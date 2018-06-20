Global Laparoscopic Devices Markets 2016-2018 & 2024 - Innovative 3D Camera Systems and Laparoscopes Swamp the Market

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Laparoscopic Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Laparoscopic Devices in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Laparoscopes
- Trocars
- Insufflation and Suction/Irrigation Devices
- Closure Devices
- Hand Instruments
- Direct Energy Devices
- Gastric Band
- Hand Assist Devices
- Other Laparoscopic Devices.
The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Aesculap AG (Germany)
- Boston Scientific Corp. (USA)
- Conmed Corporation (USA)
- Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. (USA)
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (USA)
- Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Medtronic, Inc. (USA)
- Microline Surgical, Inc. (USA)
- Olympus Corporation (Japan)
- Smith & Nephew, Inc. (USA)
- STRYKER Corp. (USA)
- Teleflex Incorporated (USA)
- Teleflex Medical (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Laparoscopy
An Evolving Surgical Standard
Outlook
Regional Landscape
Asia Pacific to Drive Future Growth
Direct Energy Devices and Hand-Assist Devices Leads Market Growth
Key Market Drivers
Key Market Restraints
Minimally Invasive Procedures Charge up Laparascopic Devices Market
Competitive Scenario
Robot-Assisted Laparoscopy
Changing the Face of Laparoscopic Surgery
Non-Invasive Surgical Procedures- A New Revolution in the Making
Hand-Assist Devices Continue to Garner Demand
Microlaparoscopy
Limited to Specific Procedures
2. MARKET TRENDS
Focus Grows on Reducing Laparoscopy Procedure Costs
Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth
Recent Technological Breakthroughs in Laparoscopic Devices
4K Technology Makes Inroads
Single-Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Grows in Adoption
Industry Witnesses Reviving Interest in Mini' Laparoscopy
Growing Emphasis on Modular Laparoscopic Instruments
Focus on Devices for Optimal Visualization of the Target Tissue
Multi-Function Instruments System Gain Ground
Thermal Plasma based Energy-based Surgical Systems
A New Advancement
3D Systems Gain Edge over 2D Systems
Innovative 3D Camera Systems and Laparoscopes Swamp the Market
Companies Focus on Effective Port Site Closure Devices
New Technologies to Drive Market for Devices in Bariatric Surgeries
Waning Demand for Gastric Banding Procedures
Gastric Sleeving Gains Traction
Versatility
The Key Driver to Innovation
Size and Energy Displacement Factors to Steer New Product Development
3. ISSUES AND CHALLENGES
Functional Difficulties
Cost Concerns Vs. Healthcare Cost Containment
Additional Training Requirements
Impede Adoption
Long-Term Growth Drivers
Global Healthcare Spending
A Review
Aging Population Buoys Demand for Laparoscopic Devices
4. LAPAROSCOPY AN OVERVIEW
Laparoscopic Surgery
A Historical Perspective
Process of Laparoscopy
Pediatric Laparoscopy
Imaging in Laparoscopy
Advantages of Laparoscopy
Disadvantages of Laparoscopy
Key Risks Involved in Laparoscopic Procedures
Challenging Steps of Laparoscopy
Repeat Laparoscopy
Laparoscopy for Diagnosis and Treatment
Diagnostic Laparoscopy
Therapeutic Laparoscopy
5. LAPAROSCOPIC SURGICAL PROCEDURES
Laparoscopic Bariatric Procedures
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy
Gynaecology/Urology
Laparoscopic Antireflux Procedure
Laparoscopic Appendectomy
Laparoscopic Hernia Repair
Laparoscopic Splenectomy
Colorectal Procedures
Laparoscopic Cancer Treatment
Other Laparoscopic Procedures
Malrotation
Peritoneal Implants
Rectal Prolapse
Rectal Tumor
Renal Lithiasis
6. MARKET SEGMENTATION
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Belluscura Introduces Passport Disposable Trocar
Olympus Introduces PK Morcellator
Fortimedix Launches Single-Port Laparoscopic Surgery Device
Teleflex Introduces Second Generation Percuvance Percutaneous Surgical System
Olympus Launches THUNDERBEAT Type S With Intelligent Tissue Monitoring
Life Care to Introduce LapCap2 In Europe
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Ethicon Takes Over Torax Medical
Intuitive Surgical Obtains CE Mark Approval for da Vinci X Surgical System In Europe
neoSurgical Executes Distribution Agreement With A Global Partner
BD Receives FDA Clearance For New Micro-Laparoscopic Instruments
Tecomet to Take Over Mountainside Medical
Intuitive Surgical Receives FDA Approval For da Vinci Xi EndoWrist Stapler 30
CONMED Corporation Concludes Take Over of SurgiQuest
Medtronic Takes over Covidien
9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 88)
- The United States (41)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (39)
- France (2)
- Germany (26)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Rest of Europe (7)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
- Middle East (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3jw8dd/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-laparoscopic-devices-markets-2016-2018--2024---innovative-3d-camera-systems-and-laparoscopes-swamp-the-market-300669520.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article