Global Land-based Smart Weapons Market Research Report 2023: Market Expected to Reach $6.92 Billion by 2028 - Increased Terrorism and Insurgency Drive Demand for Cutting-Edge Weapons

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Oct, 2023, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Land-based Smart Weapons Market by Product, Technology, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global land-based smart weapons market size reached US$ 4.22 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 6.92 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2023-2028

The global market for land-based smart weapons is being driven by several significant factors. Firstly, there is a rising prevalence of geopolitical tensions, terrorism, and political unrest, which has increased the demand for precise and accurate targeting of enemy assets. This need for precision is a key driver of the market.

Secondly, the international arms trade has seen a considerable increase, further fueling the growth of the land-based smart weapons market. Countries around the world are investing heavily in upgrading their military capabilities, contributing to the market's expansion.

North America stands as the largest market for land-based smart weapons, driven by factors such as high military expenditure, continuous technological advancements, increasing disposable income levels, and the implementation of stringent national security policies.

Land-based smart weapons are advanced military armaments designed for precise engagement of targets on land. Deployed on ground-based platforms like vehicles or stationary launchers, these weapons utilize cutting-edge guidance systems and technologies. GPS, laser designation, and other advanced guidance mechanisms ensure accurate targeting, allowing for real-time adjustments to flight paths to avoid obstacles and achieve precise hits on intended targets.

One of the significant advantages of land-based smart weapons is their ability to minimize collateral damage and reduce risks to personnel. They enhance mission effectiveness while minimizing unintended consequences. Moreover, these weapons can be cost-effective by reducing the number of munitions required to accomplish mission objectives.

Land-based smart weapons find extensive use in urban environments, where the aim is to minimize civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. Their precision and versatility make them a preferred choice for modern military operations.

Land-based Smart Weapons Market Trends:

The global market for land-based smart weapons is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing need for precision and accuracy in targeting enemy assets, including vehicles, buildings, and individuals. This heightened demand can be attributed to the rising geopolitical tensions and political unrest witnessed across the globe.

Furthermore, the substantial increase in military expenditure by governments of various countries, aimed at upgrading existing weapon systems and ensuring military readiness, is serving as a strong catalyst for market growth. Additionally, the adoption of various technological advancements, such as the integration of GPS, artificial intelligence (AI), laser guidance systems, and advanced sensors, is enhancing the flexibility and lethality of these weapons, further boosting their adoption.

The evolving nature of modern warfare, characterized by its hybrid, asymmetric, and urbanized aspects, is fueling the demand for land-based smart weapons, as they offer effective means of minimizing collateral damage in such scenarios. Moreover, the market is benefiting from the significant rise in international arms trade and military modernization programs worldwide.

The global rise in insurgency and terrorism incidents is leading to heightened security concerns, driving the demand for advanced land-based smart weapons. Other contributing factors include rapid urbanization, increased disposable income levels, the implementation of stringent national security policies, and extensive research and development (R&D) efforts.

The report also offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape within the global land-based smart weapons market. It covers various aspects of competitive analysis, including market structure, market share held by key players, player positioning, top-performing strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global land-based smart weapons market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global land-based smart weapons market?
  • What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global land-based smart weapons market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • Which countries represent the most attractive land-based smart weapons market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
  • Which is the most attractive product in the land-based smart weapons market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
  • Which is the most attractive technology in the land-based smart weapons market?
  • What is the competitive structure of the global land-based smart weapons market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global land-based smart weapons market?

Competitive Landscape

  • Aselsan A.S. (Turkish Armed Forces Foundation)
  • BAE Systems plc
  • Israel Aerospace Industries
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • MBDA Systems
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  • Safran SA

Key Market Segmentation:

Product Insights:

According to the report, missiles represented the largest segment.

  • Ammunitions
  • Missiles
  • Others

Technology Insights:

According to the report, satellite guidance accounted for the largest market share.

  • Satellite Guidance
  • Radar Guidance
  • Infrared Guidance
  • Laser Guidance
  • Others

Regional Insights:

North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9rx1d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

HCI Revolutionizes IT Operations: Integration of Storage, Computing, and Networking Powers Market Growth with 27.50% CAGR

HCI Revolutionizes IT Operations: Integration of Storage, Computing, and Networking Powers Market Growth with 27.50% CAGR

The "Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market (by Component, Application, End-User, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of...
Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Surpasses $1.1 Billion in 2022, Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2028

Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Surpasses $1.1 Billion in 2022, Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2028

The "Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.