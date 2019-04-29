DALLAS, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global ladder market looks promising with opportunities in the residential/domestic, commercial, and industrial end uses. The global ladder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers in this market are increasing urbanization and growth in residential and commercial construction activities in various regions such as North America and Asia Pacific.

Browse 98 market data tables and 134 figures spread through 186 pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Ladder Market" at https://www.lucintel.com/ladder-market.aspx

In this market, different types of ladder such as aluminum, fiberglass, steel, wood, and others are used as material type. On the basis of comprehensive research, aluminum ladder is expected to remain the largest segment by value and volume over the forecast period because of its lower cost and higher durability. Lucintel projects that the fiberglass ladder will witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its superior mechanical properties than other competing materials.

Download Free PDF Brochure @ https://www.lucintel.com/ladder-market.aspx#/

APAC is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing building & construction activities and growth in industrial production.

Pre-Purchase Query @ https://www.lucintel.com/ladder-market.aspx#/

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the ladder industry, include increasing demand for fire scape ladders and development of composites platform ladders. Werner Co, Hasegawa Kogyo, TB Davis, Louisville Ladder, Jumbor Industrial., Sagar Asia, Al Jarsh, Alco Aluminum, Wing Enterprise, and Tri Arc and others are among the major ladder manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed and forecasted for the global ladder market by material, product, application, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled "Growth Opportunities in the Global Ladder Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions.

For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or mail at helpdesk@lucintel.com

Media contact

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

SOURCE Lucintel

Related Links

http://www.lucintel.com

