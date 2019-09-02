Global Land Survey Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798973/?utm_source=PRN





3%. GNSS Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.7 Billion by the year 2025, GNSS Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$138.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$336.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, GNSS Systems will reach a market size of US$163.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China); Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd. (China); Hexagon AB (Sweden); Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd. (China); South Surveying & Mapping Instruments Co. Ltd (China); Suzhou FOIF Co., Ltd. (China); Topcon Corporation (Japan); Trimble, Inc. (USA)







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



The Need for Faster and Accurate Survey Results Drives Demand

for Advanced Land Survey Equipment

Competition

Leading Manufacturers of Surveying Equipment: A Review

Global Land Survey Equipment Market - Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Leading Players

Global Competitor Market Shares

Land Survey Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

GNSS Systems (Product) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Total Stations & Theodolites (Product) Market Share Breakdown

of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

3D Laser Scanners (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025

UAVS (Product) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Fast-Paced Urbanization, Focus on Smart Cities Development and

Intensifying Construction Activity in Developing Economies to

Fuel Demand for Land Survey Equipment

Global Urban Population in Thousands by Geographic Region for

the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Surveying in Mining Industry: A Glance at Technologies and

Equipment Used for Surveying

Construction Surveying Equipment Market: An Overview

Total Station & Theodolites: Rising Prominence in Land Surveying

GNSS Evolves into Efficient tool for Mapping and Surveying

Increase in Number of Satellites and Upcoming 5G Network

Technology to Open Up New Growth Avenues for Land Survey

Equipment Market

Growing Demand for 3D Laser Scanners for Land Surveying

Application

Commercial Drones and UAVS: Transforming the Land Surveying Market

New Technologies Set to Transform Surveying World

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is Land Surveying?

Equipment Used for Land Surveying

A Glance at Land Survey Equipment

Old and New Surveying Equipment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



