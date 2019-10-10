Global Last Mile Delivery Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Mile Delivery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$23.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.7%. B2C, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34 Billion by the year 2025, B2C will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, B2C will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, DHL International GmbH - DHL Express; FedEx Corporation; United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Last Mile Delivery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Last Mile Delivery Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Last Mile Delivery Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: B2C (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: B2C (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: B2B (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: B2B (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 7: United States Last Mile Delivery Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Last Mile Delivery Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Last Mile Delivery Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Canadian Last Mile Delivery Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Last Mile
Delivery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Last Mile Delivery Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 13: European Last Mile Delivery Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: European Last Mile Delivery Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: European Last Mile Delivery Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Last Mile Delivery Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 17: Last Mile Delivery Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 18: French Last Mile Delivery Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Last Mile Delivery in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Chinese Last Mile Delivery Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 21: Last Mile Delivery Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Last Mile Delivery Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Demand for Last Mile Delivery in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Italian Last Mile Delivery Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Last Mile Delivery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Last Mile Delivery Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Last Mile Delivery Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 28: Rest of Europe Last Mile Delivery Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Last Mile Delivery Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Last Mile Delivery Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Rest of World Last Mile Delivery Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.
CEVA LOGISTICS
DHL INTERNATIONAL GMBH - DHL EXPRESS
FEDEX CORPORATION
GEFCO SA
GEODIS SA
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT INC.
RYDER SYSTEM, INC.
SF EXPRESS CO., LTD.
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.
SINOTRANS INDIA PVT., LTD.
UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE (USPS)
XPO LOGISTICS
YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
