Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Outlook Report 2023: An $11.3 Billion Market by 2028 - Adoption of Home-Based LFA Devices, New Applications , & Surge in Demand from Food & Beverage Industry

The global lateral flow assays market is expected to reach a value of $11.3 billion from $9.53 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 2.89%

The market is one of the major segments in the global point of care or the rapid diagnostics market and is growing steadily and is anticipated to grow at a similar pace during the forecast period.

Further, the growth in the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence/incidence of various infectious and chronic diseases. In addition, malaria is still a cause of death in a few regions. For instance, according to the WHO, malaria is one of the leading causes of death in the Middle East & Africa.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Smartphone and AI Integration in Lateral Flow Immunoassay

The use of smartphones as biosensors in many applications (e.g., optical-based methods such as absorption, reflection, fluorescence, etc.) is particularly important for improving diagnostics, healthcare, medical, food, and environmental monitoring. It has the potential as a portable, low-cost POC platform and provides treatment in remote low-income areas.

The Cambridge-based startup, PocDoc, has received CE mark approval for a digital reader powered with artificial intelligence (AI) for lateral flow testing. The cloud-based system turns any smartphone or tablet into a universal digital reader, enabling healthcare organizations to perform large-scale lateral flow testing for any disease or marker.

An AI-driven innovation that can read a COVID-19 lateral flow diagnostic test using a user's smartphone has received special use approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Evolving New Application of Lateral Flow Assays

Lateral flow testing is widely used for infectious disease diagnosis, heart disease diagnosis, and veterinary applications but has seen increased use in recent years in several new applications.

For example, saliva diagnostics, behavioral health, agriculture (detection of genetically modified organisms and quality control of plants), biological warfare (detection of Bacillus anthracis), environmental testing (detection of contaminating enzymes in production facilities), food microbiology (E. coli Detection of O157, Salmonella, Listeria, and other food spoilage bacteria) has emerged as a new application area in the lateral flow assays market.



Saliva is a new biological fluid with many studies and clinical applications. OraSure Technologies, based in the US, is one of the largest lateral flow saliva testing vendors. Salivary LFAs have also infiltrated the market for applications such as substance abuse testing, and several systems have been cleared for sale by the FDA. However, the tests remain largely qualitative.

Growing Adoption of Home-Based Lateral Flow Assay Devices

Home tests (also called self-tests or home tests) are typically sold over the counter and allow users to test self-collected samples and obtain results without the assistance of a trained medical professional. The home-use lateral flow assay device plays an important role in the treatment of cardiovascular disease and infectious diseases.

These devices could also be very useful for testing pregnancy and stigmatized diseases such as HIV, allowing patients to perform self-tests at home. Therefore, the increasing incidence of these diseases and the growing adoption of lateral flow assay testing in home healthcare are expected to propel the lateral flow assays market growth.

During COVID-19, many companies have introduced at-home lateral flow assays for COVID-19 testing. This is because people feared rushing to a diagnostic lab or hospital for testing has created a demand for at-home lateral flow assays.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT

The kits & reagents are expected to be the largest product segment in the global lateral flow assays market in 2022, accounting for a share of 82.24%.

These kits & reagents predominantly include biomarkers, assay kits, and reagents, including substrates, enzymes, specific proteins, lipids, and other test kits. The awareness of rapid and POC testing for various infectious diseases is one of the key factors driving the demand for rapid testing.

This growth is attributable to the growing use of rapid tests in several points of care (POC) sites, such as emergency care, physician offices, ambulatory settings, nursing homes, and by individuals for diagnosing several diseases such as infectious diseases, diabetes, cancer, and other metabolic diseases.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION

The global lateral flow assays market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, food safety, veterinary diagnostics, and others. Clinical application accounted for the global market's highest share, 46.50%, in 2022. Rapid infectious disease diagnostic tests are critical for diagnosing diseases for early detection and biosurveillance and improving global health.

For instance, the Health and Human Services (HHS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the US Department of Defense (DoD) consider rapid and early detection a keyway to reduce the impact on the population.

The POC provides multiple advantages over other diagnostics to diagnose infectious diseases, especially for rapid testing scenarios.



