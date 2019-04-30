Global Laparoscopic Ablation Markets, 2023
Apr 30, 2019, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laparoscopic Ablation Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The laparoscopic ablation market will register a CAGR of nearly 10% by 2023.
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will foster the laparoscopic ablation market growth in the forthcoming years. Rising incidence rates of severe chronic diseases have made the early diagnosis and regular monitoring of patients essential for the identification, treatment, and limit the disease prevalence rates. This has further increased the demand for advanced minimally invasive procedures including laparoscopic ablation to treat chronically ill patients with improved quality of care.
Market Overview
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
One of the growth drivers of the global laparoscopic ablation market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The rising incidence rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer are expected to increase the demand for laparoscopic ablation during the forecast period.
Reuse and reprocessing of devices
One of the challenges in the growth of the global laparoscopic ablation market is the reuse and reprocessing of devices. The increasing use of reprocessing devices leads to less procurement of products from the companies, deterring the global laparoscopic ablation market growth rate.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Many companies are coming up with integrated laparoscopic ablation instruments to provide improved treatment. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNIQUE
- Market segmentation by technique
- Comparison by technique
- Radiofrequency ablation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Microwave ablation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cryoablation - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by technique
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Cancer - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cardiovascular procedures - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Urological procedures - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Gynecological procedures - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of next-generation laparoscopic ablation
- Market expansion in emerging economies
- Increasing R&D investments and product launches
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AngioDynamics
- AtriCure, Inc.
- CONMED Corporation
- Integra LifeSciences
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Medtronic
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2lpxp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article