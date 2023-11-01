GLOBAL LANDSLIDE MONITORING AND ALERTING NOW AVAILABLE IN DISASTERAWARE PLATFORM THROUGH COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE PACIFIC DISASTER CENTER AND NASA

HONOLULU, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Disaster Center (PDC) and NASA have partnered to provide global landslide hazard monitoring and alerting powered by NASA's Landslide Hazard Assessment for Situational Awareness (LHASA) model. This collaboration makes global landslide detection capabilities available through the DisasterAWARE platform, enabling users worldwide to identify and respond to landslide threats that cause over $10 billion in damages annually.

These systems are critical for reducing landslide-related casualties, but many communities lack access to such capabilities. LHASA uses satellite precipitation data and information on slope, soil, geology, and more to generate near real-time assessments of landslide hazard likelihood.

By integrating LHASA, landslide risk alerts can be pushed to users – including DisasterAWARE Enterprise subscribers - across the globe. This new capability builds on previous collaborations to support global flood and wildfire monitoring through DisasterAWARE. Business continuity and risk managers, governments, NGOs and other organizations can leverage the system to pinpoint high-risk areas, investigate potential landslide events, and protect vulnerable communities.

"We are excited to harness NASA's groundbreaking LHASA model to empower our users with timely, actionable landslide risk alerts and impact potential," said Ray Shirkhodai, Executive Director, Pacific Disaster Center. "Through this collaboration, DisasterAWARE can provide users worldwide with the data they need to mitigate landslide impacts and safeguard business continuity."

This update complements years of collaborative work between NASA and the PDC, including integrating a NASA flood model into DisasterAWARE last year.

"Our customers are becoming more sophisticated and require solutions that can help them continue to operate in increasingly uncertain environments," said Bob Miller, who's company DisasterIQ is the exclusive commercial partner of the PDC. "No other solution can deliver this level of risk intelligence on a global scale, and it is through partners like the PDC - and their collaboration with NASA - that makes what we do so unique and why some of the largest brands turn to us for their risk intelligence."

About DisasterAWARE Enterprise:
DisasterAWARE Enterprise is at the forefront of disaster risk intelligence and management solutions, harnessing the power of the world's most authoritative data, research, and analytics to provide real-time situational awareness and decision support. The company was created in 2016 from a partnership between DisasterIQ Inc. and the Pacific Disaster Center (PDC). Its integrated, model-based platform, DisasterAWARE Enterprise®, offers comprehensive and actionable insights that empower stakeholders to make informed decisions during critical moments such as natural or man-made catastrophes.

About PDC:
Winner of the 2022 UN Sasakawa Award for Disaster Risk Reduction, the University of Hawai'i's Pacific Disaster Center is a global leader in the application of life-saving disaster management science, early warning technology, and advanced analytics. The PDC's risk intelligence products provide decision-makers with the essential insights and information needed to act early to protect communities from hazards and to build more sustainable, resilient communities for a safer world.

