Global Laminate Flooring Industry
Oct 09, 2019, 09:05 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laminate Flooring market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%. Residential, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.6 Billion by the year 2025, Residential will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374818/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$162.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$128.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Residential will reach a market size of US$782.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alsafloor SA; Armstrong Flooring, Inc.; Beaulieu International Group; Çamsan Ordu A?aç San. ve Tic. A.S.; Changzhou Xinfulai Decorative Materials Co., Ltd; CLASSEN Group; Der International Flooring Co., Ltd; FRITZ EGGER GmbH & Co. OG; Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH; HDM GmbH; Jingdong Company - Range Gunilla Flooring; Kastamonu Entegre AS; M. Kaindl KG, Kaindl Flooring GmbH; Mannington Mills, Inc.; MeisterWerke Schulte GmbH; Mohawk Industries, Inc.; Nature Flooring Industries, Inc.; Power Dekor North America; Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd; Samling Group of Companies; Shaw Industries Group, Inc.; SWISS KRONO Tec AG; SWISS KRONO Tec AG; Tarkett Group; Windmöller GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374818/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Laminate Flooring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Laminate Flooring Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Laminate Flooring Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Laminate Flooring Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 10: United States Laminate Flooring Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Laminate Flooring Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Laminate Flooring Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Laminate Flooring Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 15: Canadian Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laminate
Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Japanese Laminate Flooring Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 18: Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Laminate Flooring Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Laminate Flooring Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Laminate Flooring Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Laminate Flooring Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Laminate Flooring Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 26: Laminate Flooring Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: European Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Laminate Flooring Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 29: French Laminate Flooring Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Laminate Flooring Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Laminate Flooring Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Demand for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Laminate Flooring Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: United Kingdom Laminate Flooring Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Laminate Flooring Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Laminate Flooring Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 42: Spanish Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Laminate Flooring Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Laminate Flooring Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Laminate Flooring Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 47: Laminate Flooring Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Laminate Flooring Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Laminate Flooring Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Laminate Flooring Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Laminate Flooring Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Laminate Flooring Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Laminate Flooring Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Laminate Flooring Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Laminate Flooring Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Laminate Flooring Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 60: Indian Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Laminate Flooring Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Laminate Flooring Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laminate Flooring Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Laminate Flooring Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Laminate Flooring Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Laminate Flooring Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Demand for Laminate Flooring in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Laminate Flooring Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Laminate Flooring Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Laminate Flooring Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 74: Laminate Flooring Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Laminate Flooring Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Laminate Flooring Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Laminate Flooring Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Laminate Flooring Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Laminate Flooring Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Laminate Flooring Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Laminate Flooring Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Laminate Flooring Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Laminate Flooring Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Laminate Flooring Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Laminate Flooring Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Laminate Flooring Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laminate
Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Iranian Laminate Flooring Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Laminate Flooring Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: Laminate Flooring Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Laminate Flooring in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Laminate Flooring Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Laminate Flooring Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Laminate Flooring Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Laminate Flooring Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Laminate Flooring Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Laminate Flooring Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Laminate Flooring Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Laminate Flooring Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ALSAFLOOR SA
ARMSTRONG FLOORING
BEAULIEU INTERNATIONAL GROUP
ÇAMSAN ORDU AGAÇ SAN. VE TIC. A.S.
CHANGZHOU XINFULAI DECORATIVE MATERIALS CO., LTD
CLASSEN GROUP
DER INTERNATIONAL FLOORING CO., LTD
FRITZ EGGER GMBH & CO. OG
HAMBERGER INDUSTRIEWERKE GMBH
HDM GMBH
JINGDONG COMPANY - RANGE GUNILLA FLOORING
KASTAMONU ENTEGRE AS
M. KAINDL KG, KAINDL FLOORING GMBH
MANNINGTON MILLS
MEISTERWERKE SCHULTE GMBH
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES
NATURE FLOORING INDUSTRIES, INC.
POWER DEKOR NORTH AMERICA
ROBINA FLOORING SDN BHD
SAMLING GROUP OF COMPANIES
SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP
SWISS KRONO TEC AG
TARKETT SAS
WINDMOLLER GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374818/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article