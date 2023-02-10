Global Lactose Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030
Feb 10, 2023, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443580/?utm_source=PRN
Global Lactose Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lactose estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Refined-Edible Lactose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Edible Lactose segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $698.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Lactose market in the U.S. is estimated at US$698.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$669.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$434.7 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)
- Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S
- Bayerische Milchindustrie eG
- Davisco Foods International Inc.
- DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH
- Glanbia Plc
- Grande Cheese Company
- Hilmar Ingredients
- KERRY Group
- Lactalis Ingredients
- Leprino Foods Company
- Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co. KG
- Royal FrieslandCampina
- Saputo Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443580/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recent Market Activity
Lactose: The Primary Milk Carbohydrate with Numerous Nutritive
Qualities
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Performance of the
Overall Dairy Products Market
Evolving Lifestyle and Dietary Habits Fuel Demand for Dairy
Solutions
Growing Economic Prosperity Fuels Demand for Superior Quality
Dairy Solutions
Future Prospects
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries to Turbocharge Future Growth
Lactose - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Prominence of Dairy Ingredients that Improve Nutrition,
Taste and Texture Drive Healthy Market Growth
Permeate: A High-Lactose Dairy Ingredient
Dairy Ingredients Fermentation Advancements Deliver Superior
Flavor
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Promote Usage of Lactose
in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Extended Shelf-life and Cost Effectiveness Drive Demand for
Lactose Monohydrate in Myriad Applications
Growing Consumption of Functional Foods and Confectionery
Drives Demand in the Food & Beverage End-Use Sector
Dairy Products Offer Significant Opportunities
Increased Consumption of Processed Foods
Growth in Consumption of Snack Foods
Steadily Growing Demand for Infant Formula Boosts Lactose
Consumption
Opportunity Indicators
Emerging Novel Applications of Lactose Derivatives Offer
Potential Growth Opportunities
Newer Applications of Galacto-Oligosaccharides
High Demand for Lactose Peroxidase Enzyme Aids Market Growth
Focus on Conversion of Whey to Fuel Ethanol Benefits Lactose
Production & Demand
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Expanding Global Population
Aging Population
Rapid Urbanization
Rising Disposable Incomes
Growing Middle Class Population
Lactose Intolerance Foods Dilutes Opportunities for Lactose in
the Food Industry
Lactose Intolerance: More Prevalent in Developing Regions
Growing Demand for Lactose-Free Products:A Major Challenge to
Market Expansion?
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Lactose by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Refined-edible Lactose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Refined-edible Lactose by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Refined-edible Lactose
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Lactose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Edible Lactose by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Edible Lactose by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crude Lactose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Crude Lactose by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Crude Lactose by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pale-Yellow Lactose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Pale-Yellow Lactose by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Pale-Yellow Lactose by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Yellow Lactose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Yellow Lactose by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Yellow Lactose by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
White Lactose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for White Lactose by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for White Lactose by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infant Formula by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Infant Formula by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Infant Formula by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Food by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Feed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Feed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Lactose Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Lactose Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Purity - Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and
Crude Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Lactose by Purity -
Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Purity -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Refined-edible Lactose,
Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Color - Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and
White Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Lactose by Color -
Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and White Lactose Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Color -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pale-Yellow Lactose,
Yellow Lactose and White Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Application - Infant Formula, Food, Feed and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Lactose by Application -
Infant Formula, Food, Feed and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infant Formula, Food,
Feed and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Purity - Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and
Crude Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Lactose by Purity -
Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Purity -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Refined-edible Lactose,
Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Color - Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and
White Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Lactose by Color -
Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and White Lactose Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Color -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pale-Yellow Lactose,
Yellow Lactose and White Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Application - Infant Formula, Food, Feed and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Lactose by Application -
Infant Formula, Food, Feed and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infant Formula, Food,
Feed and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Lactose Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Purity - Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and
Crude Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Lactose by Purity -
Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Purity -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Refined-edible Lactose,
Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Color - Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and
White Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Lactose by Color -
Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and White Lactose Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Color -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pale-Yellow Lactose,
Yellow Lactose and White Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Application - Infant Formula, Food, Feed and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Lactose by Application -
Infant Formula, Food, Feed and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infant Formula, Food,
Feed and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Lactose Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Purity - Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and
Crude Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Lactose by Purity -
Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Purity -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Refined-edible Lactose,
Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Color - Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and
White Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Lactose by Color -
Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and White Lactose Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Color -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pale-Yellow Lactose,
Yellow Lactose and White Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Application - Infant Formula, Food, Feed and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Lactose by Application -
Infant Formula, Food, Feed and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infant Formula, Food,
Feed and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Lactose Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Lactose by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Purity - Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and
Crude Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Lactose by Purity -
Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Purity -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Refined-edible Lactose,
Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Color - Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and
White Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Lactose by Color -
Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and White Lactose Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Color -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pale-Yellow Lactose,
Yellow Lactose and White Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Application - Infant Formula, Food, Feed and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Lactose by Application -
Infant Formula, Food, Feed and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infant Formula, Food,
Feed and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Lactose Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Purity - Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and
Crude Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Lactose by Purity -
Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Purity -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Refined-edible Lactose,
Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Color - Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and
White Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Lactose by Color -
Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and White Lactose Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Color -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pale-Yellow Lactose,
Yellow Lactose and White Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Application - Infant Formula, Food, Feed and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Lactose by Application -
Infant Formula, Food, Feed and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infant Formula, Food,
Feed and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Lactose Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Purity - Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and
Crude Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Lactose by Purity -
Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Purity -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Refined-edible Lactose,
Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Color - Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and
White Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Lactose by Color -
Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and White Lactose Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Color -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pale-Yellow Lactose,
Yellow Lactose and White Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Application - Infant Formula, Food, Feed and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Lactose by Application -
Infant Formula, Food, Feed and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infant
Formula, Food, Feed and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Purity - Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and
Crude Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Lactose by Purity -
Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Purity -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Refined-edible Lactose,
Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Color - Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and
White Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Lactose by Color -
Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and White Lactose Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Color -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pale-Yellow Lactose,
Yellow Lactose and White Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Application - Infant Formula, Food, Feed and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Lactose by Application -
Infant Formula, Food, Feed and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infant Formula, Food,
Feed and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Lactose Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Purity - Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and
Crude Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Lactose by Purity -
Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Purity -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Refined-edible Lactose,
Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Color - Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and
White Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Lactose by Color -
Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and White Lactose Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Color -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pale-Yellow Lactose,
Yellow Lactose and White Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Application - Infant Formula, Food, Feed and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Lactose by Application -
Infant Formula, Food, Feed and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infant Formula, Food,
Feed and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Purity - Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and
Crude Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Lactose by Purity -
Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Purity -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Refined-edible Lactose,
Edible Lactose and Crude Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Color - Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and
White Lactose - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Lactose by Color -
Pale-Yellow Lactose, Yellow Lactose and White Lactose Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Color -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pale-Yellow Lactose,
Yellow Lactose and White Lactose for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Application - Infant Formula, Food, Feed and
Pharmaceuticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Lactose by Application -
Infant Formula, Food, Feed and Pharmaceuticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Lactose by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infant Formula, Food,
Feed and Pharmaceuticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lactose by Purity - Refined-edible Lactose, Edible Lactose and
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443580/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article