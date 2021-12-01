Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market Report 2021L Market Size is Expected to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2028 - R&D Activities in the Biopharmaceutical Industry Leading to Investments

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Technology (Chromatography, Electrophoresis), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global large molecule bioanalytical technologies market size is expected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2028 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028

The demand for bioanalytical testing services has significantly increased over the past few years, thereby positively impacting the growth of the market.

This is primarily due to the growing R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical industry, leading to notable investments in the space. Also, the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has resulted in the expansion of manufacturing and R&D capabilities of key stakeholders leading to increased demand for bioanalytical testing services. The use of advanced technologies in vaccine and cell gene therapy development has led to significant growth of this space.



Advancements in instrumentation have created lucrative opportunities for contract manufacturers. Over the past several years, biopharmaceutical manufacturers are outsourcing at least some part of their biomanufacturing activities.

Analytical testing is one of the most outsourced activities as it requires highly specialized personnel and equipment to conduct assays. These factors are anticipated to play a vital role in shaping market growth.



Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market Report Highlights

The product segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020

Biopharmaceutical products require various instruments for characterization, identification, purity, and potency testing

Availability of a wide range of products for the aforementioned assay applications is the key factor contributing to segment growth

Mass spectrometry captured the maximum revenue share in 2020 due to the diversification of products as well as their frequent usage

This technology has been conventionally used in the development of protein pharmaceuticals, for instance, in the analysis of confirmations of amino acids in proteins

Furthermore, quantitative PCR (qPCR) is widely adopted in the detection of viral contaminants during the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals

Thus, with the growing demand for viral vectors, this technology is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

Moreover, the presence of a wide array of products in spectrometry is one of the key industry factors driving investment in the segment

Biologics accounted for the major revenue share in 2020 owing to the ever-expanding R&D activity programs in the segment

Besides, the presence of a stringent regulatory framework for advanced therapies has increased the demand for bioanalytical testing services

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the development of genetic vaccines

This increases the utility of analytical tools for assessing the safety and stability of large molecules, thereby driving the segment

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the presence of strong research as well as a commercial base for biopharmaceutical manufacturing

dominated the market in 2020 owing to the presence of strong research as well as a commercial base for biopharmaceutical manufacturing Moreover, the U.S. is the largest biopharmaceutical market that has positively influenced the adoption and usage of large molecule bioanalytical technologies in the region

In the Asia Pacific , the market is estimated to register the fastest CAGR with emerging markets such as China and Japan at the forefront

, the market is estimated to register the fastest CAGR with emerging markets such as and at the forefront Collaborations between domestic and global players for expansion of biomanufacturing capabilities are supplementing the growth of the market in the region

Key companies are focusing on new product launches to sustain their position in the market

Market Dynamics

Market driver Analysis

Technological advancements in life science tools and analytical instruments

Rising collaboration between operating stakeholders

Rising advancements, automation, and expansion in laboratory facilities

Market Restraint Analysis

Timeline, speed & cost-related challenges

Complicated bioanalytical assays due to complex nature of large molecules

Challenges associated with sample preparation

Market Opportunity Analysis

Vaccine development against SARS-CoV-2 infection

Commercial success of biopharmaceuticals and consequent increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals

Notable growth of biologics & biosimilars

Market threat Analysis

Dominance of small molecule

COVID-19 Impact analysis

Short-term impact

Long-term impact

Challenge Analysis

Opportunity Analysis

Key developments & activities

Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Therapeutic Applications, 2020

Porter's Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Technology Business Analysis

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Western Blot

ddPCR, qPCR, RT-PCR

ELISA

Flow Cytometry

Spectrometer

UV/Vis

CD

Raman

Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy

Analytical ultracentrifugation

Light scattering (MALS, DLS) & static light scattering

DNA Sequencing

Competitive Analysis

Intertek Group plc.

SOLVIAS AG

Bio-Techne Corporation

Wyatt Technology Corporation

Precision NanoSystems

Verder

Halo Labs

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Avomeen

Merck KGaA

Cergentis B.V.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. (SCIEX)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

