Global Laser Diode Industry
Jan 16, 2020, 09:05 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Diode market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.8%. Near Infrared, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.2 Billion by the year 2025, Near Infrared will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$472.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$396.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Near Infrared will reach a market size of US$247.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Broadcom Ltd.; Coherent, Inc.; Finisar Corporation; Hamamatsu Photonics KK; IPG Photonics Corporation; Jenoptik AG; Newport Corporation; Nichia Corporation; Osram Licht AG; Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd.; ROFIN-SINAR Technologies, Inc.; ROHM Co., Ltd.; Sharp Corporation; TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Laser Diode Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Laser Diode Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Laser Diode Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Laser Diode Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Communications & Optical Storage (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 5: Communications & Optical Storage (Application)
Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Communications & Optical Storage (Application) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 7: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Medical (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Medical (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Medical (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Military & Defense (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 14: Military & Defense (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Military & Defense (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Instrumentation & Sensor (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Instrumentation & Sensor (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Instrumentation & Sensor (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Near Infrared (Wavelength) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Near Infrared (Wavelength) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Near Infrared (Wavelength) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Red (Wavelength) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Red (Wavelength) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Red (Wavelength) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Blue (Wavelength) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Blue (Wavelength) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Blue (Wavelength) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Green (Wavelength) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Green (Wavelength) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 33: Green (Wavelength) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other Wavelengths (Wavelength) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Other Wavelengths (Wavelength) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 36: Other Wavelengths (Wavelength) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Laser Diode Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 37: United States Laser Diode Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Laser Diode Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Laser Diode Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Laser Diode Market in the United States by
Wavelength: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Laser Diode Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Laser Diode Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Canadian Laser Diode Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian Laser Diode Historic Market Review by
Wavelength in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Laser Diode Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Wavelength for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laser
Diode in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese Laser Diode Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Laser Diode Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Laser Diode: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Laser Diode Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Laser Diode in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Laser Diode Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Chinese Laser Diode Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Laser Diode Market by Wavelength: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Laser Diode Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 61: European Laser Diode Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Laser Diode Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Laser Diode Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Laser Diode Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: Laser Diode Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: European Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Laser Diode Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018-2025
Table 68: Laser Diode Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Wavelength: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: Laser Diode Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 71: French Laser Diode Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Laser Diode Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Laser Diode Market in France by Wavelength: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: French Laser Diode Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 76: Laser Diode Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: German Laser Diode Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Laser Diode Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Laser Diode Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: German Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 81: German Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Demand for Laser Diode in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Laser Diode Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Italian Laser Diode Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Laser Diode Market by Wavelength: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Laser Diode in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: United Kingdom Laser Diode Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Laser Diode Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Laser Diode: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Laser Diode Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: United Kingdom Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Laser Diode Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Laser Diode Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 96: Spanish Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Spanish Laser Diode Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Spanish Laser Diode Historic Market Review by
Wavelength in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: Laser Diode Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Wavelength for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Laser Diode Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Laser Diode Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Russian Laser Diode Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Laser Diode Market in Russia by Wavelength: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 105: Russian Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Laser Diode Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 107: Laser Diode Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Rest of Europe Laser Diode Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018-2025
Table 110: Laser Diode Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Wavelength: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 113: Laser Diode Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Laser Diode Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Laser Diode Market in Asia-Pacific by Wavelength:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Laser Diode Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Laser Diode Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Laser Diode Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Laser Diode Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Australian Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 126: Australian Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Laser Diode Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Laser Diode Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 129: Indian Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Indian Laser Diode Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Indian Laser Diode Historic Market Review by
Wavelength in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Laser Diode Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Wavelength for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Laser Diode Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Laser Diode Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Laser Diode Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: South Korean Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 138: Laser Diode Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Laser Diode in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Laser Diode Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Laser Diode: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Laser Diode Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laser Diode Market Share
Analysis by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Laser Diode Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 146: Laser Diode Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Laser Diode Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Laser Diode in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: Laser Diode Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Latin American Laser Diode Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Laser Diode Market by Wavelength:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Laser Diode Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Laser Diode Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Argentinean Laser Diode Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018-2025
Table 158: Laser Diode Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Wavelength: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Argentinean Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 160: Laser Diode Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Laser Diode Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Laser Diode Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: Laser Diode Market in Brazil by Wavelength:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 164: Brazilian Laser Diode Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 165: Brazilian Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 166: Laser Diode Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Laser Diode Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 168: Laser Diode Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Laser Diode Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period
2018-2025
Table 170: Mexican Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 171: Mexican Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Laser Diode Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Laser Diode Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 174: Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Laser Diode Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Laser Diode Market in Rest of Latin America by
Wavelength: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Laser Diode Market Share
Breakdown by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Laser Diode Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 179: Laser Diode Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Laser Diode Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Laser Diode Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: The Middle East Laser Diode Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: The Middle East Laser Diode Historic Market by
Wavelength in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 186: Laser Diode Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Wavelength for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laser
Diode in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Iranian Laser Diode Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Laser Diode Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Iranian Market for Laser Diode: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Wavelength for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Laser Diode Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Iranian Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Laser Diode Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 194: Laser Diode Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Laser Diode Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Israeli Laser Diode Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018-2025
Table 197: Laser Diode Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Wavelength: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Israeli Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Laser Diode in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Laser Diode Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Laser Diode Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Laser Diode Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Laser Diode Market by Wavelength:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Laser Diode Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Laser Diode Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Laser Diode Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Laser Diode Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Wavelength for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Laser Diode Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 210: Laser Diode Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Laser Diode Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Laser Diode Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 213: Laser Diode Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Laser Diode Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Laser Diode Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2009-2017
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Laser Diode Market Share
Breakdown by Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 217: African Laser Diode Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Laser Diode Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: African Laser Diode Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Wavelength: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Laser Diode Market in Africa by Wavelength: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 222: African Laser Diode Market Share Breakdown by
Wavelength: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
COHERENT
FINISAR CORPORATION
HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION
JENOPTIK AG
NEWPORT CORPORATION
NICHIA CORPORATION
OSRAM LICHT AG
PANASONIC SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTIONS
ROHM
ROFIN-SINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SHARP CORPORATION
TRUMPF GMBH + CO. KG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
