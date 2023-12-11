Global Laser Protective Eyewear Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $517.5 Million by 2030 - Advanced Filters to Solve Vexing Problems of Traditional Laser Protective Eyewear

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Protective Eyewear - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Laser Protective Eyewear Market to Reach $517.5 Million by 2030



The global market for Laser Protective Eyewear estimated at US$327.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$517.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$196.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Manufacturing segment is estimated at 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The report on laser protective eyewear begins by presenting the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022. It sets the stage by highlighting the subdued industrial activity and the impact of this weakness across various industries, with healthcare being a notable exception. The report provides a comprehensive introduction to protective eyewear, emphasizing the critical importance of eye safety during laser use. Laser protective eyewear is presented as a dynamic component of the safety eyewear market, and its market outlook is described as clear and bright.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

The analysis of the laser protective eyewear market includes a breakdown by end-use, with a focus on healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, and other end-uses. Regional analysis is also presented, ranking geographic regions by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period of 2020-2027. China, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World are among the regions highlighted.



The Laser Protective Eyewear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$95.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Laser Safety Eyewear

Influx of Comfortable, Stylish Laser Defense Eyewear Fuels Demand

Advances in Laser Technology Creates Demand for Laser Protective Eyewear

Rising Uptake in Healthcare & Engineering Domains

Hazards and Risks Associated with Lasers

US Refractive Surgery Demand on Upswing despite Challenges Posed by COVID-19

Global Causes of Visual Impairment: Percentage Breakdown by Number of Cases

Number of People with Myopia and High Myopia: 2000-2030

Number of Cataract Procedures Worldwide (2010, 2015, 2020, & 2025) (in Millions)

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Manufacturing Industry Remains Important Consumer of Laser Protective Eyewear despite COVID-19 Backlash

Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Laser Protective Eyewear

Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) Worldwide by Region: 2019

Automotive: One of the Key Industries for Laser Protective Eyewear Market

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong Production Centers for CVs

as a Strong Production Centers for CVs An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth in Sales of Protective Eyewear: Global Commercial Vehicle Sales (In 000 Units) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Automobile Market

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Living Standards

Laser Protective Eyewear: Essential Purchase for Law Enforcement Agencies

Laser Threats Faced by Law Enforcement, Military & Aviators Warrant Laser Protective Eyewear to Diffuse Risks

Global Laser Defense Eyewear Market Marches Ahead to Pulsating Drumbeat

COVID-19 Decelerates Market Growth

Growth Opportunities in the Military Sector

Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2020

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2020 Country Spending (US$ Billion)

Rising Uptake among Airplane Pilots Pushes Growth

New Laser Protective Eyewear Solutions to Safeguard Pilots against Laser Strikes

Improving Worker Safety is Paramount in Construction Industry, One of the Key Consumers of Laser Protective Eyewear

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Laser Safety Eyewear Technologies

Advanced Filters to Solve Vexing Problems of Traditional Laser Protective Eyewear

Laser Protective Eyewear Technology by Material

Ineffective Laser-Blocking: A Key Concern

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 58 Featured)

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC

Bharat Electronics Ltd.

Gentex Corporation

DEWALT Industrial Tool Co.

Bolle Safety

Chattanooga Gas Company

Hilco Vision

Hager and Werken GmbH & Co. KG

Global Laser Ltd.

Blueye Australia (Blueye Tactical)

ESS (Eye Safety Systems)

COFRA Srl

Ealing Corporation

ASPEN Laser Systems LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikkigq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets