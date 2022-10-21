Global Laser Diode Market Report 2022: Increasing Applications of Laser Diodes in Biomedical Field Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laser Diode Market by Wavelength (Infrared, Green, Blue, Ultraviolet), Doping Material, Technology (Distributed Feedback, Quantum Cascade, VCSEL), Application (Industrial, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laser diode market is projected to grow from USD 5.9 billion in 2022, to USD 10.9 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 13.1% between 2022 and 2027. One of the factors driving the growth of the laser diode market include surge in demand for high-power laser diodes for industrial applications and increasing investments in military & defense leading to high demand for laser technology.

Developments in laser diode technologies are revolutionizing the biomedical field. Recently, laser manufacturing companies are developing red laser diodes in the 640 nm band, which is close to the He-Ne laser wavelength. These are used for fluorescence bio-imaging, for example, confocal microscopy and scattering measurements, such as flow cytometry and particle size measurement.

Red laser diode is the second fastest growing segment of laser diode market during the forecast period

New Red laser diodes are based on doping material such as GaInP or AlGaInP and are available with different output power levels ranging from 625 nm to 680 nm. The features of red laser diodes include high stability, high efficiency, ease of use, high reliability, low noise, and excellent laser beam quality. Optically pumped semiconductor lasers either directly emit red light or generate red light via second-harmonic generation. Red laser diodes are used in various applications such as laser pointers for optical data recording or retrieval, laser projection displays, interferometers, military, industry, pumping of certain solid-state lasers, and in medical therapies among others.

Gallium nitride (GaN) segment is the fastest growing segment of laser diode market by 2027

Gallium nitride (GaN) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecasted period. The use of GaN-based laser diodes in LiDAR applications is projected to create growth opportunities in the long term for the players operating in the ecosystem. Technological innovation in consumer electronics besides smartphones, such as augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) devices, are projected to further increase the demand for GaN-based laser diodes in 3D sensing applications.

VCSEL Diodes segment is the fastest growing segment of laser diode market by 2027

The VCSEL laser diodes is the fastest growing segment in the laser diode market. The driving factors responsible for the growth of the VCSEL market include the growing adoption of VCSEL technology in LiDAR application and increasing usage of VCSEL in data communications. VCSELs are highly efficient and economical for use in various applications such as data communication and 3D sensing. Increase in application of 3D sensing in smartphones is projected to be the major factor driving the growth of the VCSEL market.

North America is the second fastest growing market for laser diode during the forecast period

Advanced medical facilities in the US employ various medical devices that are manufactured using laser diodes. The usage of laser diodes in surgical operations is increasing steadily. Moreover, the presence of prominent telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and automotive companies, such as AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Boeing, and General Motors, is also expected to boost the growth of the laser diode market in North America.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Application Areas of Laser Diodes in Various Industries

Expanding Fiber Laser Market

Surge in Demand for High-Power Laser Diodes for Industrial Applications

Increasing Investments in Military & Defense Leading to High Demand for Laser Technology

Restraints

High Initial Investment Required for Industrial Applications

Opportunities

Increasing Applications of Laser Diodes in Biomedical Field

Development of Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Technology

Challenges

Environmental Concerns Over Use of Rare Earth Elements

