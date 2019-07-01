Global Laminated Veneer Lumber Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laminated Veneer Lumber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laminated veneer lumber market reached a value of US$ 2.33 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2011-2018.

Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) is made from veneers bonded together under heat and pressure, using a fully weatherproof glue. It is a light weight, high in strength, durable product with dimensional precision, uniformity, and ability to span long distances. It is available in the market in two sub-types - Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL) and Cross-banded Laminated Veneer Lumber.

As a result of its structural properties, laminated veneer lumber is used for permanent structural applications in public buildings, large prefabricated buildings, product components, industrial warehouses, customized wooden houses, etc. Some of its major uses include structural framing for residential and commercial construction such as beams, lintels, purlins, joists, truss chords, concrete formwork and scaffold boards. It is mostly used in the regions such as Europe and the United States as an alternative to structural steel or reinforced concrete.

Further, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 4.23 Billion by 2024.

Scope of the Report



On the basis of end-use the market is segmented as commercial and residential.

The residential sector is the largest consumer for laminated veneer lumber, accounting for more than half of the total global shares.

The report has conducted an evaluation of the market on the basis of key regions and finds that North America is the largest market for laminated veneer lumber.



is the largest market for laminated veneer lumber. Some of the other major regions are Asia-Pacific , Europe , Latin America and Middle East and Africa .

, , and and . The report has also analysed the market on the basis of competitive landscape and has provided the details of the key players.

Some of the major players are Clarke Veneers and Plywood, Roseburg, Nelson Pine Industries Limited, Weyerhaeuser, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



What are the key success and risk factors in the laminated veneer lumber industry?

How has the laminated veneer lumber market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the structure of the laminated veneer lumber industry and who are the key players?

What are the various unit operations involved in a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a laminated veneer lumber manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Engineered Wood Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Global Laminated Veneer Lumber Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by Residential and Commercial Application

6.6 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Sector

6.7 Market Forecast

6.8 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Value Chain Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Forest Owners

6.9.3 Sawmills

6.9.4 LVL Manufacturers

6.9.5 Distributors and Retailers

6.9.6 Exporters

6.9.7 End-Use Industries

6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11 Key Success and Risk Factors



7 Market Breakup by Region



8 Market Breakup by Residential and Commercial Application

8.1 Residential

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Sector

9.1 New Construction

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Replacement

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Manufacturing

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operation Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Machinery

12.4 Machinery Pictures

12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wsxgte



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