The global lateral flow assays market by food safety is expected to reach USD 3.83 billion by 2028. The lateral flow test is a very convenient immunoassay for detecting foodborne pathogens. There are many leading and local players offering LFA testing for food testing, including Sigma-Aldrich, a subsidiary of Merck kGaA, Perkinelmer, R- Biopharma, Abingdon Health, and creative diagnostics.

INSIGHTS BY TECHNIQUE

The sandwich assays held the most significant technique segment share in the global lateral flow assays market in 2022 at 61.36%. The first type of LFA assay is a non-competitive or sandwich assay. It is used for macromolecular analytes with two antigen-binding sites: which bind to the target and has a binder that does not interfere with each other. If the target is present in the sample, the signal at the test line will increase.

The LFA vendor uses the sandwich technique to market their product; the best-known examples of this format are the over-the-counter pregnancy tests. The sandwich assays account for a larger share of the technique segment, also growing with a high growth rate of 3.39% in the market. At the same time, the competitive segment accounted for 38.64% of the global lateral flow assays market.

INSIGHTS BY END USERS

The global lateral flow assays market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, individuals, diagnostic laboratories, food & beverage companies (FBC), pharma & biotech companies (PBC), and others by end-users. The hospitals & clinics held the largest end-users market share at 25.32% in 2022.

Hospitals perform more rapid tests than other end-users and form the first point of contact for infections and diseases. The diagnosis is used for the initial patient screening, thereby contributing to the larger use of rapid testing in hospitals.

Moreover, hospitals establish contracts with multiple vendors for procuring rapid test kits, POC analyzers, and related consumables. In addition, hospital laboratories are unique entities in hospitals. Around 92% of the hospitals operate with their laboratories. Hospitals are one of the largest end-users of infectious disease diagnosis, which perform a wide range of diagnostics per the requirement.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

North America accounted for the highest share of 28.57% in the global lateral flow assays market in 2022. The region is dominating among all the regions due to several factors, such as the increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, influenza, HIV, chronic conditions & lifestyle diseases, easy availability, and the high affordability of technologically advanced LFAs, presence of key vendor for the LFAs.



Europe's lateral flow assays market was valued at USD 2.58 billion in 2022. The region has developed healthcare infrastructure with the availability of advanced lateral flow assay devices coupled with the high prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, which has significantly contributed to the overall growth of the lateral flow assay market.

Moreover, the region is affected by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, which include HIV, Haemophilus influenzae, Meningococcal disease, Streptococcus pneumoniae, etc., contributing to the growth of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The global lateral flow assay market is highly dynamic, with several global and local players offering various instruments/analyzers and reagents for diagnosing various clinical testing, food safety, Veterinary Diagnostics, drug testing, etc.

The industry is consolidated with global players accounting for dominant shares. Abbott, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Quidel, and Siemens Healthineers are the leading players and account for significant global lateral flow assays market share.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Smartphone & Artificial Intelligence Integration in Lateral Flow Immunoassay

New Applications of LFAs

Surge in Demand for LFAs in Food & Beverage Industry

Market Growth Enablers

Prevalence of Chronic & Infectious Diseases

Adoption of Home-Based LFA Devices

Demand for PoC Testing

Market Restraints

Availability of Alternative Testing Approaches

Inconsistent Results & Limitations of LFA Tests

Challenges in Raw Material Sourcing & LFA Development

Key Company Profiles

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Quidel

Other Prominent Vendors

BD

Abaxis

Abingdon Health

Access BIO

Arbor Vita

Assure Tech

Atomo Diagnostics

AccuBioTech

BIOMERIEUX

bioLytical Laboratories

BIO-RAD Laboratories

Biosynex

Cupid

DIALAB

HUMAN Gesellschaft fur Biochemica und Diagnostica mbH

INTEC

J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Meril Life Sciences

MP Biomedicals

Medsource Ozone Biomedicals

Nanjing Synthgene Medical Technology

OraSure Technologies

Premier Medical

QIAGEN

SD Biosensor

Rega Biotechnology

KHB

Turklab A.S.

Trinity Biotech

Wondfo

PerkinElmer

Merck KGaA

