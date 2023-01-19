Global Lateral Fitness Equipment Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lateral Fitness Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lateral fitness equipment market size reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.94% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Lateral fitness equipment is embedded with a smooth 3D motion that goes from a vertical elliptical stepping to an active side-to-side motion for functional exercise.

It challenges the entire body for better conditioning and better results. It aids in providing functional challenges, burning more calories, achieving a faster heart rate, and strengthening and protecting the knees as compared to the traditional standing devices. Besides this, as they also target glutes, hips, and inner and outer thighs, they are widely utilized by individuals recovering from an injury or training.



Due to rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles and the increasing consumption of fast food, there is a rise in the prevalence of arthritis, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases across the globe. This, in confluence with the growing health consciousness among individuals, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, lateral fitness equipment helps prevent injury and adds a variety to the workout routine.

This represents another primary factor bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, due to the increasing penetration of the high-speed internet and the strong influence of social media platforms, there is a significant rise in the number of people enrolling in online fitness classes worldwide.

This, along with the rising sales of lateral fitness equipment via online channels offering discounts and at-home delivery, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

These players are currently focusing on introducing technologically advanced equipment and machines that are incorporated with a global positioning system (GPS), pedometer, heart rate monitor, and smartphone apps to monitor the workout. These innovations, coupled with increasing investments in advertisements, are projected to impel the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Core Health & Fitness LLC., Cybex International Inc. (Brunswick Corporation), IFIT.com (ICON Health & Fitness), Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Ltd. Co., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Nautilus Inc., Technogym S.p.A, Total Fitness Equipment and True Fitness Technology Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global lateral fitness equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global lateral fitness equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the body type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global lateral fitness equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Lateral Fitness Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Treadmill

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Elliptical

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Exercise Bike

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Shoulder Press Machines

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Chest Press Machine

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Body Type

7.1 Upper Body

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Lower Body

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Online Stores

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Offline Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Gyms and Fitness Centres

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Household

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Therapeutic Hospitals

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Hotels and Corporate Offices

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Core Health & Fitness LLC

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Cybex International Inc. (Brunswick Corporation)

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 IFIT.com (ICON Health & Fitness)

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Ltd. Co.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Nautilus Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Technogym S.p.A

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 Total Fitness Equipment

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 True Fitness Technology Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4y2iz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets