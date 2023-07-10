Global Large Diameter Steel Pipes Strategic Business Report 2023: Helical SAW Pipes Finding Favor over Longitudinal Weld Pipes

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Large Diameter Steel Pipes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Large Diameter Steel Pipes estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

LSAW Pipes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SSAW Pipes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.5% CAGR



The Large Diameter Steel Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 488 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1 % Regions Covered Global

Before You Read On, Things You Must Know About Steel, a Key Raw Material for Large Diameter Steel Pipes

Leading Steel Producing Companies (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume Production

As Steel Prices Jump on the Back of Disrupted Steel Production in Ukraine and Dwindling Steel Scrap Supply from Russia and Ukraine , Large Diameter Steel Pipes is Set to Get Expensive in 2022, Hobbling Economic Recovery: Global Prices of Hot-Rolled Coil (HRC) Steel (In US$ Per Metric Ton) for Years 2019 through 2022

and Dwindling Steel Scrap Supply from and , Large Diameter Steel Pipes is Set to Get Expensive in 2022, Hobbling Economic Recovery: Global Prices of Hot-Rolled Coil (HRC) Steel (In US$ Per Metric Ton) for Years 2019 through 2022 Pipes: A Peek Into their Omnipresence in Civil & Industrial Infrastructure

On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here's What's Happening. Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know

After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of March 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access & Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the Unvaccinated

Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: % Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, War & Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as Compared to 2021

Fresh Shocks for the Global Economy in 2022 as New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Comes into Play Triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War

A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise & Making Putin More Bolder & Willing to Invade its Neighbors: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

& Ukraine Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise & Making Putin More Bolder & Willing to Invade its Neighbors: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022 Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New Variants Coupled With Inflation Triggered by the Russia-Ukraine War Lowers Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Supply Chains Tighten Once Gain, Bracing for the Widening Economic Storm Being Brewed by the Russia-Ukraine War

The Military & Defense Industry Emerges as the Sole Beneficiary of the War

Competition

Large Diameter Steel Pipes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Large Diameter Steel Pipes: Definition & Importance

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Ensuring Secure, Cost-Effective & Efficient Pipeline Delivery of Energy Sources Provides the Foundation for Growth of Large Diameter Steel Pipes in the Oil & Gas Sector

Ballooning Demand for Pipeline Transportation Solutions and Services Stands Testimony to the Growing Installations of Pipelines for Energy Transport: Global Pipeline Transportation Solutions and Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Large Diameter Steel Pipes, a Key Enabler of Pipeline Transportation

Disrupted Oil & Gas Supplies to Europe Amid Russia-Ukraine War Brings Major Shifts in Procurement Strategies that will Benefit Demand for Large Diameter Steel Pipes

Urgency to Shake Off Dependence on Russia Oil & Gas Resurrects Pipeline Projects in Europe & Rest of World, a Move that Bodes Well for Large Diameter Steel Pipes

& Rest of World, a Move that Bodes Well for Large Diameter Steel Pipes Fixing Current Infrastructure Gaps Can Help Africa Replace Russia in Gas Supplies to Europe

More Pipeline Installations Means More Demand for Large Diameter Steel Pipes: Estimated Costs of Natural Gas Pipeline in EU As of 2021 (In Million Euros)

Production Expansions on Cards for Natural Gas & Oil to Benefit CAPEX Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure & Open Parallel Opportunities for Large Diameter Steel Pipes

Encouraging Signs of Gas Production Increases are Positive Indicators of Possible Demand Growth for Large Diameter Steel Pipes: Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Metre (BCM)) for Years 2018 Through 2022

Oil Volatility Pushes Non-Russian Oil Companies to Invest in Production Expansions to Target Biggest Importers of Russian Oil Amid Growing Anti-Russia Sentiments & Political Policy Shifts: Global Oil Production (In Million Barrels Per Day) for Years 2018 through 2022

Helical SAW Pipes Finding Favor over Longitudinal Weld Pipes

Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads

Steel Reinforced Corrugated Pipes Gain Popularity in Sewerage Applications

Corrosion Protection Gains Importance in Harsh Environments

Amid Rising Clamor Over Sustainability, Growing Investments in Carbon Capture & Storage Drives Demand for Large Diameter Steel Pipes to Transport Toxic CO2 to Storage Facilities

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 & 2021

Large Diameter Steel Pipes Manufacturers Eye Lucrative Opportunities in the Growing Carbon Capture & Storage Market: Global Carbon Capture & Storage Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022 2024 & 2026

Long Neglected Global Water & Waste Water Infrastructure Storms Into the Spotlight for Urgent Upgrades

Growing Investments, Supported by Legislations in Water Treatment Plant Upgrades & Pipeline Engineering to Spur Demand for Large Diameter Steel Pipes

Large Diameter Steel Pipes in Piling Applications Set to Grow

Encouraging Signs of Recovery of the Chemical Industry to Spur Growth in the Market

Market Issues & Challenges to Watch Out For

