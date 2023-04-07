Global Lateral Flow Assays Strategic Business Report 2023: Novel Lateral Flow Assay Marks Shift from Reactive to Proactive Food Safety Testing Approach

Apr 07, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lateral Flow Assays: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Lateral Flow Assays estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lateral Flow Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Lateral Flow Assays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -
- ABBOTT Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Hologic Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quidel Corporation
- Siemens AG
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Challenges and Opportunities for Clinical Diagnostics amid the Pandemic
- Impact of COVID-19 on Lateral Flow Assays Market
- Performance Analysis of COVID-19 Tests
- COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on May 17, 2021
- Lateral Flow Assay-based Tests Soar into Spotlight during COVID-19 Pandemic
- LFAS Arms Nations to Battle the Coronavirus
- Lateral Flow Assays - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude to Lateral Flow Technology
- Lateral Flow Assays: An Introduction
- Lateral Flow Assays: A Mighty, Paper-based Diagnostics Approach
- Lateral Flow Assays Market Appears Poised to Experience Uninterrupted Flow Ahead
- Clinical Testing Remains Primary Application Segment of Lateral Flow Assays Market
- Rising Incidence of Infectious Conditions Ignite Demand
- LFA Overcomes Testing Barriers
- Emerging Applications Present Lucrative Opportunities
- The US Retains Leadership Tag in Global Lateral Flow Assays Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Market Outlook
- RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Drive LFA Market
- Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
- Global Malaria Case Incidence Rate (per 1,000 population) for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018
- Global TB Cases (In Millions) Reported to Have Been Treated for the Years 2015-2019
- Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Growth
- Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
- Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
- Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease
- Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option
- Viral Hepatitis Testing Presents Opportunities for Lateral Flow Assays Market
- Hepatitis B prevalence Worldwide by Region
- Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023
- Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Self-Diagnosis Emerge as Notable Trend
- New Approvals of Self-Test Devices to Give a Boost to the Market
- Lateral Flow Assays Hold Rosy Outlook with Emerging Applications Areas
- LFAs Gains Foothold in Multiplexing
- Multiplexed Point-Of-Care Testing
- Remote Healthcare Benefits Lateral Flow Assays Market
- Lateral Flow Assays to Become Landmark Approach in Precision Diagnostics
- Lateral Flow Assays & Precision Diagnostics
- Digitalization of Lateral Flows to Support Healthcare
- Digitalized Lateral Flow Assays: An Exciting Platform to Change Data-Driven Healthcare Domain
- Lateral Flow Assays Emerge as Integral Components of Food Safety & Environmental Testing
- Novel Lateral Flow Assay Marks Shift from Reactive to Proactive Food Safety Testing Approach
- Technological Advancements Remain Crucial to Future Growth
- Researchers Develop Novel Technique to Significantly Increase Accuracy of Lateral Flow Tests
- Smartphone-based Fully-Quantitative Lateral Flow Assay Analyzer for Reliable & Quick Diagnosis
- Innovative Lateral Flow Immunoassays Find Increasing Role in Detection of Dengue & Zika Virus
- Abingdon Health Introduced ADxLR5 Developer for Assay Development
- Rapid Tests Connectivity with Wireless Data Platforms
- Miniaturization of Analytical Instruments Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Handheld Lateral Flow Assay Readers
- Low Accuracy Remains a Major Restraint
- Limited Reimbursement & Raw Material Supply Issues as Key Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrlomv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article