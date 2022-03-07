Global Land, Air and Sea Digital Smart Borders Markets to 2030: Growth Opportunities in Decentralized and Transparent User Control Via Blockchain-based Digital ID Management

Mar 07, 2022, 09:30 ET
The study period is 2020-2030 with forecasts offered for 2021-2030
This study intends to provide insights about digital smart borders and their benefit for different ports of entry (land, air and sea) as well as the key technologies, trends, programs, and threats for global security leaders, businesses, and governments. It illustrates how markets and business models are evolving and discusses potential growth opportunities for OEMs.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the travel industry hard, with a total collapse of international travel. In 2020 and 2021, airline passenger numbers decreased by 60%, causing massive job and cumulative revenue losses of about $498 billion. The last 2 years have demonstrated that the world will likely continue to grapple with some form of the COVID-19 virus for at least the next couple of years. Since the new Omicron variant is already raising concerns globally about travel, the travel sector must prepare to stay ahead of the curve.
The pandemic has had an equal impact on all 3 types of ports of entry: land ports, airports, and seaports. It has forced ports of entry operators to rethink their business continuity strategies and seek additional revenue streams to mitigate the risks of similar unexpected events in the future. As such, the focus on cargo and non-aeronautical revenues is gradually increasing, while technology investment has taken the front seat to address the need for contactless and safe travel.
A touchless passenger journey is critical to guarantee passengers' safety and well-being. By implementing touchless automated technologies, passengers can comfortably speed through airport processes, from check-in to boarding, without having to interact with other people.
As the travel industry is directly dependent on passenger confidence, port-of-entry operators will prioritize the provision of a self-service, contactless passenger experience and ensure compliance with safety regulations to reduce COIVD-19 infection risk among passengers and employees.
Key questions are answered for each region:
- What are the main projects in the region?
- Who are the suppliers for those projects?
- What are the main regulations?
- What are the main observations and findings that will lay the foundation for future growth opportunities?
Key Issues Addressed:
- What are smart borders and how do they affect different ports of entry, such as air, land, and sea?
- What are the main global programs driving the smart borders market?
- What technologies impact the smart borders?
- How do touchless biometrics and ID management affect smart borders?
- What are some of the main global contracts awarded for smart borders?
- How does smart border development vary by region?
- What are the competitors across the system integrator (SI), technology vendor, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) domains?
- What are the current growth opportunities for companies in smart borders?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Digital Smart Borders Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Digital Smart Borders Scope of Analysis
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- What are Digital Smart Borders?
- Transformation from Traditional to Smart Borders
- Building Blocks of Smart Borders for Seamless Passenger Journeys
- Building Blocks of Automated Smart Borders
- Impact Analysis - Building Blocks of Automated Smart Borders
- Trends Impacting Digital Smart Borders at Ports of Entry
- Digital Smart Borders - Market Segmentation
- Challenges of Implementing Smart Border Solutions
- Digital Smart Borders - Regional Segmentation
- Growth Drivers for Digital Smart Borders
- Growth Restraints for Digital Smart Borders
- Key Competitors in Digital Smart Borders
- Trends Impacting the Digital Transformation of Airports
- Key Growth Metrics
- Forecast Criteria
- Revenue Forecast - Digital Smart Borders
- Revenue Forecast By Vertical - Digital Smart Borders
- Revenue Forecast By Region - Digital Smart Borders
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- The Next Wave of Competition
- Other Industry Applications
- Market Analysis: Europe
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast By Vertical
- Main Findings
- Key Regulations Around Smart Borders in Europe
- EES Explained
- Timeline for Schengen EU-EES
- EU and Schengen Countries Under EES
- Schengen EES - Data Flowchart
- Smart Border Equipment in Europe
- Systems in the United Kingdom
3. Market Analysis: North America
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast By Vertical
- Main Findings
- Key Regulations Around Smart Borders, North America
- Smart Border Equipment in North America
4. Market Analysis: Latin America
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast By Vertical
- Main Findings
- Smart Border Equipment in Latin America
5. Market Analysis: Africa
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast By Vertical
- Main Findings
- Smart Border Equipment in Africa
6. Market Analysis: The Middle East
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast By Vertical
- Main Findings
- Smart Border Equipment in the Middle East
7. Market Analysis: Central Asia
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast Central Asia
- Revenue Forecast By Vertical
- Main Findings
- Smart Border Equipment in Central Asia
Market Analysis: Asia-Pacific
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast By Vertical
- Main Findings
- Smart Border Equipment in APAC
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Seamless Passenger Journey
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Decentralized and Transparent User Control Via Blockchain-based Digital Id Management
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Total Airport Management for Optimal Efficiency
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Cybersecurity for Improved Operational Resilience
9. Next Steps
