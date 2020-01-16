Global Laser Diode Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Diode market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.8%. Near Infrared, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.2 Billion by the year 2025, Near Infrared will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798979/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$472.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$396.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Near Infrared will reach a market size of US$247.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Broadcom Ltd.; Coherent, Inc.; Finisar Corporation; Hamamatsu Photonics KK; IPG Photonics Corporation; Jenoptik AG; Newport Corporation; Nichia Corporation; Osram Licht AG; Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd.; ROFIN-SINAR Technologies, Inc.; ROHM Co., Ltd.; Sharp Corporation; TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798979/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Laser Diode Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Laser Diode Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Laser Diode Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Laser Diode Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Communications & Optical Storage (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 5: Communications & Optical Storage (Application)

Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Communications & Optical Storage (Application) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 7: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Medical (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Medical (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Medical (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Military & Defense (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 14: Military & Defense (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Military & Defense (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Instrumentation & Sensor (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Instrumentation & Sensor (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Instrumentation & Sensor (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Near Infrared (Wavelength) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Near Infrared (Wavelength) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Near Infrared (Wavelength) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Red (Wavelength) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Red (Wavelength) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Red (Wavelength) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Blue (Wavelength) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Blue (Wavelength) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Blue (Wavelength) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Green (Wavelength) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Green (Wavelength) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Green (Wavelength) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other Wavelengths (Wavelength) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Other Wavelengths (Wavelength) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Other Wavelengths (Wavelength) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Laser Diode Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 37: United States Laser Diode Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Laser Diode Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Laser Diode Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Laser Diode Market in the United States by

Wavelength: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Laser Diode Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Laser Diode Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Canadian Laser Diode Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Laser Diode Historic Market Review by

Wavelength in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Laser Diode Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Wavelength for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laser

Diode in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Laser Diode Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Laser Diode Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Laser Diode: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Laser Diode Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Laser Diode in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Laser Diode Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Chinese Laser Diode Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Laser Diode Market by Wavelength: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Laser Diode Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 61: European Laser Diode Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Laser Diode Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Laser Diode Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Laser Diode Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: Laser Diode Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Laser Diode Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018-2025

Table 68: Laser Diode Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Wavelength: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 70: Laser Diode Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Laser Diode Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Laser Diode Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Laser Diode Market in France by Wavelength: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: French Laser Diode Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 76: Laser Diode Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: German Laser Diode Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Laser Diode Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Laser Diode Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: German Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 81: German Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 82: Italian Demand for Laser Diode in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Laser Diode Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Italian Laser Diode Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Laser Diode Market by Wavelength: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Laser Diode in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Laser Diode Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Laser Diode Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Laser Diode: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Laser Diode Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: United Kingdom Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Laser Diode Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Laser Diode Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Spanish Laser Diode Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Spanish Laser Diode Historic Market Review by

Wavelength in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: Laser Diode Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Wavelength for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 100: Russian Laser Diode Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Laser Diode Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Russian Laser Diode Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Laser Diode Market in Russia by Wavelength: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 105: Russian Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Laser Diode Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Laser Diode Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Rest of Europe Laser Diode Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018-2025

Table 110: Laser Diode Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Wavelength: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Europe Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 113: Laser Diode Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Laser Diode Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Laser Diode Market in Asia-Pacific by Wavelength:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Laser Diode Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Laser Diode Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Laser Diode Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Laser Diode Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Australian Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 126: Australian Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 127: Indian Laser Diode Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Laser Diode Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Indian Laser Diode Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Indian Laser Diode Historic Market Review by

Wavelength in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 132: Laser Diode Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Wavelength for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Laser Diode Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Laser Diode Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Laser Diode Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: South Korean Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 138: Laser Diode Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Laser Diode in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Laser Diode Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Laser Diode: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Laser Diode Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Market Share

Analysis by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Laser Diode Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 146: Laser Diode Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Laser Diode Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Laser Diode in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Laser Diode Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Latin American Laser Diode Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Laser Diode Market by Wavelength:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Laser Diode Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Laser Diode Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Argentinean Laser Diode Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018-2025

Table 158: Laser Diode Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Wavelength: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Argentinean Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 160: Laser Diode Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Laser Diode Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Laser Diode Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: Laser Diode Market in Brazil by Wavelength:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 164: Brazilian Laser Diode Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 165: Brazilian Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 166: Laser Diode Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Laser Diode Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 168: Laser Diode Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Laser Diode Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period

2018-2025

Table 170: Mexican Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 171: Mexican Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Laser Diode Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Laser Diode Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Laser Diode Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Laser Diode Market in Rest of Latin America by

Wavelength: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 177: Rest of Latin America Laser Diode Market Share

Breakdown by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Laser Diode Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 179: Laser Diode Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Laser Diode Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Laser Diode Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: The Middle East Laser Diode Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: The Middle East Laser Diode Historic Market by

Wavelength in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 186: Laser Diode Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Wavelength for 2009, 2019, and

2025

IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laser

Diode in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Iranian Laser Diode Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Laser Diode Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Iranian Market for Laser Diode: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Laser Diode Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Iranian Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Laser Diode Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 194: Laser Diode Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Israeli Laser Diode Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018-2025

Table 197: Laser Diode Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Wavelength: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Israeli Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Laser Diode in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Laser Diode Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Laser Diode Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Laser Diode Market by Wavelength:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Laser Diode Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Laser Diode Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Laser Diode Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Laser Diode Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Laser Diode Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 210: Laser Diode Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Laser Diode Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Laser Diode Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Laser Diode Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Laser Diode Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Rest of Middle East Laser Diode Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017

Table 216: Rest of Middle East Laser Diode Market Share

Breakdown by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 217: African Laser Diode Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Laser Diode Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: African Laser Diode Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Laser Diode Market in Africa by Wavelength: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 222: African Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by

Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



COHERENT

FINISAR CORPORATION

HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

JENOPTIK AG

NEWPORT CORPORATION

NICHIA CORPORATION

OSRAM LICHT AG

PANASONIC SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTIONS

ROHM

ROFIN-SINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SHARP CORPORATION

TRUMPF GMBH + CO. KG



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798979/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

