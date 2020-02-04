Global Language Monitor Names New York Top Global Fashion Capital of the Decade

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Language Monitor , the worldwide leader in the documentation, analysis, and tracking of trends in the English language worldwide, has announced the Top Global Fashion Capitals of the Decade (2010-2019) and of the Year 2019. New York was named the Top Global Fashion Capital of the Decade, while Paris Takes the 2019 Crown – its Third in the last 10 years. GLM has been ranking the Top Global Fashion Capitals since 2007.

New York Wins Top Global Fashion Capital of the Decade Award.

Global Language Monitor

There is an ongoing battle between Paris and New York for the Top Spot in the rankings. Over the decade, New York had an average rank of 1.6, finishing in first or second place every year since 2010. Paris finished second for the decade with an average rank of 2.4.

London took third place on the decade's ranking with an average of 2.7, centering upon its spectacular two-year run from 2011 to 2012, coinciding with a highly anticipated Olympics Game and Kate Middleton's Royal Wedding,

"Fashion is a multi-trillion-dollar industry that enables the 'have-nots' to compete with the 'haves' on a level playing field. In fact, the highly anticipated (or dreaded) structural change is here," said Paul JJ Payack, president and chief word analyst of the Global Language Monitor. "In one sense the Third World Fashion Capitals have an advantage over the higher-ranking fashion capitals: they can create low-cost, environmentally friendly, original and sustainable products that are coveted in more established Fashion Capitals of Europe and North America. Lagos, Accra, and Dakar are examples," Payack concluded.

Spectacular Red Carpet events are having a growing influence on the fashion capital rankings. No longer the purview of the Oscars and Met Gala, Red Carpets can now be found populating the airwaves, especially linked to the plethora of music awards. The dramatic rise of both No. 16 Las Vegas and No.4 Los Angeles appears to have been significantly bolstered by these events.

Tel Aviv and Tehran in the Rankings

In 2019 Tel Aviv and Tehran joined the Rankings. Tel Aviv ranked 56th, while Tehran took the 57th spot. Tel Aviv, promoted as the "non-stop city", has a robust, globally renowned, public fashion profile. Tehran, under the leadership of the Islamic state, has a hidden but vibrant fashion scene.

There are now five Middle Eastern cities in the Top Global Fashion Capital rankings:

Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Dubai, Tel Aviv, and Tehran.

On the watch list for next year include a number of Central and South American fashion centers.

