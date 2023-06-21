Global Laser Protective Eyewear Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Laser Protective Eyewear

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Protective Eyewear: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Laser Protective Eyewear estimated at US$327.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$517.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$196.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Manufacturing segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Laser Protective Eyewear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$95.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

