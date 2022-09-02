Global Laptop Carry Case Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Laptop Carry Case Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Backpack, Messenger Bags, Sleeves, Briefcase, Rollers), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laptop carry case market size is expected to reach USD 2.78 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth is attributed to the rising acceptance of carry cases as a medium to prevent damage to laptops and tablets while traveling along with increasing fashion consciousness and tech-savviness among consumers. Key innovations such as multi-storage devices, GPS tracking, anti-theft protection, built-in power supply, and device status notification control are adopted by companies to boost market growth.



Rising consumer demand for lightweight laptop carry cases is driving companies to increase spending on the introduction of new products targeted at corporates as well as students. Additionally, the increasing number of online stores as a result of the expanding buyer base of smartphones is expected to promote easy product access, irrespective of geographical boundaries. The corporate workforce primarily uses laptop backpacks while traveling either from home or to client locations. Manufacturers are offering warranty services to consumers to establish better customer relationships.



The backpack product segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to high product adoption among students and business class. Backpacks have become a crucial element in an individual's daily routine, and it is mostly because they can carry many items such as a laptop, tablets, phones, water bottles, and other items that one would need at the office, or cafe, or park. Backpacks have a functional design that makes them popular with students and corporate employees. Backpacks with padded edges and pockets provide protection to gadgets stored in them and dividing weight across two shoulders reduces the unease of carrying bigger laptops during travel.



The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The global retail landscape looks quite different today than it did almost a decade ago because the consumers' way of making purchase decisions has altered dynamically. Well-established laptop carry case companies find supermarkets and hypermarkets a feasible option to market their brands and attract consumers that are willing to pay higher prices for their products. Small retailers are looking for opportunities to establish and maintain an effective retail chain.



The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Several variables are responsible for the increase in demand for laptop carry cases, including rising disposable income and increased expenditure on technological gadgets.

The increasing use of computers for personal and commercial purposes in the region is driving the need for laptop carry cases. Developing nations in the Asia Pacific, such as India and China, are witnessing significant adoption of laptops among their youth population, which is directly adding to the need for laptop carry cases. The market for laptop carry cases is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players.



Laptop Carry Case Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for laptop backpacks among students and employees, coupled with the increasing number of schools, colleges, and offices in the region.

The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2021 as well-established laptop carry case companies find supermarkets and hypermarkets a feasible option to market their brands and attract consumers that are willing to pay higher prices for their products.

