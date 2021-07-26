Global Land Battle Management Systems Market Report 2021-2029: Increased Demand for Enhanced Situational Awareness and Developments in Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Communications

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Land Battle Management System Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides insights into the impact and evolution of future technologies during the forecast period (2020-2029), benefitting participants in the defense industry and relevant verticals as well as technology companies seeking new avenues to enhance their portfolio.

Catering to individuals interested in the global land BMS market, this study identifies emerging trends and opportunity areas that will affect the BMS market as well as potential technology trends that add value to achieving security objectives.

The report focuses on existing and evolving markets at both global and regional levels across the aerospace, defense, and security (ADS) domains. The research service provides specialist studies on specific product or market segments, offering deep-dive analysis to strategists and investors on the future of ADS in terms of addressable markets, opportunities, and disruptions.

Militaries increasingly operate on congested battlefields that are expanding geographically and across domains while under persistent surveillance that requires fast-paced decision-making through effective situational awareness, intelligence gathering, and action targeting. The battlefield congestion has resulted in slower decision cycles and reactions.

Globally, Ministries of Defense are procuring a range of new equipment to make soldiers more lethal and less vulnerable on the modern battlefield. The demand for new battle management systems (BMS) that provide increased situational awareness, tracking, and communication has risen.

The use of unmanned vehicle systems for ground soldiers has increased in recent years, resulting in improved protection, observation, lethality, survivability, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Ongoing BMS modernization programs lead to the procurement of new solutions and investments in new disruptive technologies, such as Big Data analytics and artificial intelligence.

The growing use of unmanned systems drives research into secure line-of-sight and beyond line-of-sight communication networks, integrating robust security features to enhance anti-jamming and interception features. More applications are expected to use active self-healing networks, where a node can drop out from the network at any point without affecting performance. As sensor information increases, so will the required throughput.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the market's existing products and capabilities?

What are the overarching themes influencing future buying behavior?

What new technologies, services, and capabilities will operators need as a result of evolving requirements?

How can defense original equipment manufacturers ensure their products and positioning remain competitive as requirements evolve?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Land Battle Management System (BMS) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Overview

Evolution of the Land BMS Industry

Disruptive Forces

Land BMS Technology Implementation Timeline

Key Predictions

State of Digitalization

Spending and Operational Priorities

3. Research Scope and Methodology

Scope of Analysis

Research Objectives and Questions

4. General Market Trends

Considerations

Geopolitical Snapshot

Geopolitical Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Trend Analysis - Impact on Demand

Land BMS Overview

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers for the Land BMS Market

Growth Drivers Analysis for the Land BMS Market

Growth Restraints for the Land BMS Market

Growth Restraints Analysis for the Land BMS Market

6. Competitor Analysis

Global Supply Chain - Market Penetration

Global Supplier Profile - Raytheon Technologies

Global Supplier Profile - Rheinmetall

Global Supplier Profile - Saab AB

Global Supplier Profile - BAE Systems

Global Supplier Profile - Lockheed Martin

Global Supplier Profile - Indra

Global Supplier Profile - Boeing

Global Supplier Profile - Atos

Global Supplier Profile - Cobham

Global Supplier Profile - L3Harris Technologies

Global Supplier Profile - Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Global Supplier Profile - Systematic

Global Supplier Profile - Leonardo DRS

Global Supplier Profile - ASELSAN

Global Supplier Profile - General Dynamics

Global Supplier Profile - Thales

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Open Architecture for Land BMS

Growth Opportunity 2: Network-centric Capability for Land BMS

Growth Opportunity 3: Data Processing for Faster Sensor-to-Shooter Loop for Land BMS

Growth Opportunity 4: Extended Support to Operators with Limited Budget for Land BMS

Growth Opportunity 5: Mergers and Acquisitions for Vertical/Horizontal Expansion for Land BMS

Key Takeaways

8. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/100xn4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

