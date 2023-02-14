Global Land Survey Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Increase in Number of Satellites and Upcoming 5G Network Technology to open up new Growth Avenues

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Land Survey Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Land Survey Equipment estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Land Survey Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd.

Hexagon AB

Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd.

South Surveying & Mapping Instruments Co. Ltd

Suzhou FOIF Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

The Need for Faster and Accurate Survey Results Drives Demand for Advanced Land Survey Equipment

Competition

Leading Manufacturers of Surveying Equipment: A Review

Global Land Survey Equipment Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

Land Survey Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fast-Paced Urbanization, Focus on Smart Cities Development and Intensifying Construction Activity in Developing Economies to Fuel Demand for Land Survey Equipment

Global Urban Population in Thousands by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Surveying in Mining Industry: A Glance at Technologies and Equipment Used for Surveying

Construction Surveying Equipment Market: An Overview

Total Station & Theodolites: Rising Prominence in Land Surveying

GNSS Evolves into Efficient tool for Mapping and Surveying

Increase in Number of Satellites and Upcoming 5G Network Technology to Open Up New Growth Avenues for Land Survey Equipment Market

Growing Demand for 3D Laser Scanners for Land Surveying Application

Commercial Drones and UAVS: Transforming the Land Surveying Market

New Technologies Set to Transform Surveying World

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is Land Surveying?

Equipment Used for Land Surveying

A Glance at Land Survey Equipment

Old and New Surveying Equipment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

