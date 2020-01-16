Global Laminating Adhesives Industry
Jan 16, 2020, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laminating Adhesives market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.6%. Solvent-borne, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Solvent-borne will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$48.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$41.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solvent-borne will reach a market size of US$79.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$374.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; Arkema Group; Ashland, Inc.; Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd.; Bond Tech Industries; Coim S.p.A (Coim Group); DIC Corporation; DowDuPont, Inc.; Flint Group; Franklin International, Inc.; Fujifilm Corporation; GREBE Holding GmbH; H.B. Fuller Company; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Huber Group; Intertronics; L.D. Davis; Master Bond, Inc.; Paramelt BV; RLA Polymers NZ Ltd; Sapici S.p.A.; Toyochem Co., Ltd.; Toyo-Morton, Ltd.; Uflex Ltd.; Vimasco Corporation; WEICON GmbH & Co. KG
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
ARKEMA GROUP
ASHLAND
BEIJING COMENS NEW MATERIALS
BOND TECH INDUSTRIES
COIM S.P.A ( COIM GROUP)
DIC CORPORATION
DOWDUPONT
FUJIFILM CORPORATION
FLINT GROUP
FRANKLIN INTERNATIONAL
GREBE HOLDING GMBH
H.B. FULLER COMPANY
HENKEL AG & CO., KGAA
HUBER GROUP
INTERTRONICS
L.D. DAVIS
MASTER BOND
PARAMELT BV
RLA POLYMERS NZ
SAPICI S.P.A.
TOYO-MORTON
TOYOCHEM
UFLEX
VIMASCO CORPORATION
WEICON GMBH & CO. KG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
