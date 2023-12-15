Global Latent TB Testing Market Analysis Report 2023-2029 Featuring QIAGEN, Sanofi, Abbott, Serum Institute, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories, PerkinElmer, BioMerieux, BD and Co, and LIONEX

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Latent TB Testing Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Test Type (TST, IGRA), End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Latent TB Testing Market is expected to generate USD 3.93 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 1.8 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, Global Latent TB Testing is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12%.  

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.

A favourable growth element for the global Latent TB Testing market is propelled by government initiatives and policies, raising awareness and education, and technological advancements in testing methods. The prevalence of TB, especially in high-burden regions, drives the need for effective latent TB testing. As TB remains a global health concern, early detection and management of latent infections become critical for disease control.

According to the National Library of Medicine, "one-third" of the world's population, or roughly 2.3 billion people, have LTBI. The WHO estimates that approximately 2 billion people, or more than one-third of the global total, are TB carriers. A high prevalence of latent TB indicates a larger pool of individuals at risk of developing active TB. Latent TB testing becomes essential for identifying those with latent infections, allowing for early intervention and preventive measures.

Technological advancements contribute to the improvement of latent TB testing methods, making them more reliable, convenient, and suitable for diverse healthcare settings. Continued research and innovation in the field are expected to further enhance the accuracy and accessibility of latent TB testing in the future.

The development of next-generation interferon-gamma release assays (IGRAs), such as the QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus, represents an improvement over earlier versions. These assays offer enhanced sensitivity and specificity in detecting latent TB infections, reducing the likelihood of false-positive results.

Quality assurance and standardization in diagnostic laboratories are gaining prominence. Adherence to international quality standards and the establishment of standardized testing protocols are essential for ensuring the reliability and comparability of latent TB test results. Laboratories are focusing on maintaining high-quality testing procedures.

Ongoing R&D efforts lead to the development of improved testing technologies, such as next-generation assays and advanced molecular diagnostic methods. These technologies often offer enhanced sensitivity, specificity, and faster turnaround times, improving the overall efficiency of latent TB testing.

Scope of the Report

  • The report analyses the Latent TB Testing Market by Value (USD Million).
  • The report presents the analysis of Latent TB Testing Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.
  • The report analyses the Latent TB Testing Market by Test Type (Tuberculin Skin Test -TST, Interferon Gamma Released Assay -IGRA).
  • The report analyses the Latent TB Testing Market by End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics, Academic and Research Institute).
  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.
  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.
  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Strategic Recommendations

  • Amplify the incorporation of technological advancement in diagnostic laboratories
  • Increase the R&D spending to improve the efficacy of testing rates

Competitive Landscape

  • Companies' Product Positioning
  • Market Position Matrix
  • Market Share Analysis of Latent TB testing Market

The companies analysed in the report include

  • QIAGEN
  • Sanofi
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Serum Institute of India
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • PerkinElmer Inc
  • BioMerieux
  • Becton Dickinson and Co
  • LIONEX GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jmv67e

