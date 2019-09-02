Global Laminated Labels Industry
Laminated Labels market worldwide is projected to grow by US$29.
Sep 02, 2019, 09:39 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.4%. Facestock, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$50 Billion by the year 2025, Facestock will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798971/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Facestock will reach a market size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company (USA); Avery Dennison Corporation (USA); Bemis Co., Inc. (USA); CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada); Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria); Coveris Holdings SA (Luxembourg); FLEXcon Company, Inc. (USA); R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (USA); Stickythings Limited (United Kingdom); Torraspapel S.A. (Adestor) (Spain)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Laminated Labels Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Facestock (Composition) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Adhesive (Composition) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Release Liner (Composition) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
Water-based (Printing Ink) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &
2025
UV-Curable based (Printing Ink) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Solvent-based (Printing Ink) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
Hot-Melt based (Printing Ink) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
BEMIS
CCL INDUSTRIES
CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES GROUP GMBH
COVERIS HOLDINGS SA
FLEXCON
R.R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY
STICKYTHINGS LIMITED
TORNADO INDUSTRIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
