Global Landmarks Illuminate for World NF Awareness Day as Children's Tumor Foundation Highlights its "Make NF Research Visible" Campaign

Hundreds of sites worldwide light up blue and green to raise awareness of neurofibromatosis and schwannomatosis, while "Make NF Research Visible" highlights crucial research advancements on behalf of patients

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Tumor Foundation (CTF) announces nearly 400 world-famous buildings, bridges, waterfalls, castles and architectural icons are participating in this year's Shine a Light on NF campaign and will show their support in the global fight against NF by lighting up in blue and green, the official colors of the NF cause. NF is a group of genetic conditions known as either neurofibromatosis or schwannomatosis that affects 4 million people around the world and causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. It can lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning disabilities, disabling pain, and cancer. There is no cure yet, but this campaign raises awareness and communicates the need for scientific research funding into NF.

Young man living with neurofibromatosis type 1 surrounded by NF researchers and clinicians

Launched by the Children's Tumor Foundation to increase public knowledge of this rare set of genetic conditions, the Shine a Light on NF campaign has grown substantially over the years. The Children's Tumor Foundation partners with NF organizations, medical and research institutions, and corporate and media partners around the world to expand awareness globally. In addition to the building light-ups, donated billboards from Lamar Advertising Company are amplifying the NF awareness message into homes and communities all across the United States.

Internationally recognized landmarks that will Shine a Light on NF this year include Niagara Falls (Niagara, NY and Ontario, Canada), National Theatre (London, England), The City of Arts and Sciences (Valencia, Spain), The David (Florence, Italy), Wallace National Monument (Stirling, Scotland), National Palace of Culture (Sofia, Bulgaria), and Legislative Assembly of Parliament Buildings in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, plus participating locations all over the United States, Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, England, Isle of Man, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, and Wales.

The Children's Tumor Foundation also marks NF Awareness Month this year with the release of its "Make NF Research Visible" campaign, emphasizing the transformative potential of scientific research. The initiative highlights advancements in NF scientific research and clinical care, showcasing the crucial role these efforts play in improving patient outcomes. Among various activities, the campaign includes a compelling collection of portraits and stories featuring clinicians, researchers and patients, demonstrating how increased visibility can drive further progress in NF research and support.

"The Make NF Research Visible campaign is a pivotal part of our efforts to highlight the significant impact of NF research," said Simon Vukelj, Chief Marketing Officer of the Children's Tumor Foundation, "By increasing the visibility of the incredible work being done by researchers and clinicians, we aim to inspire greater support and drive further advancements. Alongside the "Shine a Light on NF" campaign, we are collectively brightening the path forward for everyone affected by NF."

This Make NF Research Visible campaign not only showcases scientific progress but also amplifies the voices of patients, illustrating how research can transform lives and foster hope within the NF community.

"Having NF is chaos as a 16-year-old," said Carson McNall, living with neurofibromatosis type 1. "If research could cure NF, it would mean freedom from appointments so I could live my life without stress, like my friends do. It would mean having to worry less about my future."

NF encompasses a group of genetic conditions, including neurofibromatosis and schwannomatosis, leading to the growth of tumors on nerves throughout the body. With its varied manifestations affecting individuals in diverse ways, the Children's Tumor Foundation initiated campaigns like "Shine a Light on NF" to raise awareness through global "light-ups," and "Make NF Research Visible" to underscore the importance of advancements in scientific research. Building upon the foundation laid by CTF's original Make NF Visible campaign, these efforts aim to not only spotlight the visible and invisible aspects of NF, but also emphasize its impact on public awareness, diagnosis, clinical care, and ongoing research endeavors towards finding a cure.

About the Children's Tumor Foundation

The Children's Tumor Foundation is the world's leading organization dedicated to funding and driving innovative research that will result in effective treatments for the millions of people worldwide living with NF, a group of genetic conditions that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. Through collaboration with the scientific community, pharmaceutical and biotech industries, and other key partners, we work diligently to accelerate research and development efforts, ensuring that promising treatments reach those who need them. One in every 2,000 people is born with some type of neurofibromatosis or schwannomatosis, which may lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning disabilities, disabling pain, or cancer. NF affects all populations equally, and while there is no cure yet, the Children's Tumor Foundation mission of driving research, expanding knowledge, and advancing care for the NF community fosters our vision of one day ending NF. For more information, please visit: ctf.org.

