NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Lactose Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lactose estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Refined-Edible Lactose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Edible Lactose segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $698.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

The Lactose market in the U.S. is estimated at US$698.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$669.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$434.7 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)

- Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

- Bayerische Milchindustrie eG

- Davisco Foods International Inc.

- DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

- Glanbia Plc

- Grande Cheese Company

- Hilmar Ingredients

- KERRY Group

- Lactalis Ingredients

- Leprino Foods Company

- Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co. KG

- Royal FrieslandCampina

- Saputo Inc.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recent Market Activity

Lactose: The Primary Milk Carbohydrate with Numerous Nutritive

Qualities

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the

Overall Dairy Products Market

Evolving Lifestyle and Dietary Habits Fuel Demand for Dairy

Solutions

Growing Economic Prosperity Fuels Demand for Superior Quality

Dairy Solutions

Future Prospects

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Turbocharge Future Growth

Lactose - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Dairy Ingredients that Improve Nutrition,

Taste and Texture Drive Healthy Market Growth

Permeate: A High-Lactose Dairy Ingredient

Dairy Ingredients Fermentation Advancements Deliver Superior

Flavor

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Promote Usage of Lactose

in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Extended Shelf-life and Cost Effectiveness Drive Demand for

Lactose Monohydrate in Myriad Applications

Growing Consumption of Functional Foods and Confectionery

Drives Demand in the Food & Beverage End-Use Sector

Dairy Products Offer Significant Opportunities

Increased Consumption of Processed Foods

Growth in Consumption of Snack Foods

Steadily Growing Demand for Infant Formula Boosts Lactose

Consumption

Opportunity Indicators

Emerging Novel Applications of Lactose Derivatives Offer

Potential Growth Opportunities

Newer Applications of Galacto-Oligosaccharides

High Demand for Lactose Peroxidase Enzyme Aids Market Growth

Focus on Conversion of Whey to Fuel Ethanol Benefits Lactose

Production & Demand

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Expanding Global Population

Aging Population

Rapid Urbanization

Rising Disposable Incomes

Growing Middle Class Population

Lactose Intolerance Foods Dilutes Opportunities for Lactose in

the Food Industry

Lactose Intolerance: More Prevalent in Developing Regions

Growing Demand for Lactose-Free Products:A Major Challenge to

Market Expansion?

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

