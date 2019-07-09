Global Lactose Powder Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Report 2019-2024
DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lactose Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global lactose powder market grew at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2011-2018 reaching a volume of 808 Kilotons in 2018
Lactose powder has wide applications in chocolate, confectionery, dairy & soft drinks, diet & sports nutrition and pharmaceutical industry. This report provides historical volume, value and price trends of lactose powder during 2011-2018 and forecasts till 2024.
On a regional level, the report has analyzed the lactose powder market in the following regions - Europe, North America, Oceania, Asia, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. According to the report, North America is currently the biggest producer followed by Europe, Oceania and Asia. For each of the regions, this report provides both historical (2011-2018) and future (2019-2024) trends in the lactose powder market.
Other important market engineering aspects such as the competitive landscape, margin analysis, import and export, porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. have also been thoroughly evaluated in this report.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global lactose powder market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the global lactose powder market?
- What are the key application areas in the global lactose powder market?
- What are the price trends of lactose powder?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the lactose powder industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the lactose powder industry?
- What is the structure of the lactose powder industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the lactose powder industry?
- What are the profit margins in the lactose powder industry?
- What are the key requirements for setting up lactose powder manufacturing plant?
- How is lactose powder manufactured?
- What are the various unit operations involved in lactose powder manufacturing plant?
- What is the total size of land required for setting up lactose powder manufacturing plant?
- What are the machinery requirements for setting up lactose powder manufacturing plant?
- What are the raw material requirements for setting up lactose powder manufacturing plant?
- What are the packaging requirements for lactose powder?
- What are the transportation requirements for lactose powder?
- What are the utility requirements for setting up lactose powder manufacturing plant?
- What are the manpower requirements for setting up lactose powder manufacturing plant?
- What are the infrastructure costs for setting up lactose powder manufacturing plant?
- What are the capital costs for setting up lactose powder manufacturing plant?
- What are the operating costs for setting up lactose powder manufacturing plant?
- What will be the income and expenditures for lactose powder manufacturing plant?
- What is the time required to break-even?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Lactose Powder Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Price Analysis
5.3.1 Key Price Indicators
5.3.2 Price Structure
5.3.3 Price Trends
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Forecast
5.7 SWOT Analysis
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.8.1 Raw Material Procurement
5.8.2 Manufacturing
5.8.3 Marketing
5.8.4 Distribution
5.8.5 Export
5.8.6 End-Use
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors
6 Market Breakup by Region
6.1 North America
6.2 Europe
6.3 Oceania
6.4 Asia
6.5 Latin America
6.6 Middle East & Africa
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Food Industry
7.2 Diet & Sports Nutrition Industry
7.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
7.4 Others
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Market Structure
8.2 Key Players
9 Lactose Powder Manufacturing Process
9.1 Product Overview
9.2 Detailed Process Flow
9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
10.3 Plant Machinery
10.4 Machinery Pictures
10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
10.11 Other Capital Investments
11 Loans and Financial Assistance
12 Project Economics
12.1 Capital Cost of the Project
12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
12.4 Taxation and Depreciation
12.5 Income Projections
12.6 Expenditure Projections
12.7 Financial Analysis
12.8 Profit Analysis
13 Key Player Profiles
13.1 Lactalis Group
13.2 Nestle
13.3 Fonterra
13.4 Dairy Farmers of America
13.5 Land O'Lakes
13.6 Meggle Pharma
