant Formula Consumption per Birth (Kg) by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Emerging Novel Applications of Lactose Derivatives Offer Potential Growth Opportunities

Newer Applications of Galacto-Oligosaccharides

High Demand for Lactose Peroxidase Enzyme Aids Market Growth

Focus on Conversion of Whey to Fuel Ethanol Benefits Lactose Production & Demand

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

Table 7: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population

Table 8: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rapid Urbanization

Table 9: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Disposable Incomes

Table 10: Annual Disposable Incomes in US$ €˜000 for Select Countries (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Middle Class Population

Table 11: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lactose Intolerance Foods Dilutes Opportunities for Lactose in the Food Industry

Threat Meter

Table 13: Prevalence of Primary Lactose Intolerance Worldwide (2015E): Percentage Breakdown of Lactose Intolerant Individuals in the Total Population by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lactose Intolerance: More Prevalent in Developing Regions

Growing Demand for Lactose-Free Products: A Major Challenge to Market Expansion?



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Arla Foods to Sell Lactose through Global Dairy Trade Auction

Arla Foods Starts New Lactose Factory

ArNoCo Commences Whey and Lactose Production

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Files Patent for Method for Increasing Lactose Tolerance in Mammals

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor Seeks US Patent Application

Abbott Files European Patent Application



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark)

Bayerische Milchindustrie eG (Germany)

Davisco Foods International Inc. (USA)

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH (DMK Group) (Germany)

Glanbia Plc (Ireland)

Glanbia Ingredients (Ireland)

Glanbia Foods Inc. (USA)

Grande Cheese Company (USA)

Hilmar Ingredients (USA)

KERRY Group (Ireland)

Lactose (India) Limited

Lactalis Ingredients (France)

Leprino Foods Company (US)

Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Royal FrieslandCampina (The Netherlands)

FrieslandCampina Domo (The Netherlands)

FrieslandCampina DMV (The Netherlands)

DFE Pharma (Germany)

Saputo Inc. (Canada)



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Lactose by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Lactose by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose in Confectionery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Lactose in Confectionery by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Lactose in Confectionery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose in Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Lactose in Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Lactose in Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose in Functional Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Lactose in Functional Foods by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Lactose in Functional Foods by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose in Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for Lactose in Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Lactose in Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Rising Demand from End-use Industries Sustain Market Growth

Market Snapshots

Health Hazards Associated with Sugar Promote Demand for Lactase Enzyme

DuPont Nutrition & Health Enters into Partnership with Inbiose of Belgium

Lactose Intolerance in the US

Table 38: Lactose Intolerance by Racial Group in the US ( includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Price Trends

Table 39: Average Monthly Price of Lactose (US$ per Ton): 2009-2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: US Historic Review for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: US 14-Year Perspective for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Saputo Inc. - A Major Canada-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Canadian Historic Review for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Lactose Demand in Functional Foods Benefit Market Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Japanese Historic Review for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Despite Challenges, Europe Continues to Dominate Lactose Consumption Worldwide

EU: A Major Supplier of Dairy Ingredients Worldwide

Regulations on Lactose-Free Labeling

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Historic Review for Lactose by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European 14-Year Perspective for Lactose by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European Historic Review for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European 14-Year Perspective for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Lactalis Ingredients - A Major France-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: French Historic Review for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: German Historic Review for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 59: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Italian Historic Review for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Lactose Intolerance

Regulatory Environment

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: UK Historic Review for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Rising Demand for Lactose-Free Products for Infants

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Spanish Historic Review for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 65: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Russian Historic Review for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Rest of European Historic Review for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Developing Asian Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Table 69: Global Market for Lactose - Countries/Regions Ranked on the Basis of Estimated Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the Period 2015-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Burgeoning Economy and Rising Economic Prosperity Foster Growth in Demand for Infant Formula

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose by Geographic Region - China, India, Malaysia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lactose by Geographic Region - China, India, Malaysia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Lactose by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for China, India, Malaysia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Robust Consumption of Dairy Products Drive Strong Growth in Demand for Lactose

China: A Key Lactose Consumer Worldwide

Removal of One Child Policy Propels Demand for Infant Formula

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Chinese Historic Review for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Lactose intolerance in India

Entry of Australian Dairy Majors to Transform the Marketplace

Lactose (India) Limited: A Major India-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Indian Historic Review for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. MALAYSIA

Market Analysis

Table 80: Malaysian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Malaysian Historic Review for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. NEW ZEALAND

Market Analysis

Table 82: New Zealand Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: New Zealand Historic Review for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5e. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 86: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Latin American Historic Review for Lactose by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Lactose by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Latin American Historic Review for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 92: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Brazilian Historic Review for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. MEXICO

Market Analysis

Table 94: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Mexican Historic Review for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6c. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 96: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Lactose Market with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Lactose by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Confectionery, Pharmaceuticals, Functional Foods and Other End Use Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 22 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 29) The United States (10) Canada (1) Europe (16) - France (2) - Germany (5) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

