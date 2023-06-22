Global Laser Processing Strategic Business Report 2023: Textile Industry Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Laser Systems

22 Jun, 2023, 14:15 ET
The global market for Laser Processing estimated at US$13.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR
The Laser Processing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Importance of Precision Manufacturing & Engineering, the Foundation for the Growth of Laser Processing Technologies
- Global Precision Parts Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024
- Technology Innovations to Expand Application Possibilities
- Medical Sector Offers Strong Growth Opportunities Driven by Surging Demand for Miniaturization
- Photovoltaic Modules Opens New Opportunities
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in GW: 2018
- Global Installed PV Capacity (in MW): 2009-2018
- Additive Manufacturing Growth Spurs Growth Opportunities for Laser Processing Market
- Rising Adoption of Laser-Based Manufacturing in Auto Industry: An Opportunity for Laser Processing Market
- Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
- The Trend towards Electromobility Amplifies Demand for Laser processing
- Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
- Demand in Automotive Sector Led by Advancements in Fiber Laser
- Product Traceability Drives Demand for Laser Marking in Automobile Industry
- Laser Processing Gains Traction in Electronics and MEMS Devices Manufacturing
- World Consumer Electronics Value Distribution (in %) By Segment: 2019
- World MEMS Market Revenues in US$ Billion for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021
- Breakdown of World MEMS Market Revenues (in %) by Segment: 2019
- Healthy Trajectory in Smartphones & Tablet PC Markets Drives Demand for Lasers in Microprocessing Applications
- World Market for Smartphones (2016, 2018 & 2022): Breakdown of Sales in Million Units by Geographic Region/Country
- Worldwide Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Wearables: The New Growth Area for Laser Processing in MEMS Applications
- Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Laser Integration in Traditional Machine Tools Increase Tool Versatility
- Semiconductors Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use Market for Laser Processing
- Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- UV Lasers Enable Superior Printed Circuit Board Processing
- Textile Industry Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Laser Systems
- Government Regulations for Labelling of Consumer Goods to Drive Adoption
- Green Laser Devices: An Emerging Growth Market
- Fiber Lasers: One of the Most Disruptive Laser Technologies
- Laser Cutting Market: Poised for Growth
- Ultrashort Pulse Lasers Poised for High Adoption in Material Processing Applications
- Laser Beam Shaping: Essential for Microdrilling using Ultrashort Pulse Lasers
- Ultrafast Laser Micromachining: A Vital Tool in Modern Microfabrication
- Technological Advancements in Laser Processing to Boost Growth
- Hybrid Technology: A Major Advancement
