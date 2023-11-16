Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market Report 2023-2030 Featuring Canada MedLaser, HairMax, Bosley, Krupa Medi Scan, Beijing Sanhe Beauty S&T, and Theradome

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Hair Loss Treatment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market to Reach $386.9 Million by 2030



The global market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment estimated at US$264 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$386.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Male, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$296.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Female segment is estimated at 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

By identifying key players in the market, such as Canada MedLaser Inc., HairMax, Bosley Inc., and more, the report provides a closer look at the competitive landscape.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Laser Hair Loss Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Laser Hair Loss Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Hair Loss and its Causes

An Insight into Laser Hair Loss Treatments

Low-level Laser Light Therapy (LLLT): Offering Immense Respite to People Experiencing Hair Loss

LLLT Devices: How Do They Work

LLLT for Different Hair Loss Conditions

Androgenetic Alopecia

Lichen Planopilaris

Alopecia Areata

LLLT Devices: Limitations

Different Types of Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products

Laser Hair Regrowth Caps

Laser Helmets, Combs, and Bands

Impact of Covid-19 and Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Laser Hair Loss Treatment

Global Market Outlook and Prospects

Global Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products Market to Witness Steady Growth

Select FDA Approved Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Markets to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Males Account for a Major Share of the Laser hair Loss Treatment Market

of the Laser hair Loss Treatment Market Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Hair Loss Rates and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Give a Boost to Market Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Increasing Prevalence of Alopecia to drive Market Growth

Initiatives Focused on Increasing Awareness of Alopecia Areata to Spur the Market for Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products

Boom in Non-Invasive Procedures Bodes Well for Market Growth

Growing Significant of LLLT Devices Propels Market Expansion

Laser Hair Caps Witnesses Increased Popularity

Rising Beauty Consciousness among Men: Lucrative Opportunity for Manufacturers

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Women Continue to be An Important Consumer Cluster for Laser Hair Loss Treatment Market

Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries: 2019

Growing Aging Population Drives the Laser Hair Loss Treatment

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Combination of Photobiomodulation with Other Medical Techniques Provide Increased Clinical Benefits for Hair Loss

Technology Innovations Remain Crucial to Future Growth

Emerging Techniques Giving Hair Restoration with Nourishing, Hi-Tech Environment

E-Commerce Platforms Spur Sales of Personal Care Appliances Worldwide

COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products Market: Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020

Demographic Trends Influence Sales of Laser Hair Loss Treatment Products

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Improving Standards of Living

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 38 Featured)

Canada MedLaser Inc

HairMax

Bosley Inc.

Krupa Medi Scan

Beijing Sanhe Beauty S&T Co., Ltd.

Theradome

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/trqley

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets