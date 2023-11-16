Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Report 2023-2030 Featuring Canada MedLaser, HairMax, Bosley, Krupa Medi Scan, Beijing Sanhe Beauty S&T, and Theradome

16 Nov, 2023, 05:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Hair Loss Treatment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market to Reach $386.9 Million by 2030
The global market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment estimated at US$264 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$386.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Male, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$296.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Female segment is estimated at 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
By identifying key players in the market, such as Canada MedLaser Inc., HairMax, Bosley Inc., and more, the report provides a closer look at the competitive landscape.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Laser Hair Loss Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Laser Hair Loss Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Hair Loss and its Causes
- An Insight into Laser Hair Loss Treatments
- Low-level Laser Light Therapy (LLLT): Offering Immense Respite to People Experiencing Hair Loss
- LLLT Devices: How Do They Work
- LLLT for Different Hair Loss Conditions
- Androgenetic Alopecia
- Lichen Planopilaris
- Alopecia Areata
- LLLT Devices: Limitations
- Different Types of Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products
- Laser Hair Regrowth Caps
- Laser Helmets, Combs, and Bands
- Impact of Covid-19 and Looming Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.
- A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Impact on Laser Hair Loss Treatment
- Global Market Outlook and Prospects
- Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products Market to Witness Steady Growth
- Select FDA Approved Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products
- Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Markets to Exhibit Fastest Growth
- Males Account for a Major Share of the Laser hair Loss Treatment Market
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Hair Loss Rates and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Give a Boost to Market Growth
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Increasing Prevalence of Alopecia to drive Market Growth
- Initiatives Focused on Increasing Awareness of Alopecia Areata to Spur the Market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products
- Boom in Non-Invasive Procedures Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Growing Significant of LLLT Devices Propels Market Expansion
- Laser Hair Caps Witnesses Increased Popularity
- Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men: Lucrative Opportunity for Manufacturers
- Global Male Grooming Products Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Women Continue to be An Important Consumer Cluster for Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market
- Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2019
- Growing Aging Population Drives the Laser Hair Loss Treatment
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
- Combination of Photobiomodulation with Other Medical Techniques Provide Increased Clinical Benefits for Hair Loss
- Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth
- Emerging Techniques Giving Hair Restoration with Nourishing, Hi-Tech Environment
- E-Commerce Platforms Spur Sales of Personal Care Appliances Worldwide
- COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products Market: Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020
- Demographic Trends Influence Sales of Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products
- Urbanization Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Improving Standards of Living
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 38 Featured)
- Canada MedLaser Inc
- HairMax
- Bosley Inc.
- Krupa Medi Scan
- Beijing Sanhe Beauty S&T Co., Ltd.
- Theradome
