Global Laser Protective Eyewear Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Laser Protective Eyewear

The global market for Laser Protective Eyewear estimated at US$327.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$517.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$196.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Manufacturing segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Laser Protective Eyewear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$95.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Laser Protective Eyewear - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
- Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
- With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic
- A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
- Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in 2020 with Strong Hopes of Long Term Recovery
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Amidst Subdued Industrial Activity, Weakness Extends to Every Industry except Healthcare
- Protective Eyewear: A Prelude
- Eye Safety During Laser Use
- Laser Protective Eyewear: A Dynamic Component of Safety Eyewear Market
- Laser Protective Eyewear Market Remains in Euphoric State with Clear, Bright Outlook
- Analysis by End-Use
- World Laser Protective Eyewear Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Other End-Uses
- Regional Analysis
- World Laser Protective Eyewear Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Laser Protective Eyewear Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Laser Safety Eyewear
- Influx of Comfortable, Stylish Laser Defense Eyewear Fuels Demand
- Advances in Laser Technology Creates Demand for Laser Protective Eyewear
- Rising Uptake in Healthcare & Engineering Domains
- Hazards and Risks Associated with Lasers
- US Refractive Surgery Demand on Upswing despite Challenges Posed by COVID-19
- Global Causes of Visual Impairment: Percentage Breakdown by Number of Cases
- Number of People with Myopia and High Myopia: 2000-2030
- Number of Cataract Procedures Worldwide (2010, 2015, 2020, & 2025) (in Millions)
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Manufacturing Industry Remains Important Consumer of Laser Protective Eyewear despite COVID-19 Backlash
- Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Laser Protective Eyewear
- Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousand) Worldwide by Region: 2019
- Automotive: One of the Key Industries for Laser Protective Eyewear Market
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong Production Centers for CVs
- An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth in Sales of Protective Eyewear: Global Commercial Vehicle Sales (In 000 Units) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets
- Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
- Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Automobile Market
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Rising Living Standards
- Laser Protective Eyewear: Essential Purchase for Law Enforcement Agencies
- Laser Threats Faced by Law Enforcement, Military & Aviators Warrant Laser Protective Eyewear to Diffuse Risks
- Global Laser Defense Eyewear Market Marches Ahead to Pulsating Drumbeat
- COVID-19 Decelerates Market Growth
- Growth Opportunities in the Military Sector
- Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2020
- Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2020 Country Spending (US$ Billion)
- Rising Uptake among Airplane Pilots Pushes Growth
- New Laser Protective Eyewear Solutions to Safeguard Pilots against Laser Strikes
- Improving Worker Safety is Paramount in Construction Industry, One of the Key Consumers of Laser Protective Eyewear
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Laser Safety Eyewear Technologies
- Advanced Filters to Solve Vexing Problems of Traditional Laser Protective Eyewear
- Laser Protective Eyewear Technology by Material
- Ineffective Laser-Blocking: A Key Concern
