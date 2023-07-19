Global Lactose Intolerance Treatment Market to Experience Steady Growth to 2032: Driven by Increasing Incidences of Small Intestine Diseases and Product Innovations

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lactose Intolerance Treatment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the latest market research report, the market is projected to grow from $28.38 billion in 2022 to $30.38 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $39.18 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 6.6%.

Key players in the lactose intolerance treatment market include Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk A/S, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Walter Bushnell, Nature's Way Brands, Profarma Distribuidora Produtos Farmaceuticos SA, Recordati S.p.A, Amgen Inc., Ganeden Inc., Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc., Novozymes A/S, Cargill Incorporated., Dean Foods, AstraZeneca Plc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nestle S.A., Aptus Biotech S.L., and Gelda Scientific And Industrial Development.

Lactose intolerance treatment involves addressing a condition that causes digestive symptoms. It is a digestive disorder characterized by insufficient production of lactase, resulting in abdominal pain, bloating, cramps, and diarrhea. Treatment for lactose intolerance involves substituting the body's natural enzyme (lactase) through various methods.

The market offers treatments such as food supplements, enzyme lactase supplements, probiotics, and others. Food supplements are designed to address nutritional deficiencies, ensure adequate nutrient intake, and support specific physiological functions. Lactose intolerance treatment encompasses primary lactose intolerance, secondary lactose intolerance, congenital lactose intolerance, and developmental lactose intolerance, administered through oral and injectable methods. These treatments are utilized in hospitals, homecare settings, specialty clinics, and other end-user facilities.

Product innovation is a notable trend driving growth in the lactose intolerance treatment market. Key companies in the market are focused on developing innovative solutions to enhance their market presence.

North America emerged as the largest region in the lactose intolerance treatment market in 2022. The report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, the report provides analysis of countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and the USA.

The increasing incidences of small intestine diseases are expected to drive the growth of the lactose intolerance treatment market. Small intestine diseases affect the digestive system and lead to persistent gastrointestinal tract inflammation. Lactose intolerance treatment plays a crucial role in managing these disorders. By providing the necessary lactase enzyme to break down lactose, these treatments alleviate symptoms and promote digestive health.

For example, a report by the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) highlighted that more than 300 million people in Europe suffer from digestive illnesses. The cost of digestive diseases as a percentage of GDP was 0.12%, potentially amounting to $20 billion in Europe in 2021. The estimated cost of preventing productivity losses due to these diseases was $11.4 billion in 2019, projected to increase to $34.2 billion for 75% reductions. Thus, the increasing incidences of small intestine diseases drive the growth of the lactose intolerance treatment market.

The lactose intolerance treatment market encompasses sales of lactase enzyme products, tablets, and drops that contain lactase. Market values represent the goods' 'factory gate' values, including related services sold by the creators of the goods.

