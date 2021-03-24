Global Last Mile Delivery Market Research Report 2021-2030: Real-time Tracking Technology & Increasing Venture Capitalist Funding and Investments

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Last Mile Delivery Market Research Report: By Service (B2C, B2B), Application (E-Commerce, Package Delivery) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The last mile delivery market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 20.3% between 2020 and 2030.

The huge investments being made by various venture capitalists in last-mile delivery services are fueling the expansion of the global last mile delivery market. The market is witnessing a sharp surge in the number of start-ups that are being heavily funded by various venture capitalists for expanding their businesses.



Depending on application, the last mile delivery market is classified into package delivery, e-commerce, and others. Out of these, the e-commerce category recorded the highest growth in the market during the past few years. This was because of the presence of a large customer base and the changing buying behavior of people and their huge expectations regarding product deliveries. People are increasingly expecting free shipping and fast product deliveries and the availability of goods at affordable and competitive prices.



Geographically, the last mile delivery market is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth in the Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) region in the forthcoming years. This will be because of the rising gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing disposable income of the people living in the developing nations of LAMEA such as Mexico and Brazil. Additionally, the increasing number of last mile grocery and food delivery start-ups and the rising popularity of omnichannel retailing are propelling the advancement of the market in this region.



The players operating in the global last mile delivery market are increasingly focusing on business mergers and strategic partnerships for remaining competitive. For instance, Microsoft Corporation and FedEx Corporation launched a collaboration with each other in May 2020 for enhancing their operations.

Moreover, this collaboration is aimed at combining the global logistics and digital network of FedEx and the intelligent cloud solutions of Microsoft. This collaboration will allow the companies to have greater control and gain better insights into the movement of products across the world.



The COVID-19 pandemic is severely hampering the progress of the last mile logistics industry. Moreover, the imposition of lockdowns and the shrinking of workforce have caused disruptions in the last mile delivery market.

However, the increasing internet penetration and digitization and the rising number of product delivery orders, on account of the growing popularity of online shopping, especially during the pandemic, are fueling the expansion of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Service

4.1.1.1 B2C

4.1.1.2 B2B

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 E-commerce

4.1.2.2 Package delivery

4.1.2.3 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Development of autonomous vehicles for delivery

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Real-time tracking technology

4.3.2.2 Increasing venture capitalist funding and investments

4.3.2.3 Rising popularity of e-commerce

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Data security and data privacy concern

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Growing digitization in emerging economies

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Impact of COVID-19 on Last Mile Delivery Market



Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Service

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Region



Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. LAMEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Disruptive Start-Ups in Last Mile Delivery Market

11.1 LogiNext Solutions Pvt Ltd.

11.2 Postmates Inc.

11.3 Matternet Inc.

11.4 Deliv Inc.

11.5 Dunzo Digital Pvt Ltd.



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

12.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

12.4 Strategic Developments in the Market

12.4.1 Product and Service Launches

12.4.2 Partnerships

12.4.3 Client Wins

12.4.4 Facility Expansion

12.4.5 Other Developments



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 United Parcel Service Inc.

13.2 FedEx Corp.

13.3 UPS

13.4 XPO Logistics Inc.

13.5 DHL International GmbH

13.6 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

13.7 ArcBest Corp.

13.8 SEKO Worldwide LLC

13.9 CEVA Logistics AG

13.10 DSV Panalpina A/S



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dng1w0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

