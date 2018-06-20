Global Laparoscopic Devices Markets 2016-2018 & 2024 - Innovative 3D Camera Systems and Laparoscopes Swamp the Market

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Laparoscopic Devices in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Laparoscopes

Trocars

Insufflation and Suction/Irrigation Devices

Closure Devices

Hand Instruments

Direct Energy Devices

Gastric Band

Hand Assist Devices

Other Laparoscopic Devices.

The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:



B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Aesculap AG ( Germany )

) Boston Scientific Corp. ( USA )

) Conmed Corporation ( USA )

) Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. ( USA )

) Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( USA )

) Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Medtronic, Inc. ( USA )

) Microline Surgical, Inc. ( USA )

) Olympus Corporation ( Japan )

) Smith & Nephew, Inc. ( USA )

) STRYKER Corp. ( USA )

) Teleflex Incorporated ( USA )

) Teleflex Medical ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Laparoscopy

An Evolving Surgical Standard

Outlook

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific to Drive Future Growth

Direct Energy Devices and Hand-Assist Devices Leads Market Growth

Key Market Drivers

Key Market Restraints

Minimally Invasive Procedures Charge up Laparascopic Devices Market

Competitive Scenario

Robot-Assisted Laparoscopy

Changing the Face of Laparoscopic Surgery

Non-Invasive Surgical Procedures- A New Revolution in the Making

Hand-Assist Devices Continue to Garner Demand

Microlaparoscopy

Limited to Specific Procedures



2. MARKET TRENDS

Focus Grows on Reducing Laparoscopy Procedure Costs

Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth

Recent Technological Breakthroughs in Laparoscopic Devices

4K Technology Makes Inroads

Single-Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Grows in Adoption

Industry Witnesses Reviving Interest in Mini' Laparoscopy

Growing Emphasis on Modular Laparoscopic Instruments

Focus on Devices for Optimal Visualization of the Target Tissue

Multi-Function Instruments System Gain Ground

Thermal Plasma based Energy-based Surgical Systems

A New Advancement

3D Systems Gain Edge over 2D Systems

Innovative 3D Camera Systems and Laparoscopes Swamp the Market

Companies Focus on Effective Port Site Closure Devices

New Technologies to Drive Market for Devices in Bariatric Surgeries

Waning Demand for Gastric Banding Procedures

Gastric Sleeving Gains Traction

Versatility

The Key Driver to Innovation

Size and Energy Displacement Factors to Steer New Product Development



3. ISSUES AND CHALLENGES

Functional Difficulties

Cost Concerns Vs. Healthcare Cost Containment

Additional Training Requirements

Impede Adoption

Long-Term Growth Drivers

Global Healthcare Spending

A Review

Aging Population Buoys Demand for Laparoscopic Devices



4. LAPAROSCOPY AN OVERVIEW

Laparoscopic Surgery

A Historical Perspective

Process of Laparoscopy

Pediatric Laparoscopy

Imaging in Laparoscopy

Advantages of Laparoscopy

Disadvantages of Laparoscopy

Key Risks Involved in Laparoscopic Procedures

Challenging Steps of Laparoscopy

Repeat Laparoscopy

Laparoscopy for Diagnosis and Treatment

Diagnostic Laparoscopy

Therapeutic Laparoscopy



5. LAPAROSCOPIC SURGICAL PROCEDURES

Laparoscopic Bariatric Procedures

Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy

Gynaecology/Urology

Laparoscopic Antireflux Procedure

Laparoscopic Appendectomy

Laparoscopic Hernia Repair

Laparoscopic Splenectomy

Colorectal Procedures

Laparoscopic Cancer Treatment

Other Laparoscopic Procedures

Malrotation

Peritoneal Implants

Rectal Prolapse

Rectal Tumor

Renal Lithiasis



6. MARKET SEGMENTATION



7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Belluscura Introduces Passport Disposable Trocar

Olympus Introduces PK Morcellator

Fortimedix Launches Single-Port Laparoscopic Surgery Device

Teleflex Introduces Second Generation Percuvance Percutaneous Surgical System

Olympus Launches THUNDERBEAT Type S With Intelligent Tissue Monitoring

Life Care to Introduce LapCap2 In Europe



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Ethicon Takes Over Torax Medical

Intuitive Surgical Obtains CE Mark Approval for da Vinci X Surgical System In Europe

neoSurgical Executes Distribution Agreement With A Global Partner

BD Receives FDA Clearance For New Micro-Laparoscopic Instruments

Tecomet to Take Over Mountainside Medical

Intuitive Surgical Receives FDA Approval For da Vinci Xi EndoWrist Stapler 30

CONMED Corporation Concludes Take Over of SurgiQuest

Medtronic Takes over Covidien



9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 88)

The United States (41)

(41) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (39)

(39) France (2)

(2)

Germany (26)

(26)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

(Excluding Japan) (1) Middle East (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3jw8dd/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-laparoscopic-devices-markets-2016-2018--2024---innovative-3d-camera-systems-and-laparoscopes-swamp-the-market-300669520.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

