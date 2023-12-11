Global Laser Protective Eyewear Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $517.5 Million by 2030 - Advanced Filters to Solve Vexing Problems of Traditional Laser Protective Eyewear

11 Dec, 2023, 19:15 ET
Global Laser Protective Eyewear Market to Reach $517.5 Million by 2030
The global market for Laser Protective Eyewear estimated at US$327.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$517.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$196.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Manufacturing segment is estimated at 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The report on laser protective eyewear begins by presenting the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022. It sets the stage by highlighting the subdued industrial activity and the impact of this weakness across various industries, with healthcare being a notable exception. The report provides a comprehensive introduction to protective eyewear, emphasizing the critical importance of eye safety during laser use. Laser protective eyewear is presented as a dynamic component of the safety eyewear market, and its market outlook is described as clear and bright.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The analysis of the laser protective eyewear market includes a breakdown by end-use, with a focus on healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, and other end-uses. Regional analysis is also presented, ranking geographic regions by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period of 2020-2027. China, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World are among the regions highlighted.
The Laser Protective Eyewear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$95.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Laser Safety Eyewear
- Influx of Comfortable, Stylish Laser Defense Eyewear Fuels Demand
- Advances in Laser Technology Creates Demand for Laser Protective Eyewear
- Rising Uptake in Healthcare & Engineering Domains
- Hazards and Risks Associated with Lasers
- US Refractive Surgery Demand on Upswing despite Challenges Posed by COVID-19
- Global Causes of Visual Impairment: Percentage Breakdown by Number of Cases
- Number of People with Myopia and High Myopia: 2000-2030
- Number of Cataract Procedures Worldwide (2010, 2015, 2020, & 2025) (in Millions)
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Manufacturing Industry Remains Important Consumer of Laser Protective Eyewear despite COVID-19 Backlash
- Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Laser Protective Eyewear
- Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) Worldwide by Region: 2019
- Automotive: One of the Key Industries for Laser Protective Eyewear Market
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong Production Centers for CVs
- An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth in Sales of Protective Eyewear: Global Commercial Vehicle Sales (In 000 Units) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets
- Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
- Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Automobile Market
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Rising Living Standards
- Laser Protective Eyewear: Essential Purchase for Law Enforcement Agencies
- Laser Threats Faced by Law Enforcement, Military & Aviators Warrant Laser Protective Eyewear to Diffuse Risks
- Global Laser Defense Eyewear Market Marches Ahead to Pulsating Drumbeat
- COVID-19 Decelerates Market Growth
- Growth Opportunities in the Military Sector
- Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2020
- Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2020 Country Spending (US$ Billion)
- Rising Uptake among Airplane Pilots Pushes Growth
- New Laser Protective Eyewear Solutions to Safeguard Pilots against Laser Strikes
- Improving Worker Safety is Paramount in Construction Industry, One of the Key Consumers of Laser Protective Eyewear
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Laser Safety Eyewear Technologies
- Advanced Filters to Solve Vexing Problems of Traditional Laser Protective Eyewear
- Laser Protective Eyewear Technology by Material
- Ineffective Laser-Blocking: A Key Concern
Share this article